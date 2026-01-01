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Sacagawea Dollar

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Sacagawea Dollar

The dollar coin never encountered by most Americans

COIN WORLD Staff
After years of trying to trying to downplay what many had considered one of the United States' greatest coinage failures, the U.S. Treasury Departme...READ MORE

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Sacagawea Dollar
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Coin values search results

Sacagawea/Native American Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2007-D 2007-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.61 2.18 2.53 3 5 6.25 9.37 67.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D Satin Finish 2007-D Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8.75 11.25 13.75 17.50 22.50 56.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P 2007-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 15 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P Satin Finish 2007-P Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8.75 10 12.50 16.25 25 63.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-S 2007-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 45
 
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