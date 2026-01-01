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Morgan dollar popular coin with collectors

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

For decades the Morgan dollar has ranked at the top U.S. coin collectors' favorite coins. Why is the Morgan dollar so popular? Th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Flowing Hair Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1794 1794 60,000 68,130 110,630 150,000 262,500 403,190 425,000 525,000 593,750 718,750 793,750 875,000 956,250 1,156,250 1,562,500 2,812,500 4,187,500 7,625,000
1795 2 Leaves, Head of 1794 1795 2 Leaves, Head of 1794 2,000 3,060 4,410 6,220 10,410 16,690 20,000 26,940 31,690 45,310 54,810 73,130 79,690 104,810 185,690 268,750 596,880 -.-
1795 3 Leaves, Head of 1795 1795 3 Leaves, Head of 1795 2,000 2,810 3,590 5,910 9,470 15,560 17,500 23,440 26,810 43,440 50,630 59,380 73,190 96,060 150,000 306,250 531,250 1,000,000
1795 Silver Plug 1795 Silver Plug 2,250 5,000 7,500 15,000 17,500 27,500 32,500 50,000 -.- 175,000 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1795 Centered Bust 1795 Centered Bust 1,500 1,620 2,340 4,280 5,340 11,090 11,000 16,560 17,940 26,810 38,130 48,750 58,180 79,300 130,000 195,000 370,500 656,250
1795 Off-center Bust 1795 Off-center Bust 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,500 5,750 11,000 12,500 15,000 -.- 21,000 -.- 55,000 -.- 100,000 150,000 200,000 -.- -.-
1796 Large Date, Small Letters 1796 Large Date, Small Letters 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,750 5,550 9,000 12,500 15,000 -.- 32,500 -.- -.- -.- 117,500 -.- 250,000 -.- -.-
1796 Small Date, Large Letters 1796 Small Date, Large Letters 1,250 2,000 2,750 5,000 6,000 10,000 12,500 17,500 -.- 25,000 -.- 100,000 -.- 1,750,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1796 Small Date, Small Letters 1796 Small Date, Small Letters 1,250 2,010 2,910 4,560 5,090 10,340 12,500 15,310 20,310 29,810 60,940 73,450 79,950 124,150 227,500 448,500 1,105,000 -.-
1797 10X6 Obverse Stars 1797 10X6 Obverse Stars 1,500 1,470 2,220 3,810 5,810 9,840 12,500 14,060 21,060 24,560 30,940 53,300 57,850 76,380 120,250 312,000 422,500 -.-
1797 9X7 Obverse Stars, Large Letters 1797 9X7 Obverse Stars, Large Letters 1,750 1,590 3,060 5,590 7,310 12,340 15,000 15,940 18,440 35,560 64,440 82,880 90,030 112,520 162,500 -.- -.- -.-
1797 9X7 Obverse Stars, Small Letters 1797 9X7 Obverse Stars, Small Letters 2,000 1,890 3,300 5,720 9,660 27,060 3,500 39,690 49,380 54,060 60,940 83,850 -.- -.- -.- 390,000 -.- -.-
1798 13 Obverse Stars 1798 13 Obverse Stars 1,500 2,250 3,270 5,340 6,910 17,060 22,000 29,380 32,810 50,310 115,940 195,000 227,500 247,000 260,000 -.- -.- -.-
1798 15 Obverse Stars 1798 15 Obverse Stars 2,000 2,460 3,180 5,220 7,720 16,560 22,500 27,940 34,690 48,130 90,630 136,500 211,250 240,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1798 1798 950 1,230 1,380 1,750 2,560 4,660 5,000 6,880 7,560 9,160 14,190 21,880 27,940 32,060 56,880 111,560 237,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Knob 9, 10 Arrows 1798 Knob 9, 10 Arrows 1,000 1,250 1,750 2,250 3,000 5,500 7,500 9,500 -.- 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Knob 9, 4 Vertical Lines in Shield 1798 Knob 9, 4 Vertical Lines in Shield -.- -.- -.- 5,000 6,000 7,000 7,500 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 87,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Knob 9, 5 Vertical Lines in Shield 1798 Knob 9, 5 Vertical Lines in Shield 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,500 5,500 7,500 -.- 9,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- 86,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Pointed 9, 10 Arrows 1798 Pointed 9, 10 Arrows 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,500 5,500 6,500 7,500 -.- 8,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.- 65,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Pointed 9, 4 Berries 1798 Pointed 9, 4 Berries 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,650 4,250 5,000 6,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Pointed 9, 5 Vertical Lines in Shield 1798 Pointed 9, 5 Vertical Lines in Shield 1,000 1,250 1,750 2,250 3,000 5,500 6,000 10,000 -.- 12,000 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Pointed 9, Close Date 1798 Pointed 9, Close Date 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,500 5,750 7,000 -.- 10,000 12,500 -.- -.- 30,000 -.- 115,000 250,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1798 Pointed 9, Wide Date 1798 Pointed 9, Wide Date 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 3,000 4,250 5,000 7,000 -.- 8,500 15,000 25,000 -.- 33,000 60,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799 1799 950 1,140 1,380 2,410 3,440 5,660 5,000 7,310 8,530 11,560 19,810 23,060 25,940 31,690 57,190 115,310 178,130 325,000 828,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799 8x5 Obverse Stars 1799 8x5 Obverse Stars 950 1,150 1,650 2,100 3,000 6,500 8,500 11,000 -.- 20,000 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799 Irregular Date, 13 Reverse Stars 1799 Irregular Date, 13 Reverse Stars 950 1,100 1,500 2,250 2,750 5,000 7,500 10,000 -.- 12,500 20,000 30,000 -.- 50,000 75,000 150,000 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799 Irregular Date, 15 Reverse Stars 1799 Irregular Date, 15 Reverse Stars 950 1,100 1,500 2,250 2,750 5,000 8,500 10,000 -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799/8 13 Reverse Stars 1799/8 13 Reverse Stars 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750 5,750 6,000 7,250 -.- 12,000 15,000 25,000 -.- 40,000 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1799/8 15 Reverse Stars 1799/8 15 Reverse Stars 950 1,140 1,320 2,090 3,160 5,310 6,000 8,220 9,280 11,720 15,310 24,060 26,880 36,060 58,440 128,130 187,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 1800 950 1,140 1,290 1,810 3,030 5,090 5,250 7,220 9,090 10,560 16,250 27,500 29,690 39,440 61,690 120,630 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 12 Arrows 1800 12 Arrows 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,250 5,750 8,500 -.- 12,000 17,500 27,500 -.- 37,500 50,000 72,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 AMERICAI 1800 AMERICAI 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 3,000 5,250 6,250 9,000 -.- 10,000 18,000 -.- -.- -.- 85,000 100,000 250,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 AMERICAI, Wide Date, Low 8 1800 AMERICAI, Wide Date, Low 8 950 1,100 1,500 2,500 3,500 5,500 6,500 11,500 -.- 12,500 25,000 -.- -.- 67,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 Dotted Date 1800 Dotted Date 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,500 5,250 8,500 -.- 15,000 32,500 -.- -.- -.- 57,500 125,000 130,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1800 Wide Date, Low 8 1800 Wide Date, Low 8 950 1,100 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,500 5,000 8,250 -.- 11,000 20,000 25,000 -.- 35,000 70,000 110,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1801 1801 950 1,140 1,620 1,970 3,250 5,590 6,750 8,280 9,560 11,090 19,560 25,000 30,310 44,690 103,130 143,750 387,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1802 Curl Top 2 1802 Curl Top 2 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450,000 1,000,000
1802 Narrow Date 1802 Narrow Date 950 1,100 1,500 2,250 3,000 4,750 5,250 7,000 -.- 15,000 20,000 -.- -.- 40,000 -.- -.- 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1802 Wide Date 1802 Wide Date 950 1,100 1,500 2,250 3,000 5,000 5,500 7,500 -.- 14,000 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1802/1 Narrow Date 1802/1 Narrow Date 950 1,100 1,500 2,250 3,500 5,000 7,000 8,000 -.- 11,000 17,500 -.- -.- 52,500 90,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1802/1 Wide Date 1802/1 Wide Date 950 1,200 1,500 2,250 3,250 4,500 6,250 7,750 -.- 15,000 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 Large 3 1803 Large 3 950 1,100 1,500 2,250 2,750 5,250 6,250 7,250 -.- 13,500 20,000 27,500 -.- 40,000 60,000 -.- 700,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 Small 3 1803 Small 3 950 1,140 1,320 2,190 3,060 4,720 5,750 8,220 10,940 12,940 19,060 21,880 24,380 48,130 90,630 153,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1804 Original, struck circa 1834 1804 Original, struck circa 1834 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000,000 4,500,000 5,000,000 5,500,000
1804 Restrike, Lettered Edge, struck circa 1858 1804 Restrike, Lettered Edge, struck circa 1858 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,750,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000,000 3,500,000 4,000,000 4,500,000
 
Seated Liberty Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1866 Motto Above Eagle1866 Motto Above Eagle 400 330 348 390 640 1,170 1,660 2,090 2,190 2,340 2,560 2,970 3,660 5,810 12,310 79,380 105,630 343,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto Above Eagle1866 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000 1,060 1,220 1,500 2,310 2,720 3,780 4,190 5,160 12,310 20,000 54,690 -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,500 6,000 12,500 20,000
1867 Motto Above Eagle1867 Motto Above Eagle 500 318 330 480 750 1,050 2,160 2,560 2,690 3,160 3,410 3,840 4,280 5,440 13,440 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Motto Above Eagle1867 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,410 1,530 1,840 2,090 2,530 3,220 4,030 6,660 12,060 24,060 -.- -.- -.- 2,250 3,000 3,750 5,500 11,000 20,000
1868 Motto Above Eagle1868 Motto Above Eagle 325 318 330 360 660 1,230 1,840 2,060 2,340 3,250 3,810 4,280 4,590 7,690 21,560 65,630 93,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Motto Above Eagle1868 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,030 1,160 1,440 1,720 2,280 2,440 3,340 3,660 6,810 11,470 24,060 41,250 74,690 -.- 2,250 3,000 3,350 5,850 10,000 22,500
1869 Motto Above Eagle1869 Motto Above Eagle 325 318 330 480 750 870 1,190 1,410 1,840 2,190 2,310 3,190 4,780 5,190 8,810 68,130 98,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto Above Eagle1869 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,190 1,250 1,410 1,810 2,190 2,690 2,940 3,970 5,780 10,160 15,630 39,380 -.- -.- 2,250 3,000 4,000 5,000 11,500 16,500
1870 Motto Above Eagle1870 Motto Above Eagle 325 318 330 390 480 740 970 1,280 1,690 1,910 2,340 2,780 4,310 5,410 8,590 65,630 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto Above Eagle1870 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,030 1,090 1,220 1,840 2,340 2,560 3,190 4,160 5,590 12,190 15,940 43,130 -.- -.- 2,250 3,000 4,000 5,750 11,000 18,500
1870-CC Motto Above Eagle1870-CC Motto Above Eagle 1,000 1,350 1,740 2,310 2,790 7,280 8,560 -.- 9,970 14,690 19,380 -.- 36,880 48,130 128,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870-S Motto Above Eagle1870-S Motto Above Eagle -.- 108,000 132,000 204,000 432,000 518,750 875,000 918,750 956,250 987,500 1,031,250 1,081,250 1,125,000 1,231,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto Above Eagle1871 Motto Above Eagle 325 318 330 480 570 810 1,220 1,530 1,590 1,970 2,190 2,440 3,780 4,530 6,560 59,380 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto Above Eagle1871 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,160 1,220 1,440 1,720 2,280 2,720 2,910 4,440 5,590 11,660 19,310 44,380 -.- -.- 2,500 3,250 4,000 6,000 15,000 22,500
1871-CC Motto Above Eagle1871-CC Motto Above Eagle 3,000 2,160 4,170 6,510 9,780 15,940 25,440 -.- 28,310 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- 293,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto Above Eagle1872 Motto Above Eagle 325 330 360 390 480 800 1,000 1,380 1,470 1,840 2,280 2,660 3,190 4,340 6,470 41,250 80,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto Above Eagle1872 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,160 1,530 1,660 1,840 2,280 2,780 3,340 4,340 6,380 12,190 22,810 46,560 -.- -.- 2,500 3,250 4,500 6,500 12,500 20,000
1872-CC Motto Above Eagle1872-CC Motto Above Eagle 1,750 1,890 3,300 4,230 4,910 8,220 11,810 -.- 14,060 20,310 21,880 -.- 33,440 125,000 183,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S Motto Above Eagle1872-S Motto Above Eagle 550 450 960 1,170 1,830 2,910 4,440 -.- 7,660 9,780 14,380 -.- 22,190 30,940 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Motto Above Eagle1873 Motto Above Eagle 325 318 330 360 540 720 920 1,090 1,840 2,310 2,810 3,060 3,500 4,470 8,590 50,630 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Motto Above Eagle1873 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,280 1,720 2,410 2,690 3,220 4,690 6,090 11,970 20,000 -.- -.- -.- 2,500 3,250 3,500 5,750 11,000 25,000
1873-CC Motto Above Eagle1873-CC Motto Above Eagle 12,500 10,140 17,580 20,220 24,690 35,630 52,060 55,690 68,440 84,060 131,250 150,000 168,750 193,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 1840 250 318 390 480 690 1,290 1,970 2,220 2,470 3,410 4,060 5,590 9,060 15,310 59,380 91,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 1840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 27,500 40,000 100,000 -.-
1841 1841 250 318 330 360 480 750 1,470 1,720 2,220 2,840 3,310 3,560 4,590 8,310 25,440 89,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 1841 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85,000 125,000 -.- -.-
1842 1842 250 318 342 360 600 920 1,250 1,810 1,940 2,190 2,440 2,970 3,440 4,440 10,160 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 1842 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 50,000 -.- 75,000 -.-
1843 1843 250 318 360 420 540 1,110 1,560 1,720 1,910 2,160 2,280 2,970 3,720 6,220 18,560 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1843 1843 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 52,500 -.- -.-
1844 1844 250 318 390 480 570 1,050 1,720 1,910 2,340 4,780 5,780 6,220 7,060 11,530 38,130 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 1844 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 50,000 55,000 90,000 -.-
1845 1845 300 330 390 450 600 1,110 1,720 2,090 2,840 4,310 5,780 9,160 11,190 28,750 46,880 99,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 1845 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 35,000 49,000 65,000 -.-
1846 1846 250 318 330 390 570 770 1,060 1,470 1,660 2,160 2,410 2,970 3,750 6,090 9,660 69,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 1846 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,500 25,000 32,500 125,000 -.-
1846-O 1846-O 250 330 360 510 700 1,110 1,690 2,060 2,690 4,810 6,410 6,840 9,660 25,630 45,630 200,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 1847 250 318 360 420 570 870 1,080 1,310 1,410 1,590 2,660 3,410 3,690 4,060 7,340 60,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 1847 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 -.- 27,500 32,500 45,000 -.-
1848 1848 400 450 528 690 900 2,100 2,780 2,940 3,440 4,660 5,160 6,410 7,970 14,810 35,810 84,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 1848 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 18,500 30,000 40,000 -.- 85,000
1849 1849 250 318 330 360 640 930 1,560 1,780 2,030 2,590 2,940 3,090 3,440 5,560 12,280 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 1849 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 37,500 50,000 67,500 200,000
1850 1850 500 420 540 750 1,500 2,550 3,560 4,160 5,060 5,470 6,060 6,560 7,720 15,940 33,130 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 1850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 22,500 25,000 35,000 90,000
1850-O 1850-O 275 390 540 700 1,000 1,590 3,410 4,280 4,780 7,220 10,940 12,190 13,750 30,630 36,880 115,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 1851 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 45,000 -.- 50,000 55,000 90,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 Restrike 1851 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 27,500 40,000 65,000 82,250
1851 Restrike 1851 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 40,000 50,000 -.- 175,000
1852 1852 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 40,000 -.- 47,500 77,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 Restrike 1852 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000 37,500 50,000 60,000 90,000
1852 Restrike 1852 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60,000 75,000 100,000 -.-
1853 1853 400 390 450 528 840 1,590 2,410 2,590 2,720 2,840 3,030 3,530 4,810 7,840 12,340 78,130 106,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Restrike 1853 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75,000 -.- -.- 125,000 132,500
1853 Restrike 1853 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125,000 225,000
1854 1854 1,500 1,230 1,470 2,190 3,340 6,090 6,940 7,780 11,060 11,660 13,130 14,560 16,060 19,310 28,310 82,810 111,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 1854 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16,500 20,000 35,000 55,000 60,000
1855 1855 1,500 860 1,170 2,160 4,030 5,690 9,190 9,810 10,660 13,560 15,630 17,060 19,060 35,630 118,130 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 1855 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 16,500 30,000 45,000 52,500
1856 1856 650 450 540 750 1,260 2,720 3,750 5,220 6,060 6,780 7,660 7,940 8,940 12,310 16,560 86,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 1856 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,000 13,500 15,500 32,500 -.-
1857 1857 700 399.60 540 720 1,170 2,660 3,410 3,910 4,780 5,310 5,590 6,810 7,440 7,560 15,560 69,810 84,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 1857 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 11,000 17,500 27,500 40,000
1858 Proof Only 1858 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- 6,570 7,020 7,780 8,340 8,530 8,690 10,660 11,090 11,940 14,310 16,250 20,440 43,190 59,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Proof Only 1858 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 14,000 16,000 26,000 35,000 55,000
1859 1859 400 330 420 480 680 1,140 1,720 2,090 2,190 2,410 2,810 3,690 4,530 6,310 11,160 75,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 1859 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,440 1,530 2,060 2,190 2,500 3,090 3,810 5,030 6,780 14,060 27,500 69,060 -.- -.- 2,750 3,500 4,250 7,000 13,500 27,500
1859-O 1859-O 250 300 330 450 540 750 960 -.- 1,140 1,560 2,030 -.- 3,310 3,750 7,660 38,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S 1859-S 525 540 740 950 1,620 2,940 4,530 4,840 5,910 7,160 8,220 10,060 12,810 21,690 60,940 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 1860 325 318 330 402 540 1,050 1,530 1,880 2,030 2,220 2,560 3,030 3,780 4,940 8,720 57,190 106,560 143,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 1860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,440 1,560 2,340 3,190 3,590 6,410 6,970 12,310 23,440 68,130 -.- -.- 2,750 4,500 5,000 6,250 12,500 30,000
1860-O 1860-O 250 300 330 360 540 780 1,030 -.- 1,530 1,720 1,910 -.- 3,660 4,190 5,940 30,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 1861 1,000 660 1,260 2,310 2,550 3,440 4,440 5,220 5,840 6,190 6,530 6,720 6,910 7,690 11,440 55,940 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 1861 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,280 2,440 3,440 4,310 5,590 6,690 15,440 27,410 60,630 -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 5,500 6,500 15,000 32,500
1862 1862 1,000 690 870 1,110 2,250 3,530 4,660 5,280 6,190 6,560 6,780 7,220 7,530 9,160 11,160 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 1862 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,060 1,280 1,340 1,500 2,970 3,590 4,690 5,410 6,630 12,810 26,880 51,880 -.- -.- 4,000 4,500 5,250 7,000 15,000 22,500
1863 1863 1,000 480 690 1,050 2,430 3,390 4,030 4,340 4,840 5,060 5,190 5,440 5,780 6,970 11,560 45,310 86,880 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 1863 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,280 1,380 1,440 2,220 2,810 3,030 4,720 5,410 7,310 11,940 25,940 57,810 79,930 126,500 3,250 4,750 5,500 6,750 12,500 27,500
1864 1864 600 540 720 900 1,290 2,070 2,470 3,280 4,310 4,720 5,160 5,560 7,160 8,720 15,940 61,560 96,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 1864 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,220 1,310 2,060 2,500 3,690 4,190 5,690 6,720 14,560 28,060 55,560 76,480 -.- 3,250 3,500 4,500 6,500 12,500 20,000
1865 1865 650 480 690 1,050 1,950 2,670 3,090 3,340 4,160 4,840 5,060 5,440 5,720 10,160 16,560 73,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 1865 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,590 1,780 2,530 3,340 4,220 6,060 8,220 13,560 26,560 57,810 89,130 -.- 3,250 5,000 7,000 10,000 12,500 27,500
1866 Proof Only, two known 1866 Proof Only, two known -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500,000 -.- -.- -.-
 
Trade Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1873 1873 150 168 210 240 450 630 760 920 1,260 1,350 1,560 1,970 3,340 4,780 11,190 27,190 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 1873 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,440 1,500 1,560 1,650 2,250 2,370 2,780 3,940 5,810 11,410 30,310 -.- -.- 2,000 2,250 3,500 5,500 10,000 35,000
1873-CC 1873-CC 270 312 480 990 2,820 3,540 4,020 5,670 7,020 8,940 9,530 14,060 23,130 54,060 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S 1873-S 150 162 210 270 420 540 640 1,160 1,350 1,470 1,710 2,090 3,940 5,690 20,630 34,380 62,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 1874 138 150 210 240 390 480 570 750 990 1,230 1,470 1,780 2,970 4,340 12,500 36,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 1874 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,110 1,260 2,100 2,310 2,780 3,440 5,190 9,030 15,000 28,750 -.- 2,000 2,250 3,500 4,250 6,500 11,000
1874-CC 1874-CC 234 330 390 540 930 1,470 1,590 2,010 2,610 2,760 3,030 4,660 6,840 15,310 39,060 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S 1874-S 138 150 210 240 390 480 540 630 800 1,180 1,320 1,720 2,190 4,090 19,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 1875 288 330 420 600 1,140 1,290 1,440 1,530 2,100 2,430 2,580 3,190 4,630 7,810 15,560 36,560 68,750 156,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 1875 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,080 1,650 2,130 2,340 2,560 3,440 4,190 9,340 12,340 28,750 -.- 2,000 2,250 3,500 4,250 7,500 11,500
1875-CC 1875-CC 240 420 480 630 940 1,350 1,470 1,530 2,280 2,790 3,210 3,780 5,470 9,690 35,940 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S 1875-S 132 150 210 240 420 480 510 600 750 1,140 1,170 1,630 1,940 3,220 7,030 22,060 62,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S/CC 1875-S/CC 240 330 390 660 1,020 1,650 1,920 2,430 3,210 3,900 4,650 7,970 13,690 18,440 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 1876 138 150 210 240 420 510 540 600 760 1,080 1,140 1,470 2,060 2,910 10,220 23,750 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 1876 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 960 1,000 1,080 1,230 2,070 2,730 3,130 3,780 4,470 7,310 15,000 -.- -.- 2,000 2,250 3,500 4,250 6,500 15,000
1876-CC 1876-CC 240 300 420 720 1,040 1,470 1,740 2,250 3,780 4,620 5,610 11,160 18,560 40,940 70,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876-CC Doubled Die Reverse 1876-CC Doubled Die Reverse -.- -.- -.- 1,000 1,600 2,250 -.- 3,500 6,500 12,500 -.- 15,000 26,000 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876-S 1876-S 132 150 210 240 390 480 570 650 940 1,110 1,230 1,440 2,030 3,410 10,810 26,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 1877 132 150 192 300 420 510 600 630 820 1,110 1,260 1,470 1,780 4,000 11,090 25,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 1877 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,080 1,200 2,040 2,220 2,780 3,690 5,000 9,060 14,380 27,440 -.- 2,000 2,250 3,500 4,250 6,500 16,500
1877-CC 1877-CC 270 330 510 720 1,290 1,950 2,220 2,460 3,090 4,620 5,670 7,690 11,060 23,190 60,940 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877-S 1877-S 144 156 210 300 450 540 570 630 920 1,080 1,230 1,500 2,190 2,840 7,160 14,060 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Proof Only 1878 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,080 1,140 1,200 1,290 1,380 1,950 2,130 2,590 3,090 4,060 7,060 10,160 25,310 43,130 2,000 2,250 3,500 4,250 6,500 10,000
1878-CC 1878-CC 570 660 1,170 2,580 5,490 6,540 7,110 8,400 16,140 18,300 19,860 24,690 31,940 81,880 190,630 243,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S 1878-S 132 162 210 270 450 540 630 740 810 1,080 1,320 1,500 2,160 2,840 7,440 19,440 54,380 237,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Proof Only 1879 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,250 -.- 1,500 1,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,750 2,500 4,000 5,500 12,000 15,000
1879 Proof Only 1879 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 2,250 3,500 4,250 6,500 10,000
1880 Proof Only 1880 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,250 -.- 1,500 1,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,750 2,500 4,000 5,500 12,000 15,000
1880 Proof Only 1880 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 2,500 3,250 4,250 7,000 12,500
1881 Proof Only 1881 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,250 -.- 1,500 1,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,750 2,500 4,000 5,500 12,000 15,000
1881 Proof Only 1881 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 2,250 3,500 4,250 7,000 10,000
1882 Proof Only 1882 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,250 -.- 1,500 1,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,750 2,500 4,000 5,500 12,000 15,000
1882 Proof Only 1882 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 2,250 3,500 4,250 6,500 12,500
1883 Proof Only 1883 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,250 -.- 1,500 1,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,750 2,500 4,000 5,500 12,000 15,000
1883 Proof Only 1883 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 2,500 3,500 4,250 7,000 10,000
1884 Proof Only 1884 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 215,000 450,000 1,000,000 -.-
1884 Proof Only 1884 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 500,000 750,000 1,150,000 1,250,000
1885 Proof Only 1885 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,250,000 -.- 2,500,000 -.-
1885 Proof Only 1885 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000,000 2,500,000 4,000,000
 
Morgan Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1878 1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1878 69 74.75 79.35 80.50 81.65 82.80 83.95 92 103.50 120 138 150 237.50 825 350 1,800 780 7,250 3,410 25,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1878 1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1878 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,490 3,900 4,410 5,720 -.- 10,560 -.- 19,810 -.- 25,310 62,500 -.- -.- -.- 3,650 4,950 6,925 13,250 21,000 32,500 80,000 -.- -.- -.-
1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1879 1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1879 72.45 77.05 79.35 80.50 81.65 105.80 115 156 210 240 270 342 500 1,750 880 3,750 2,190 14,000 6,660 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1879 1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1879 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,750 19,380 26,880 60,630 -.- 110,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 24,250 35,000 62,000 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 7/8TF Tripled Blossoms, VAM-44 1878 7/8TF Tripled Blossoms, VAM-44 -.- -.- 500 1,000 3,000 3,750 -.- -.- 5,250 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 8 Tail Feathers 1878 8 Tail Feathers 70 75.90 82.80 88.55 93.15 115 132 162 222 330 348 390 550 1,900 770 4,100 2,250 19,250 6,240 66,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 8 Tail Feathers 1878 8 Tail Feathers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,490 3,870 4,620 5,410 -.- 7,720 -.- 13,060 -.- 18,310 38,130 -.- -.- -.- 2,700 4,600 5,850 8,250 14,500 20,500 46,000 -.- -.- -.-
1878 Strongly Doubled Tail Feathers 1878 Strongly Doubled Tail Feathers 72.45 75.90 79.35 80.50 81.65 110.40 126 138 192 264 282 330 575 1,400 730 5,000 2,590 15,000 10,410 33,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-CC 1878-CC 126.50 161 172.50 204 228 294 300 360 408 468 498 510 710 2,500 910 4,500 2,340 9,200 5,690 43,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-CC GSA 1878-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 925 -.- 950 1,000 -.- 1,150 -.- 5,750 -.- 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S 1878-S 66.70 71.30 78.20 80.50 81.65 82.80 83.95 85.10 87.40 94.80 98.40 102 162 1,950 225 3,550 418.75 25,000 910 9,410 40,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S Long Nock varieties 1878-S Long Nock varieties 100 125 160 300 700 1,250 -.- -.- 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 1879 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 75.90 80.50 83.95 94.80 98.40 102 144 600 200 1,850 600 12,500 1,880 31,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 1879 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,140 1,920 2,490 2,940 3,390 4,340 -.- 4,910 -.- 7,060 -.- 8,910 13,440 29,380 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,200 3,500 5,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 GSA 1879 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-CC 1879-CC 155.25 264.50 420 810 2,220 3,510 3,780 4,230 4,980 6,000 6,510 8,340 9,500 13,500 14,560 27,000 28,060 87,000 137,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-CC GSA 1879-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 -.- 9,500 11,000 -.- 14,500 -.- 31,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-CC Large CC/Small CC, VAM-3 1879-CC Large CC/Small CC, VAM-3 155.25 235.75 390 800 1,860 3,150 3,930 4,170 4,830 5,820 6,330 7,020 9,410 11,000 14,190 50,000 46,250 -.- 74,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-O 1879-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 71.30 78.20 80.50 83.95 85.10 92 150 174 210 480 2,000 840 5,000 3,030 20,000 12,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S 1879-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 450 129.60 725 225 1,500 387.50 1,110 5,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S GSA 1879-S GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 285 -.- 350 390 -.- 525 -.- 650 -.- 1,400 4,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S Reverse of 1878 GSA 1879-S Reverse of 1878 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S Reverse of 1878 varieties 1879-S Reverse of 1878 varieties 54.05 54.62 81.65 109.25 166.75 240 270 300 420 840 980 1,030 1,320 2,000 3,560 3,400 8,440 20,000 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 1880 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 98.40 102 115.20 500 144 1,400 500 4,000 1,840 16,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 1880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,540 4,280 -.- 5,000 -.- 6,940 -.- 8,780 13,590 30,630 78,130 -.- 1,500 2,200 3,500 4,250 7,250 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Knobbed 8, VAM-1A 1880 Knobbed 8, VAM-1A 50 60 75 100 150 200 -.- -.- 800 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880/79-CC Reverse of 1878 GSA 1880/79-CC Reverse of 1878 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 600 -.- -.- 800 -.- 1,500 -.- 3,000 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880/79-CC Reverse of 1878, VAM-4 1880/79-CC Reverse of 1878, VAM-4 155.25 212.75 276 300 360 660 880 900 910 1,020 1,040 1,090 1,410 2,000 2,030 5,500 2,970 11,000 5,720 30,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-CC 1880-CC 132.25 172.50 228 264 288 360 390 420 510 760 780 790 920 1,150 1,030 2,250 1,440 7,000 2,750 17,940 375,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-CC GSA 1880-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- 675 700 -.- 850 -.- 1,500 -.- 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-O 1880-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 71.30 74.75 79.35 81.65 83.95 90 156 180 216 720 3,250 2,060 7,000 16,060 -.- 73,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-S 1880-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 250 129.60 375 225 750 387.50 1,030 4,310 82,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880-S GSA 1880-S GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 300 400 -.- 500 -.- 750 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 1881 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 93.60 102 115.20 600 144 1,500 500 12,500 1,840 17,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 1881 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,140 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,270 4,560 -.- 4,970 -.- 6,970 -.- 8,060 14,060 31,690 80,630 -.- 2,000 2,500 3,000 5,000 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 GSA 1881 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- -.- 250 -.- 300 -.- 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-CC 1881-CC 264.50 339.25 384 414 426 444 450 480 510 760 780 790 820 1,250 970 2,000 1,200 3,000 1,720 6,130 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-CC GSA 1881-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 -.- 700 750 -.- 800 -.- 1,200 5,000 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-O 1881-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 96 102 115.20 500 204 1,000 1,210 8,500 8,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-O GSA 1881-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 225 -.- 300 350 -.- 400 -.- 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-S 1881-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 250 129.60 400 225 1,050 387.50 1,030 4,690 66,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881-S GSA 1881-S GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 275 -.- 285 300 -.- 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 1882 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 93.60 102 115.20 400 129.60 1,150 400 4,250 1,380 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 1882 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,140 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,270 4,280 -.- 4,970 -.- 6,780 -.- 8,220 12,160 28,130 -.- -.- 1,600 2,500 3,000 4,500 6,500 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 GSA 1882 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 -.- 2,200 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-CC 1882-CC 105.80 143.75 161 180 192 210 240 270 300 372 384 390 420 550 450 800 660 2,250 1,290 7,440 49,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-CC GSA 1882-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 325 -.- 350 375 -.- 400 -.- 550 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-O 1882-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 93.60 102 120 600 135 1,000 640 4,500 4,000 27,190 68,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-O GSA 1882-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- 125 -.- -.- -.- 175 225 -.- 235 250 -.- 275 -.- 350 -.- 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-O/S varieties 1882-O/S varieties 54.05 54.62 63.25 78.20 81.65 82.80 83.95 103.20 201.25 264 318 348 720 -.- 1,720 -.- 52,190 -.- 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-S 1882-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 800 225 3,000 387.50 1,030 5,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882-S GSA 1882-S GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 -.- 350 375 -.- 500 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 1883 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 91.20 102 115.20 350 129.60 550 256.25 1,500 550 2,780 20,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 1883 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,260 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,270 4,280 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,840 -.- 7,970 13,440 31,250 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,000 4,000 5,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 GSA 1883 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 235 260 -.- 285 -.- 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Sextupled Stars, VAM-10 1883 Sextupled Stars, VAM-10 -.- -.- 50 75 150 200 -.- -.- 400 550 -.- 750 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-CC 1883-CC 101.20 143.75 168 180 192 222 234 264 288 372 384 390 420 500 450 700 630 1,500 1,210 5,220 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-CC GSA 1883-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 325 -.- 350 375 -.- 400 -.- 550 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-O 1883-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 275 129.60 475 225 1,200 387.50 3,220 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-O 1883-O -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-O GSA 1883-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- 65 80 -.- -.- -.- 175 -.- 200 225 -.- 450 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-S 1883-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 78.20 92 222 228 390 900 1,380 1,590 2,310 3,440 -.- 6,780 90,000 32,500 -.- 70,940 212,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 1884 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 93.60 102 117.60 400 134.40 1,050 262.50 3,000 830 3,590 43,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 1884 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,140 1,740 2,430 3,060 3,300 4,280 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,840 -.- 8,590 11,910 30,940 -.- -.- 1,300 2,500 3,000 3,500 7,000 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 GSA 1884 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 235 250 -.- 275 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-CC 1884-CC 101.20 155.25 174 186 192 222 234 264 288 372 384 390 420 725 450 850 630 1,500 1,230 4,970 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-CC GSA 1884-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 -.- 350 375 -.- 400 550 500 2,250 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-O 1884-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 225 129.60 400 225 800 400 2,050 15,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-O GSA 1884-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 -.- 225 250 -.- 300 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-S 1884-S 65.55 70.15 80.50 86.25 138 384 450 990 2,490 9,910 12,500 23,690 42,190 -.- 160,940 -.- 237,500 -.- 406,250 702,000 981,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 1885 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 93.60 102 115.20 325 129.60 500 243.75 1,050 387.50 2,030 21,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 1885 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,740 2,430 3,180 3,360 4,280 -.- 4,940 -.- 6,690 -.- 8,060 14,060 31,880 87,500 -.- 1,500 2,200 3,100 3,550 6,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 GSA 1885 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 -.- 300 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-CC 1885-CC 420 561.60 630 660 750 760 810 830 840 860 870 880 950 1,150 1,000 2,250 1,530 3,000 2,590 9,530 66,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-CC GSA 1885-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 -.- 750 800 -.- 850 -.- 1,250 -.- 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-O 1885-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 500 225 1,050 387.50 1,500 19,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-O GSA 1885-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 185 -.- 200 225 -.- 450 -.- 550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-S 1885-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 75.90 87.40 126.50 155.25 210 300 378 390 432 620 2,000 960 5,000 2,060 35,000 6,840 51,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 1886 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 500 225 800 387.50 1,250 14,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 1886 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,420 4,340 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,910 -.- 8,160 12,410 -.- -.- -.- 1,750 2,500 3,000 4,000 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 GSA 1886 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 -.- 300 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886-O 1886-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 71.30 92 162 198 288 480 1,380 1,710 1,950 3,880 17,500 11,250 60,000 223,190 -.- 562,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886-S 1886-S 54.05 54.62 65.55 78.20 126.50 210 230 288 360 480 540 640 910 3,000 1,360 7,500 2,340 30,000 6,910 56,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 1887 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 275 129.60 450 225 900 387.50 1,590 20,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 1887 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,800 2,430 2,940 3,330 4,410 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,780 -.- 7,970 12,810 30,630 -.- -.- 1,500 2,500 3,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Donkey Tail, VAM-1A 1887 Donkey Tail, VAM-1A -.- -.- 100 200 275 375 -.- -.- 900 1,800 -.- -.- 5,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 GSA 1887 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 -.- 225 250 -.- 275 -.- 400 -.- 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887/6 VAM-2 1887/6 VAM-2 66.70 70.15 72.45 80.50 149.50 216 264 318 342 650 720 820 920 2,500 1,280 3,600 2,560 17,500 8,280 21,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887/6-O VAM-3 1887/6-O VAM-3 69 72.45 78.20 95.45 228 288 336 450 630 750 1,080 1,320 2,310 12,000 4,880 -.- 40,630 -.- 65,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887-O 1887-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 71.30 74.75 77.05 80.50 97.75 144 150 180 300 900 575 3,000 2,530 15,000 34,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887-S 1887-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 74.75 77.05 79.35 83.95 97.75 132 174 186 222 525 3,250 810 7,500 1,840 27,500 8,690 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 1888 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 92.40 96 115.20 275 129.60 500 237.50 2,250 575 5,160 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 1888 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 1,290 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,360 4,470 -.- 4,940 -.- 6,720 -.- 8,690 15,440 -.- -.- -.- 1,400 2,400 3,000 4,000 6,500 12,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-O 1888-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 92.40 96 115.20 400 129.60 800 350 3,250 1,720 12,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-O Hot Lips, VAM-4 1888-O Hot Lips, VAM-4 60 80 120 160 250 700 -.- -.- 3,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-O Scarface, VAM-1B 1888-O Scarface, VAM-1B -.- -.- 100 150 600 900 -.- -.- 2,000 2,250 -.- 6,000 7,500 -.- 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-S 1888-S 65.55 92 115 132.25 150 210 240 288 360 456 480 600 1,130 1,250 1,340 4,000 2,690 17,500 6,660 35,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 1889 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 93.60 115.20 400 129.60 1,350 275 2,750 920 12,500 34,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 1889 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,470 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,300 4,470 -.- 4,970 -.- 6,750 -.- 8,220 11,660 38,130 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,100 4,000 6,500 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 IN on Obverse, VAM-23A 1889 IN on Obverse, VAM-23A -.- -.- -.- 7,000 12,000 18,000 -.- -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-CC 1889-CC 730 1,080 1,410 2,340 4,970 9,780 10,220 14,560 21,560 26,940 31,560 37,500 46,560 70,000 93,440 200,000 375,000 -.- 562,500 625,000 968,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-O 1889-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 86.25 132.25 143.75 198 288 420 462 474 640 3,000 940 6,000 3,310 60,000 18,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-O E on Reverse, VAM-1A 1889-O E on Reverse, VAM-1A -.- 100 150 200 300 400 -.- -.- 700 800 -.- 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-S 1889-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 82.80 89.70 132.25 143.75 192 276 360 390 420 630 2,250 900 5,500 2,060 30,000 4,410 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 1890 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 98.40 102 150 500 193.75 1,750 890 14,000 14,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 1890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 860 -.- -.- 2,430 2,940 3,300 4,500 -.- 5,000 -.- 6,970 -.- 9,060 12,500 29,380 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,200 5,000 6,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890-CC 1890-CC 126.50 161 172.50 210 270 390 480 600 640 840 860 970 1,590 2,500 2,690 4,000 6,280 15,000 32,810 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890-CC GSA 1890-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 -.- 3,500 4,000 -.- 8,000 -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890-CC Tailbar, VAM-4 1890-CC Tailbar, VAM-4 120 200 225 250 400 800 -.- -.- 1,000 1,500 -.- 2,000 3,000 5,000 5,500 12,500 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890-O 1890-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 69 72.45 75.90 79.35 82.80 115.20 120 144 250 500 375 1,300 1,240 7,000 9,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890-S 1890-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 98.40 105.60 120 218.75 800 356.25 3,000 910 10,000 2,590 19,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 1891 65.55 70.15 72.45 77.05 79.35 81.65 83.95 86.25 88.55 94.80 98.40 131.25 250 2,000 690 5,000 2,690 24,000 15,310 56,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 1891 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 840 -.- -.- 2,430 2,970 3,330 4,280 -.- 5,030 -.- 7,060 -.- 8,190 15,810 30,630 -.- -.- 1,600 2,500 3,200 4,250 6,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-CC 1891-CC 115 161 174 186 288 420 462 510 640 810 820 870 1,190 2,250 1,780 4,500 4,690 55,000 20,000 53,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-CC GSA 1891-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,250 -.- 2,500 3,500 -.- 10,000 -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-O 1891-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 63.25 92 132 150 168 210 252 282 348 570 3,500 1,030 6,500 5,190 50,000 87,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-O E on Reverse, VAM-1A 1891-O E on Reverse, VAM-1A 35 40 50 75 100 200 -.- -.- 500 550 -.- 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891-S 1891-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 69 72.45 74.75 96.60 120.75 168 180 198 384 1,100 730 4,000 1,810 17,000 5,160 16,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 1892 65.55 70.15 72.45 80.50 92 156 168 204 330 498 540 630 980 1,750 1,440 5,000 3,280 17,500 44,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 1892 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 1,140 1,890 2,730 3,030 3,660 4,560 -.- 4,970 -.- 6,690 -.- 7,970 12,030 31,560 -.- -.- 1,300 2,200 3,000 3,500 5,000 8,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-CC 1892-CC 168 210 270 420 860 1,000 1,050 1,350 1,620 1,800 2,180 2,460 3,060 5,000 4,780 9,000 8,970 40,000 25,690 104,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O 1892-O 65.55 70.15 73.60 80.50 82.80 144 168 228 330 454.80 468 550 920 15,000 1,170 20,000 3,560 45,000 25,810 156,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S 1892-S 65.55 83.95 97.75 180 610 2,310 3,060 7,140 17,190 53,130 67,260 89,310 111,560 -.- 191,880 -.- 275,000 -.- 312,500 543,750 725,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 184 264 330 360 680 870 1,010 1,110 1,350 1,780 1,980 2,380 3,190 -.- 4,220 -.- 7,060 -.- 67,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 860 1,140 1,800 2,430 2,820 3,390 4,630 -.- 5,190 -.- 7,690 -.- 9,910 14,060 32,810 -.- -.- 1,750 2,500 3,000 3,750 8,000 11,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-CC 1893-CC 368 420 670 1,140 2,880 3,630 3,870 4,140 5,280 6,190 6,940 8,030 10,970 -.- 22,060 -.- 111,940 -.- 150,000 218,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-O 1893-O 172.50 228 270 480 860 1,380 1,650 2,100 3,750 4,230 5,780 7,660 12,440 32,500 20,000 -.- 231,250 325,000 268,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S 1893-S 3,330 4,230 6,030 8,030 17,190 33,560 38,440 56,190 83,440 148,130 206,250 237,500 400,000 -.- 475,000 -.- 625,000 -.- 750,000 1,168,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 650 790 960 1,080 1,500 1,940 2,160 2,500 3,450 3,910 4,380 4,910 7,190 20,000 12,810 -.- 39,380 -.- 90,160 175,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,590 1,700 1,950 2,340 2,460 2,940 3,690 4,780 -.- 5,660 -.- 6,970 -.- 8,160 14,060 28,130 -.- -.- 2,500 3,000 4,000 5,000 8,000 9,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894-O 1894-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 80.50 150 288 330 450 940 2,160 2,790 3,540 5,530 -.- 10,590 -.- 52,310 -.- 168,750 225,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894-S 1894-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 115 240 570 680 870 950 1,130 1,620 1,780 2,780 10,000 4,310 17,500 6,720 -.- 19,690 70,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 Proof only 1895 Proof only 27,000 34,200 41,100 46,200 48,300 53,700 55,740 59,220 60,600 62,100 63,420 68,440 73,190 -.- 84,380 -.- 92,810 -.- 109,440 123,130 150,000 562,500 -.- 45,000 50,000 60,000 65,000 90,000 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-O 1895-O 230 300 408 550 930 1,840 2,160 3,160 5,780 16,060 18,690 30,310 56,250 -.- 98,440 -.- 240,630 -.- 419,440 643,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-S 1895-S 241.50 373.75 570 960 1,740 2,630 3,030 3,590 4,440 6,030 6,310 7,060 8,940 10,000 14,060 19,000 21,940 -.- 92,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 450 225 1,250 400 1,880 9,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,380 1,470 1,620 1,740 2,430 2,820 3,270 4,280 -.- 4,690 -.- 6,690 -.- 8,530 13,750 22,500 100,000 -.- 1,500 2,100 3,000 4,000 6,000 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 GSA 1896 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 235 250 -.- 275 -.- 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896-O 1896-O 54.05 54.62 65.55 80.50 81.65 168 210 300 630 1,900 2,280 3,310 6,970 -.- 35,940 -.- 181,250 -.- 531,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896-S 1896-S 65.55 70.15 80.50 150 480 1,170 1,410 1,860 2,310 3,030 3,630 4,060 4,940 -.- 6,250 -.- 13,560 -.- 69,810 162,500 -.- 656,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 162 250 180 500 281.25 2,000 980 5,310 110,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 840 1,140 1,740 2,610 3,000 3,330 4,280 -.- 4,940 -.- 6,690 -.- 8,030 11,780 25,310 -.- -.- 1,600 2,200 3,200 4,500 7,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 GSA 1897 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 235 250 -.- 275 -.- 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897-O 1897-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 63.25 72.45 132 156 270 504 1,380 1,500 2,590 5,410 -.- 15,440 -.- 66,560 -.- 196,940 343,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897-S 1897-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 63.25 66.70 69 72.45 77.05 96 126 138 256.25 500 412.50 1,500 680 2,500 1,840 8,690 37,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 450 237.50 1,350 600 3,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,140 1,740 2,430 2,820 3,390 4,280 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,810 -.- 9,310 12,310 24,690 85,630 -.- 1,900 2,200 3,000 3,750 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898-O 1898-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 550 225 1,250 387.50 1,720 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898-S 1898-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 80.50 83.95 156 168 222 390 540 620 640 1,140 1,250 1,440 3,500 2,630 14,000 5,590 35,940 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 101.20 123.05 132.25 150 162 180 210 222 246 300 342 348 450 650 492 1,250 990 2,250 2,780 10,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 -.- -.- -.- -.- 690 900 970 1,140 1,860 2,430 2,940 3,540 4,280 -.- 4,970 -.- 6,690 -.- 8,780 12,940 29,190 125,000 -.- 1,600 2,200 3,000 3,750 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899-O 1899-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 400 129.60 600 225 2,000 475 2,590 30,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899-S 1899-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 80.50 110.40 316.25 360 408 540 670 700 840 1,230 2,250 1,530 4,250 2,340 20,000 5,470 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 4,000 129.60 12,000 250 50,000 600 4,000 96,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,170 1,230 1,290 1,800 2,430 2,940 3,450 4,340 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,720 -.- 8,750 11,780 24,060 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,200 3,500 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-O 1900-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 900 129.60 1,450 231.25 7,000 387.50 2,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-O Die break through date, VAM-29A 1900-O Die break through date, VAM-29A -.- -.- 50 75 150 250 -.- -.- 350 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-O GSA 1900-O GSA -.- -.- 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 235 250 -.- 275 -.- 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-O/CC varieties 1900-O/CC varieties 71.30 108.10 132 174 252 330 360 408 456 700 740 1,000 1,470 5,000 1,810 -.- 2,750 -.- 6,560 38,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-S 1900-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 80.50 82.80 162 180 258 360 510 540 620 970 7,000 1,310 13,500 1,720 -.- 2,940 26,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 54.05 54.62 54.91 80.50 180 450 528 640 1,530 4,880 5,720 7,530 13,190 -.- 49,380 -.- 350,000 -.- 740,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,020 1,050 1,710 2,100 2,670 3,030 3,330 4,660 -.- 5,410 -.- 7,090 -.- 8,750 16,810 35,940 -.- -.- 2,000 2,500 3,200 3,750 7,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 Shifted Eagle, VAM-3 1901 Shifted Eagle, VAM-3 100 150 250 450 1,050 1,250 -.- -.- 7,500 17,500 -.- 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-O 1901-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 92.40 98.40 115.20 600 134.40 1,500 225 12,000 690 10,160 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-S 1901-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 80.50 132.25 270 330 468 630 720 860 1,000 1,590 10,000 2,470 -.- 3,250 -.- 10,410 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 54.05 54.62 69 75.90 78.20 80.50 83.95 89.70 101.20 156 180 222 306 -.- 375 -.- 450 -.- 1,000 5,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 840 1,140 1,740 2,430 2,880 3,270 4,530 -.- 5,160 -.- 6,720 -.- 8,030 13,190 25,000 -.- -.- 1,500 2,100 3,200 4,000 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Doubled Ear, VAM-4 1902 Doubled Ear, VAM-4 -.- -.- 50 75 100 300 -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-O 1902-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 700 134.40 2,500 225 15,000 450 6,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-O GSA 1902-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 -.- -.- 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-S 1902-S 65.55 86.25 115 150 240 330 360 402 468 600 700 790 1,180 -.- 1,660 -.- 3,160 -.- 7,970 47,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 54.05 54.62 69 74.75 78.20 80.50 83.95 86.25 89.70 105.60 112.80 129.60 150 -.- 187.50 -.- 312.50 -.- 650 3,530 24,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 2,340 2,580 2,940 3,300 4,280 -.- 5,000 -.- 6,910 -.- 8,280 13,750 22,310 -.- -.- 1,500 2,100 3,200 4,000 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-O 1903-O 356.50 431.25 448.50 480 486 492 498 504 528 760 780 800 890 1,500 940 1,750 1,140 5,750 1,500 5,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-O GSA 1903-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000 -.- 1,100 1,200 -.- 1,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-S 1903-S 65.55 101.20 132.25 270 880 2,430 3,090 3,600 5,010 6,540 7,470 9,750 11,780 -.- 14,060 -.- 17,810 -.- 24,940 70,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 54.05 54.62 69 74.75 78.20 80.50 83.95 88.55 105.80 180 192 222 550 -.- 730 -.- 2,090 -.- 5,780 33,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 1,140 1,770 2,610 3,000 3,450 4,410 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,720 -.- 7,810 15,440 28,130 -.- -.- 1,700 2,100 2,750 3,500 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904-O 1904-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 500 225 1,150 387.50 3,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904-O GSA 1904-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 -.- 2,000 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904-S 1904-S 65.55 82.80 86.25 150 480 1,560 1,650 2,100 2,910 3,450 4,110 4,560 6,060 -.- 7,410 -.- 9,810 -.- 27,810 66,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 1921 52.90 53.47 54.05 54.62 55.20 55.77 56.06 56.35 58.65 64.80 67.20 90 97.20 3,000 105.60 9,000 200 15,000 730 9,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 1921 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 4,000 5,000 8,000 20,000 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Chapman, Proof Only 1921 Chapman, Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Pitted Reverse, VAM-41 1921 Pitted Reverse, VAM-41 -.- -.- 30 35 40 45 -.- -.- 50 55 -.- 65 110 -.- 175 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Zerbe, Special Striking Only 1921 Zerbe, Special Striking Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 5,000 12,000 13,500 15,000 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-D 1921-D 52.90 53.47 54.05 54.62 55.20 55.77 56.35 56.92 60.95 67.20 72 81.60 200 -.- 500 -.- 600 -.- 1,160 15,000 56,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-D TRU-T, VAM-1A 1921-D TRU-T, VAM-1A -.- -.- 50 75 125 200 -.- -.- 250 300 -.- 400 500 -.- 750 -.- 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-S 1921-S 52.90 53.47 54.05 54.62 55.20 55.77 56.35 56.92 60.95 67.20 72 84 175 -.- 325 -.- 860 -.- 3,660 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (P) 2021 (P) -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 125 175 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (P) CC privy mark 2021 (P) CC privy mark -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 175 200 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (P) O privy mark 2021 (P) O privy mark -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 150 175 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-D 2021-D -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 125 175 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-S 2021-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 175 200 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023 (P) 2023 (P) -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 125 150 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-D 2023-D -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- 100 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 -.- 100 100 125 150 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-S Proof 2023-S Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125 150 175
2024-S Reverse Proof 2024-S Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85 90 110 150
 
Peace Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1921 1921 95 138 166.75 178.25 210 258 312 324 354 390 570 600 720 1,140 1,750 3,310 8,690 92,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Matte Proof 1921 Matte Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000 -.-
1921 Matte Proof 1921 Matte Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000 -.-
1921 Ray Over L, VAM-3 1921 Ray Over L, VAM-3 -.- -.- -.- 170 190 250 325 -.- 360 400 600 -.- 725 950 1,700 3,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 Satin Proof 1921 Satin Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000
1921 Satin Proof 1921 Satin Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000
1922 1922 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 74.40 76.80 81.60 96 109.20 175 512.50 7,610 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922 Ear Ring, VAM-2A 1922 Ear Ring, VAM-2A -.- -.- -.- 100 120 200 300 -.- 400 450 500 -.- 600 1,000 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922 Matte Proof, High Relief 1922 Matte Proof, High Relief -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 225,000 275,000
1922 Matte Proof, High Relief 1922 Matte Proof, High Relief -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175,000 225,000 275,000
1922 Matte Proof, Low Relief 1922 Matte Proof, Low Relief -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100,000 -.-
1922 Matte Proof, Low Relief 1922 Matte Proof, Low Relief -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100,000 -.-
1922 Satin Proof, Low Relief 1922 Satin Proof, Low Relief -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 -.- 65,000 -.-
1922 Satin Proof, Low Relief 1922 Satin Proof, Low Relief -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 -.- 65,000 -.-
1922-D 1922-D 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 93.60 96 100.80 131.25 243.75 600 1,880 17,620 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1922-S 1922-S 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 93.60 96 100.80 120 275 1,410 17,190 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923 1923 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 74.40 76.80 81.60 96 109.20 175 525 3,710 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923 Tail O, VAM-1c 1923 Tail O, VAM-1c -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 125 150 -.- 175 200 225 -.- 250 450 1,250 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-D 1923-D 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 93.60 99.60 132 268.75 437.50 1,180 3,910 105,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-S 1923-S 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 93.60 96 100.80 111.60 325 2,840 43,440 115,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924 1924 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 74.40 76.80 81.60 96 109.20 187.50 550 6,860 54,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924 Broken Wing, VAM-5A 1924 Broken Wing, VAM-5A -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65 75 -.- 90 100 125 -.- 200 250 400 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1924-S 1924-S 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 78.20 82.80 92 105.80 174 270 300 420 690 1,340 6,840 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925 1925 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 61.52 62.10 62.67 64.40 74.40 76.80 81.60 96 109.20 175 525 3,350 50,120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1925-S 1925-S 30 58.65 59.22 60.08 60.37 60.95 72.45 74.17 78.20 120 138 150 204 437.50 900 19,190 80,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926 1926 30 64.40 66.12 67.27 68.42 70.15 72.45 74.17 78.20 88.80 94.80 99.60 103.20 150 350 550 2,030 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-D 1926-D 30 64.40 66.12 67.27 68.42 70.15 72.45 74.17 78.20 102 174 216 262.50 450 575 1,170 2,840 32,960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1926-S 1926-S 30 64.40 66.12 67.27 68.42 70.15 72.45 74.17 78.20 94.80 103.20 110.40 138 212.50 375 890 3,410 37,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927 1927 31 64.40 66.12 67.27 68.42 70.15 72.45 74.17 78.20 106.80 132 150 192 331.25 550 1,910 22,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-D 1927-D 31 64.40 66.12 67.27 68.42 70.15 110.40 120.75 178.25 252 336 402 456 860 1,470 3,940 30,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S 1927-S 31 64.40 66.12 67.27 68.42 70.15 98.90 103.50 132.25 222 300 408 480 840 1,560 5,720 50,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928 1928 200 195.50 218.50 224.25 230 241.50 318 342 360 402 510 582 650 990 1,290 4,340 27,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-S 1928-S 32 66.70 69 70.15 71.30 72.45 92 98.90 110.40 150 240 282 348 640 1,660 16,250 53,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934 1934 32 66.70 69 70.15 71.30 72.45 78.20 81.65 90.85 120 144 162 210 287.50 425 1,000 3,470 36,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D 1934-D 32 66.70 69 70.15 71.30 72.45 78.20 82.80 100.05 138 192 216 252 400 690 1,910 5,440 73,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D Doubled Die Obverse, Micro D, VAM-4 1934-D Doubled Die Obverse, Micro D, VAM-4 -.- -.- -.- 140 200 275 375 -.- 425 525 625 -.- 850 1,250 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-S 1934-S 35 66.70 69 70.15 71.30 168 408 540 780 1,860 3,330 4,380 4,890 6,910 9,160 11,880 35,560 117,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935 1935 31 66.70 69 70.15 71.30 72.45 78.20 81.65 82.80 99.60 115.20 138 150 225 375 790 2,780 19,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-S 1935-S 31 66.70 69 70.15 71.30 72.45 120.75 132.25 150 210 288 330 450 660 950 1,880 4,190 31,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 2021 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 225 250 275 300 400 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023 (P) 2023 (P) -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 100 110 125 150 225 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Eisenhower Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1971 Moon Landing Reverse1971 Moon Landing Reverse 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.33 1.44 1.50 3.60 4.20 5.10 9.60 21.25 70 660 9,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-D Moon Landing Reverse1971-D Moon Landing Reverse 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.33 1.44 1.50 2.40 2.70 3.60 9.60 15 27.50 50 1,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse1971-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse 20.70 20.70 20.70 20.70 20.70 21.27 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.80 22.80 23.75 24.06 45 225 6,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse1971-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10 10 10 10 16 10 12 20 13 14 25 16 20 30 45 400
1972 High Relief Earth Moon Landing Reverse1972 High Relief Earth Moon Landing Reverse 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.33 1.44 1.50 3.30 3.90 6 15.60 25 95 1,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972 Improved High Relief Reverse Moon Landing Reverse1972 Improved High Relief Reverse Moon Landing Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 1.25 -.- 1.50 1.75 4 -.- -.- 20 30 110 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972 Low Relief Earth Moon Landing Reverse1972 Low Relief Earth Moon Landing Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 1.25 -.- 1.50 1.75 4 -.- -.- 20 30 125 3,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-D Moon Landing Reverse1972-D Moon Landing Reverse 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.33 1.44 1.50 2.40 2.70 3.60 9.60 15 20 115 2,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse1972-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse 20.70 20.70 20.70 20.70 20.70 21.27 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.80 22.80 23.75 24.06 33.75 50 193.75 3,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse1972-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10 10 10 10 15 10 12 20 13 14 25 16 20 30 45 350
1973 Moon Landing Reverse1973 Moon Landing Reverse 2.30 2.41 2.53 2.58 2.64 2.70 2.88 3 3.60 6 8.40 9.60 12 17.50 38.75 525 3,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-D Moon Landing Reverse1973-D Moon Landing Reverse 2.30 2.41 2.53 2.58 2.64 2.70 2.88 3 3.60 5.40 7.20 8.40 12 17.50 37.50 300 2,470 10,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse1973-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse 20.70 20.70 20.70 20.70 20.70 21.27 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.80 22.80 23.75 24.06 31.25 45 175 5,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse1973-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 15 15 15 20 15 15 25 15 16 30 16 22 35 50 1,250
1973-S copper-nickel clad Moon Landing Reverse1973-S copper-nickel clad Moon Landing Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3.60 3.90 4.80 6.60 7.20 9.37 10 11.25 12.50 15 17.50 5 6 7 8 10 8 9 12 9 10 15 10 12 20 33 3,000
1974 Moon Landing Reverse1974 Moon Landing Reverse 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.33 1.44 1.50 3.30 3.90 5 9.60 15 28.75 300 5,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-D Moon Landing Reverse1974-D Moon Landing Reverse 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.33 1.44 1.50 3.30 3.90 5 9.60 13.75 22.50 120 2,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse1974-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse 20.70 20.70 20.70 20.70 20.70 21.27 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.80 22.80 23.75 24.06 31.25 40 137.50 7,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse1974-S 40% silver Moon Landing Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10 10 10 11 15 10 12 20 10 15 28 14 17 30 40 600
1974-S copper-nickel clad Moon Landing Reverse1974-S copper-nickel clad Moon Landing Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3.60 3.90 4.80 6.60 7.20 8.75 10 11.25 12.50 15 18.75 5 6 7 8 10 8 9 12 9 10 15 10 12 20 33 9,000
1977 Moon Landing Reverse1977 Moon Landing Reverse 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.33 1.44 1.50 3.30 3.90 4.50 7.80 11.56 18.75 56.25 1,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-D Moon Landing Reverse1977-D Moon Landing Reverse 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.33 1.44 1.50 3.30 3.90 4.50 8.40 12.50 25 85 3,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-S copper-nickel clad Moon Landing Reverse1977-S copper-nickel clad Moon Landing Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.40 3.90 4.80 6.60 7.20 8.75 9.37 10 11.25 12.50 13.75 5 6 7 8 10 8 9 12 9 10 15 10 12 20 30 525
1978 Moon Landing Reverse1978 Moon Landing Reverse 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.33 1.44 1.50 3 3.60 4.50 8.40 12.50 23.75 125 3,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-D Moon Landing Reverse1978-D Moon Landing Reverse 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.33 1.44 1.50 3 3.60 4.50 8.40 12.50 26.25 100 4,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-S copper-nickel clad Moon Landing Reverse1978-S copper-nickel clad Moon Landing Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.40 3.90 4.80 6.60 7.20 8.75 9.37 10 11.25 12.50 13.75 5 6 7 8 10 8 9 12 9 10 15 10 12 20 30 525
1776-1976 Bold Reverse Letters Dual Date, Bicentennial R...1776-1976 Bold Reverse Letters Dual Date, Bicentennial R... 1.61 1.61 1.61 1.61 1.66 1.66 1.80 1.80 1.80 3.90 4.50 5.40 10.20 20 105 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1776-1976 Thin Reverse Letters Dual Date, Bicentennial R...1776-1976 Thin Reverse Letters Dual Date, Bicentennial R... 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.33 1.44 1.50 3 3.60 4.80 6.60 11.25 25 90 2,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1776-1976-D Bold Reverse Letters Dual Date, Bicentennial...1776-1976-D Bold Reverse Letters Dual Date, Bicentennial... 1.55 1.55 1.61 1.61 1.66 1.66 1.80 1.80 1.80 3.60 4.50 5.10 7.20 10 25 250 5,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1776-1976-D Thin Reverse Letters Dual Date, Bicentennial...1776-1976-D Thin Reverse Letters Dual Date, Bicentennial... 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.21 1.24 1.26 1.33 1.44 1.50 3.60 4.50 5.10 6.60 10 23.75 50 2,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1776-1976-S 40% silver Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse1776-1976-S 40% silver Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse 20.70 20.70 20.70 20.70 20.70 21.27 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.20 22.80 22.80 23.75 24.06 33.75 70 225 7,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1776-1976-S 40% silver Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse1776-1976-S 40% silver Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9 9 10 12 15 17 19 30 18 20 40 20 25 60 100 1,500
1776-1976-S Bold Reverse Letters, copper-nickel clad Dua...1776-1976-S Bold Reverse Letters, copper-nickel clad Dua... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.40 3.90 5.40 6.60 7.20 9.37 10 11.25 13.75 17.50 26.25 5 6 7 8 9 9 10 15 15 12 20 17 15 25 30 5,000
1776-1976-S Thin Reverse Letters, copper-nickel clad Dua...1776-1976-S Thin Reverse Letters, copper-nickel clad Dua... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.40 3.90 4.80 6.60 7.80 10 10.62 10.62 11.25 12.50 13.75 5 6 7 8 9 9 10 15 15 12 20 17 15 25 30 3,000
 
Susan B. Anthony Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1979-D 1979-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.20 1.55 1.72 2.18 4.06 7.20 10.20 25 150 1,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-P Far Date, Narrow Rim 1979-P Far Date, Narrow Rim 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.20 1.55 1.72 2.18 5 7.20 12 22.50 275 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-P Near Date, Wide Rim 1979-P Near Date, Wide Rim -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 10 -.- 12 15 20 -.- -.- 35 40 50 100 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-S Clear S 1979-S Clear S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 18.40 19.55 20.70 23 25.30 28.80 30 32.50 33.75 35 37.50 93.75 10 15 20 30 25 35 40 45 50 150
1979-S Filled S 1979-S Filled S -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 1 -.- 1 2.87 3.16 4.02 4.60 5.75 6.60 7.20 8.12 8.75 10 13.75 32.50 10 10 10 10 12 12 15 20 25 100
1979-S Filled S 1979-S Filled S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 4 6 5 7 8 10 15 60
1980-D 1980-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.20 1.55 1.72 2.18 3.75 5.40 10.20 25 200 880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-P 1980-P 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.20 1.55 1.72 2.18 3.75 5.40 7.20 20 105 1,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-S 1980-S -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.15 1.15 -.- 1.15 1.20 1.61 -.- -.- 4.06 5.40 10.80 27.50 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-S 1980-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 7 6 8 10 12 15 50
1981-D 1981-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.26 1.43 1.72 2.12 2.58 2.87 3.73 4.60 5.17 7.20 14.40 35 350 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-P 1981-P 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.26 1.43 1.72 2.12 2.41 2.58 3.45 3.73 4.02 5.40 12 33.75 730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-S Clear S 1981-S Clear S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 46 47.15 48.30 49.45 50.60 55.20 56.40 60 62.50 67.50 76.25 150 40 45 50 60 -.- 65 70 75 100 400
1981-S Filled S 1981-S Filled S -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 -.- 3 2.30 2.87 3.45 4.31 5.75 6.60 7.20 8.12 8.75 11.25 13.75 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-S Filled S 1981-S Filled S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 7 6 8 10 12 15 50
1999-D 1999-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.26 1.26 1.26 1.26 1.26 2.87 3.45 4.02 4.31 5.40 9 20 35 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-P 1999-P 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.26 1.26 1.26 1.26 1.26 2.58 3.16 3.73 4.02 5.40 9 21.25 55 1,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-P 1999-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 8 8 12 15 18 30 100
 
Sacagawea/Native American Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2000-D 2000-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.38 1.43 1.49 2.10 4.37 5.62 7.50 18.75 95 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-P 2000-P 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.38 1.43 1.49 2.10 4.37 5.62 7.50 11.25 30 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-P "Cheerios" Reverse 2000-P "Cheerios" Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 3,000 4,000 6,500 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-P Goodacre Presentation Finish 2000-P Goodacre Presentation Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400 450 500 700 850 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-S 2000-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.32 7.20 8.75 10 12.50 13.75 15 16.25 72.50 8 9 10 12 15 45
2001-D 2001-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.17 1.20 1.49 1.61 1.72 2.40 4.37 5.62 7.50 22.50 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-P 2001-P 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.49 1.61 1.72 2.40 4.37 5.62 7.50 10.62 23.75 970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-S 2001-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10.35 12 13.75 15 16.25 17.50 20 21.25 68.75 9 10 12 15 25 50
2002-D 2002-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.17 1.20 1.61 2.01 2.30 3.90 5 6.25 7.50 20 225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-P 2002-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 6 15 40 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-S 2002-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 40
2003-D 2003-D 1.15 1.15 1.20 1.26 1.43 1.49 1.72 2.01 2.30 2.58 2.87 3.45 5.10 5.62 7.50 10.62 25 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-P 2003-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 15 40 850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-S 2003-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.02 4.88 6.90 9 10.62 11.25 12.50 13.75 15 16.25 45 6 8 10 12 15 50
2004-D 2004-D 1.15 1.15 1.20 1.26 1.43 1.49 1.72 1.84 1.95 2.07 2.87 4.02 5.10 5.62 6.25 9.37 16.25 65 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-P 2004-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 5 10 15 40 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-S 2004-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.17 6.32 7.20 8.12 8.75 10 11.25 13.75 15 40 6 8 10 12 15 50
2005-D 2005-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.61 2.18 2.53 3.90 5 6.25 10 80 720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-D Satin Finish 2005-D Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 10 13.75 16.25 25 32.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P 2005-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 40 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P Satin Finish 2005-P Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8.75 11.25 15 22.50 33.75 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-S 2005-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5.17 6.32 7.20 8.12 8.75 10 11.25 13.75 15 40 6 8 10 12 15 40
2006-D 2006-D 1.15 1.15 1.26 1.26 1.26 1.32 1.38 1.43 1.49 1.61 3.16 4.02 4.80 5.62 6.87 12.50 75 525 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-D Satin Finish 2006-D Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 10 12.50 16.25 22.50 40 110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P 2006-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 30 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P Satin Finish 2006-P Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 9.37 12.50 15 21.25 27.50 93.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-S 2006-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 6 8 10 12 15 40
2007-D 2007-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.61 2.18 2.53 3 5 6.25 9.37 67.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D Satin Finish 2007-D Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8.75 11.25 13.75 17.50 22.50 56.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P 2007-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 15 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P Satin Finish 2007-P Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8.75 10 12.50 16.25 25 63.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-S 2007-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 45
2008-D 2008-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.95 2.53 2.87 3.30 5 6.87 7.50 17.50 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D Satin Finish 2008-D Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.80 6.25 10.62 12.50 15 18.75 62.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P 2008-P -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P Satin Finish 2008-P Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4.80 6.25 11.25 13.75 16.25 18.75 72.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-S 2008-S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 60
2009-D Three Sisters 2009-D Three Sisters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D Three Sisters Satin Finish 2009-D Three Sisters Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 7 8 10 15 25 120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Three Sisters 2009-P Three Sisters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Three Sisters Satin Finish 2009-P Three Sisters Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 7 8 10 15 25 120 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-S Three Sisters 2009-S Three Sisters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 50
2010-D Iroquois Confederacy 2010-D Iroquois Confederacy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D Iroquois Confederacy Satin Finish 2010-D Iroquois Confederacy Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 7 8 10 15 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P Iroquois Confederacy 2010-P Iroquois Confederacy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P Iroquois Confederacy Satin Finish 2010-P Iroquois Confederacy Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 7 8 10 15 55 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-S Iroquois Confederacy 2010-S Iroquois Confederacy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 10 12 15 20 60
2011-D Wampanoag Treaty 2011-D Wampanoag Treaty -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 20 30 125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-P Wampanoag Treaty 2011-P Wampanoag Treaty -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 20 30 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-S Wampanoag Treaty 2011-S Wampanoag Treaty -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 50
2012-D Trade Routes 2012-D Trade Routes -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-P Trade Routes 2012-P Trade Routes -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 25 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-S Trade Routes 2012-S Trade Routes -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 20 25 30 45 175
2013-D Delaware Treaty 2013-D Delaware Treaty -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-P Delaware Treaty 2013-P Delaware Treaty -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 100 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-S Delaware Treaty 2013-S Delaware Treaty -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 12 15 50
2014-D Native Hospitality 2014-D Native Hospitality -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 15 65 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-D Native Hospitality Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native Hospitality Enhanced Uncirculated -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 -.- -.- 15 15 15 25 50 75 95 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-P Native Hospitality 2014-P Native Hospitality -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 15 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-S Native Hospitality 2014-S Native Hospitality -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 9 12 15 50
2015-D Mohawk Ironworkers 2015-D Mohawk Ironworkers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P Mohawk Ironworkers 2015-P Mohawk Ironworkers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-S Mohawk Ironworkers 2015-S Mohawk Ironworkers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 9 12 15 50
2015-W Mohawk Ironworkers Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Mohawk Ironworkers Enhanced Uncirculated -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 -.- -.- 25 25 25 35 50 75 95 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-D Code Talkers 2016-D Code Talkers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-P Code Talkers 2016-P Code Talkers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-S Code Talkers 2016-S Code Talkers -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 9 12 15 70
2016-S Code Talkers Enhanced Uncirculated 2016-S Code Talkers Enhanced Uncirculated -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 -.- -.- 25 25 25 35 50 75 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-D Sequoyah 2017-D Sequoyah -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-P Sequoyah 2017-P Sequoyah -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-S Sequoyah 2017-S Sequoyah -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 9 12 15 40
2017-S Sequoyah Enhanced 2017-S Sequoyah Enhanced -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- -.- 9 10 12 15 17 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-D Jim Thorpe 2018-D Jim Thorpe -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 25 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-P Jim Thorpe 2018-P Jim Thorpe -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 25 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-S Jim Thorpe 2018-S Jim Thorpe -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 10 12 15 25 60
2018-S Jim Thorpe Reverse Proof 2018-S Jim Thorpe Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 30 200
2019-D Mary Golda Ross 2019-D Mary Golda Ross -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-P Mary Golda Ross 2019-P Mary Golda Ross -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-S Mary Golda Ross 2019-S Mary Golda Ross -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 15 20 75
2020-D Peratrovich 2020-D Peratrovich -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-P Peratrovich 2020-P Peratrovich -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-S Peratrovich 2020-S Peratrovich -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 15 20 75
2021-D U.S. Veterans 2021-D U.S. Veterans -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-P U.S. Veterans 2021-P U.S. Veterans -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-S U.S. Veterans 2021-S U.S. Veterans -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 15 20 75
2022-D Ely S. Parker 2022-D Ely S. Parker -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-P Ely S. Parker 2022-P Ely S. Parker -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 5 10 20 85 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-S Ely S. Parker 2022-S Ely S. Parker -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 8 10 15 20 75
 
Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1849 Closed Wreath Coronet1849 Closed Wreath Coronet -.- -.- 325 350 375 400 -.- 425 550 675 -.- 900 1,300 1,850 6,000 15,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Open Wreath, L, Small Head Coronet1849 Open Wreath, L, Small Head Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 564 640 680 790 980 1,310 1,910 4,360 13,460 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Open Wreath, Large Head Coronet1849 Open Wreath, Large Head Coronet -.- -.- 325 350 375 400 -.- 425 450 550 -.- 875 1,400 2,000 4,750 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Open Wreath, No L, Small Head Coronet1849 Open Wreath, No L, Small Head Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 480 522 534 546 564 640 680 910 1,220 1,780 3,060 6,340 12,580 35,430 69,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Open Wreath, No L, Small Head Coronet1849 Open Wreath, No L, Small Head Coronet -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350,000 425,000 -.-
1849-C Closed Wreath Coronet1849-C Closed Wreath Coronet -.- -.- 450 1,190 2,840 3,410 -.- 5,560 8,310 9,190 -.- 11,840 18,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-C Open Wreath Coronet1849-C Open Wreath Coronet -.- -.- 108,000 198,000 292,260 321,000 -.- 512,500 550,000 625,000 -.- -.- 1,140,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-D Coronet1849-D Coronet -.- -.- 420 1,130 3,030 3,810 -.- 4,970 5,530 6,060 -.- 9,090 15,000 25,030 87,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-O Coronet1849-O Coronet -.- -.- 354 408 475 630 -.- 830 940 1,090 -.- 2,310 3,220 7,030 13,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Coronet1850 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 680 790 830 910 1,530 5,000 12,060 41,930 68,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Coronet1850 Coronet -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250,000 -.- -.- -.- 500,000
1850-C Coronet1850-C Coronet -.- -.- 570 1,160 2,310 2,940 -.- 4,090 5,940 7,410 -.- 18,440 31,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-D Coronet1850-D Coronet -.- -.- 510 1,280 2,970 4,470 -.- 5,910 7,660 10,190 -.- 19,690 40,950 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-O Coronet1850-O Coronet 312 360 600 690 1,160 1,580 1,840 2,130 2,810 3,560 4,030 4,810 7,340 17,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 Coronet1851 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 640 760 790 910 1,110 1,900 5,400 14,760 66,950 94,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-C Coronet1851-C Coronet -.- -.- 570 1,060 2,090 2,440 -.- 3,250 3,590 3,910 -.- 4,810 6,190 17,310 24,060 36,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-D Coronet1851-D Coronet -.- -.- 780 1,190 2,220 2,720 -.- 3,340 4,840 5,310 -.- 9,840 20,000 35,560 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O Coronet1851-O Coronet -.- -.- 354 401.20 456 474 -.- 570 720 810 -.- 1,110 1,750 4,650 6,720 29,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 Coronet1852 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 640 760 790 910 1,110 2,560 5,690 27,110 38,350 169,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-C Coronet1852-C Coronet -.- -.- 700 1,040 1,590 2,810 -.- 3,310 4,220 4,810 -.- 6,030 12,090 22,310 42,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-D Coronet1852-D Coronet -.- -.- 840 1,130 2,280 3,220 -.- 5,530 6,530 8,690 -.- 18,530 40,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-O Coronet1852-O Coronet -.- -.- 360 408 456 480 -.- 600 690 1,180 -.- 2,060 4,280 10,860 -.- 44,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Coronet1853 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 640 760 790 910 1,110 2,160 3,190 18,010 46,880 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-C Coronet1853-C Coronet -.- -.- 660 1,190 2,440 2,660 -.- 3,690 4,940 5,280 -.- 9,340 19,960 24,510 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-D Coronet1853-D Coronet -.- -.- 900 1,220 2,470 3,470 -.- 5,220 5,910 8,190 -.- 13,060 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-O Coronet1853-O Coronet -.- -.- 354 401.20 456 474 -.- 504 562.50 690 -.- 1,190 1,720 2,630 6,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Coronet1854 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 640 760 790 910 1,110 1,970 5,780 20,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Coronet1854 Coronet -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 250,000 400,000
1854-D Coronet1854-D Coronet -.- -.- 840 2,220 4,560 5,410 -.- 7,910 8,970 10,160 -.- 22,560 37,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S Coronet1854-S Coronet -.- -.- 360 425 600 970 -.- 2,190 3,160 3,560 -.- 4,910 8,280 17,940 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Indian Head, Small1854 Indian Head, Small 330.40 354 436.60 483.80 548.70 620 630 680 890 1,480 1,590 2,340 4,440 7,810 23,190 44,380 118,630 192,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Indian Head, Small1854 Indian Head, Small -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85,000 110,000 195,000 325,000 500,000
1855 Indian Head, Small1855 Indian Head, Small 330.40 354 436.60 483.80 600 670 680 750 960 1,560 1,720 2,340 4,590 7,940 22,060 43,750 136,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 Indian Head, Small1855 Indian Head, Small -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 95,000 150,000 190,000 225,000 375,000
1855-C Indian Head, Small1855-C Indian Head, Small -.- -.- 2,820 3,660 5,160 5,810 -.- 9,940 17,310 23,130 -.- 47,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-D Indian Head, Small1855-D Indian Head, Small -.- -.- 8,060 12,090 28,130 31,250 -.- 48,310 59,060 70,630 -.- 92,950 120,310 179,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-O Indian Head, Small1855-O Indian Head, Small -.- -.- 810 1,230 1,660 2,380 -.- 3,030 3,780 8,280 -.- 14,630 34,780 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S Indian Head, Small1856-S Indian Head, Small -.- -.- 810 1,060 1,950 2,660 -.- 3,750 5,940 9,280 -.- 16,810 27,630 59,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Slant 5 Indian Head, Large1856 Slant 5 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 620 680 790 900 1,080 1,210 2,500 4,280 11,510 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Slant 5 Indian Head, Large1856 Slant 5 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 17,500 22,500 38,500 75,000
1856 Upright 5 Indian Head, Large1856 Upright 5 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 325 350 400 425 -.- 500 550 700 -.- 1,100 1,700 3,000 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-D Indian Head, Large1856-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 4,190 5,590 7,810 10,190 -.- 14,190 25,440 30,880 -.- 60,630 120,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 Indian Head, Large1857 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 900 1,080 1,210 3,560 5,040 20,310 47,450 -.- 9,000 12,500 14,500 26,500 50,000
1857-C Indian Head, Large1857-C Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 1,050 1,500 2,910 4,470 -.- 5,310 6,560 9,660 -.- 21,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-D Indian Head, Large1857-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 1,530 2,280 3,560 4,590 -.- 7,160 9,090 13,440 -.- 36,210 81,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S Indian Head, Large1857-S Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 660 780 1,160 1,530 -.- 2,060 3,660 5,000 -.- 11,510 27,950 40,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Indian Head, Large1858 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 660 830 900 1,280 1,720 6,140 7,440 15,930 65,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Indian Head, Large1858 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 12,000 14,000 23,500 33,500
1858-D Indian Head, Large1858-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 1,440 1,780 3,690 5,030 -.- 5,840 6,910 8,940 -.- 16,710 23,210 47,450 74,430 99,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S Indian Head, Large1858-S Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 630 780 1,030 1,280 -.- 1,940 2,410 5,310 -.- 9,560 19,500 28,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Indian Head, Large1859 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 640 660 830 900 1,080 1,210 2,530 5,280 13,980 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Indian Head, Large1859 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,350 6,000 10,000 20,000
1859-C Indian Head, Large1859-C Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 810 1,840 3,720 4,470 -.- 5,560 6,940 8,060 -.- 13,130 29,060 78,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-D Indian Head, Large1859-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 1,030 1,220 2,440 3,340 -.- 5,780 7,720 8,410 -.- 12,940 19,830 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S Indian Head, Large1859-S Indian Head, Large 330 348 432 480 790 1,560 1,720 2,030 2,810 5,160 6,090 9,590 19,050 31,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Indian Head, Large1860 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 740 810 920 970 1,110 2,440 8,650 18,530 40,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Indian Head, Large1860 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,350 7,250 9,500 20,000
1860-D Indian Head, Large1860-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 2,810 3,910 7,840 9,940 -.- 15,810 18,440 23,060 -.- 43,230 57,850 76,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S Indian Head, Large1860-S Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 360 450 790 970 -.- 1,470 2,190 2,780 -.- 3,910 5,910 13,590 41,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Indian Head, Large1861 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 581.25 587.50 600 680 910 970 1,090 1,250 1,840 2,780 7,180 24,510 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Indian Head, Large1861 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,000 5,850 7,500 10,500 20,000
1861-D Indian Head, Large1861-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 13,800 28,440 48,130 69,060 -.- 80,310 98,440 110,940 -.- 137,500 172,250 195,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Indian Head, Large1862 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 2,280 3,690 9,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Indian Head, Large1862 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,750 4,500 6,500 10,000 23,500
1863 Indian Head, Large1863 Indian Head, Large 330 360 432 600 1,220 2,470 3,030 4,940 6,720 8,190 9,660 11,160 14,190 15,560 25,810 36,730 45,830 172,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 Indian Head, Large1863 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,350 6,000 8,500 22,500
1864 Indian Head, Large1864 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 510 630 1,090 1,220 1,340 1,690 1,970 2,280 3,910 6,190 7,190 9,340 12,030 18,200 57,850 84,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Indian Head, Large1864 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,500 22,500
1865 Indian Head, Large1865 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 750 910 1,000 1,090 1,440 2,720 4,130 4,840 5,000 5,910 10,660 15,810 25,680 42,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Indian Head, Large1865 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 7,500 10,500 16,000 26,500
1866 Indian Head, Large1866 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 690 770 810 910 1,130 1,310 1,560 2,530 3,440 5,160 9,160 17,190 32,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Indian Head, Large1866 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,350 4,750 6,000 9,500 19,500
1867 Indian Head, Large1867 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 570 690 760 790 1,060 1,190 1,530 1,940 2,220 3,720 6,250 9,690 19,440 26,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Indian Head, Large1867 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,850 8,000 10,000 14,500 20,000
1868 Indian Head, Large1868 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 581.25 587.50 740 840 970 1,080 1,310 2,440 3,440 5,660 9,090 13,690 33,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Indian Head, Large1868 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,000 6,500 9,500 18,500
1869 Indian Head, Large1869 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 780 830 890 1,230 1,310 1,470 1,690 1,910 2,690 5,220 9,060 20,350 44,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Indian Head, Large1869 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 5,750 7,000 9,000 18,500
1870 Indian Head, Large1870 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 610 730 900 930 1,030 1,090 1,280 1,780 2,910 4,340 7,530 14,300 30,230 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Indian Head, Large1870 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 4,750 6,250 9,000 17,500
1870-S Indian Head, Large1870-S Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 510 870 1,410 1,500 1,720 3,560 4,310 4,780 6,090 8,560 15,930 31,880 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Indian Head, Large1871 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 558 564 576 770 940 1,030 1,470 2,160 2,500 4,090 8,530 15,930 33,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Indian Head, Large1871 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,350 4,750 6,000 8,500 17,500
1872 Indian Head, Large1872 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 640 750 870 990 1,130 1,530 1,840 2,690 3,090 7,030 9,720 15,410 23,860 56,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Indian Head, Large1872 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,500 7,000 9,500 18,000
1873 Closed 3 Indian Head, Large1873 Closed 3 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 810 910 1,000 1,070 1,110 1,500 1,940 2,190 3,690 7,280 16,880 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Indian Head, Large1873 Closed 3 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,000 11,000 16,500 25,000 33,500
1873 Open 3 Indian Head, Large1873 Open 3 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 354 401.20 454.30 477.90 -.- 519.20 542.80 600 -.- 800 990 1,160 1,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Indian Head, Large1874 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 900 1,080 1,210 1,380 1,780 4,580 14,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Indian Head, Large1874 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,000 10,000 14,500 16,500 23,500
1875 Indian Head, Large1875 Indian Head, Large 900 1,200 1,890 2,810 4,280 4,810 6,410 8,280 11,060 12,810 13,750 15,940 19,690 25,940 37,190 77,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Indian Head, Large1875 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,000 14,000 18,000 23,500 33,500
1876 Indian Head, Large1876 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 432 472 546 558 564 576 700 770 860 1,190 1,440 1,910 4,910 12,500 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Indian Head, Large1876 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,650 4,850 5,500 8,000 16,500
1877 Indian Head, Large1877 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 546 558 600 640 690 860 990 1,090 1,750 2,530 4,410 5,530 9,780 18,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Indian Head, Large1877 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,250 9,500 10,500 14,500 19,000
1878 Indian Head, Large1878 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 546 558 564 576 660 780 880 1,060 1,250 1,720 4,280 6,310 27,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Indian Head, Large1878 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 4,500 5,500 8,000 16,000
1879 Indian Head, Large1879 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 558 564 640 690 750 830 940 1,080 1,440 2,500 3,190 4,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Indian Head, Large1879 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,250 5,000 6,750 11,000 16,500
1880 Indian Head, Large1880 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 650 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,720 3,190 3,940 10,470 46,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Indian Head, Large1880 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6,000 7,500 9,500 15,000 18,500
1881 Indian Head, Large1881 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,720 2,810 4,230 10,890 54,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Indian Head, Large1881 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,350 4,250 5,000 7,000 12,500
1882 Indian Head, Large1882 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,220 1,530 2,340 4,060 13,460 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Indian Head, Large1882 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1883 Indian Head, Large1883 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,280 1,940 4,060 10,240 30,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Indian Head, Large1883 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1884 Indian Head, Large1884 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,380 2,310 5,010 19,050 92,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Indian Head, Large1884 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1885 Indian Head, Large1885 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,470 2,590 4,190 11,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Indian Head, Large1885 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1886 Indian Head, Large1886 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,720 2,440 8,290 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Indian Head, Large1886 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1887 Indian Head, Large1887 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,280 1,720 3,220 17,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Indian Head, Large1887 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1888 Indian Head, Large1888 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,240 1,840 3,190 12,320 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Indian Head, Large1888 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
1889 Indian Head, Large1889 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,210 1,280 1,630 3,190 8,870 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Indian Head, Large1889 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
 
Presidential Dollars
  AU-58 MS-60 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  AU-58 MS-60 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
(2007) G. Washington Plain Edge (2007) G. Washington Plain Edge -.- 30 40 50 75 125 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
(2007) J. Adams Plain Edge (2007) J. Adams Plain Edge -.- -.- 100 150 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
(2007) T. Jefferson Plain Edge (2007) T. Jefferson Plain Edge -.- -.- -.- 200 350 500 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D G. Washington 2007-D G. Washington 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D G. Washington Satin Finish 2007-D G. Washington Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D J. Adams 2007-D J. Adams 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D J. Adams Satin Finish 2007-D J. Adams Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D J. Madison 2007-D J. Madison 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D J. Madison Satin Finish 2007-D J. Madison Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D T. Jefferson 2007-D T. Jefferson 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D T. Jefferson Satin Finish 2007-D T. Jefferson Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P G. Washington 2007-P G. Washington 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P G. Washington Satin Finish 2007-P G. Washington Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P J. Adams 2007-P J. Adams 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P J. Adams Satin Finish 2007-P J. Adams Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P J. Madison 2007-P J. Madison 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P J. Madison Satin Finish 2007-P J. Madison Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P T. Jefferson 2007-P T. Jefferson 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P T. Jefferson Satin Finish 2007-P T. Jefferson Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-S G. Washington 2007-S G. Washington -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.25 2 2.50 3 5 6 8 9 15 50
2007-S J. Adams 2007-S J. Adams -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.25 2 2.50 3 5 6 8 9 15 50
2007-S J. Madison 2007-S J. Madison -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.25 2 2.50 3 5 6 8 9 15 50
2007-S T. Jefferson 2007-S T. Jefferson -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.25 2 2.50 3 5 6 8 9 15 50
2008-D A. Jackson 2008-D A. Jackson 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D A. Jackson Satin Finish 2008-D A. Jackson Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D J. Monroe 2008-D J. Monroe 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D J. Monroe Satin Finish 2008-D J. Monroe Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D J.Q. Adams 2008-D J.Q. Adams 1 1.25 1.30 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D J.Q. Adams Satin Finish 2008-D J.Q. Adams Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D M. Van Buren 2008-D M. Van Buren 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D M. Van Buren Satin Finish 2008-D M. Van Buren Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P A. Jackson 2008-P A. Jackson 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P A. Jackson Satin Finish 2008-P A. Jackson Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P J. Monroe 2008-P J. Monroe 1 1.40 1.50 2 2.50 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P J. Monroe Satin Finish 2008-P J. Monroe Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P J.Q. Adams 2008-P J.Q. Adams 1 1.35 1.40 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P J.Q. Adams Satin Finish 2008-P J.Q. Adams Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P M. Van Buren 2008-P M. Van Buren 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P M. Van Buren Satin Finish 2008-P M. Van Buren Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-S A. Jackson 2008-S A. Jackson -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2008-S J. Monroe 2008-S J. Monroe -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2008-S J.Q. Adams 2008-S J.Q. Adams -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2008-S M. Van Buren 2008-S M. Van Buren -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2009-D J. Polk 2009-D J. Polk 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D J. Polk Satin Finish 2009-D J. Polk Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D J. Tyler 2009-D J. Tyler 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D J. Tyler Satin Finish 2009-D J. Tyler Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D W.H. Harrison 2009-D W.H. Harrison 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D W.H. Harrison Satin Finish 2009-D W.H. Harrison Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D Z. Taylor 2009-D Z. Taylor 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D Z. Taylor Satin Finish 2009-D Z. Taylor Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P J. Polk 2009-P J. Polk 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P J. Polk Satin Finish 2009-P J. Polk Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P J. Tyler 2009-P J. Tyler 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P J. Tyler Satin Finish 2009-P J. Tyler Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P W.H. Harrison 2009-P W.H. Harrison 1 1.25 1.30 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P W.H. Harrison Satin Finish 2009-P W.H. Harrison Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Z. Taylor 2009-P Z. Taylor 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Z. Taylor Satin Finish 2009-P Z. Taylor Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 6 8 10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-S J. Polk 2009-S J. Polk -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.25 2 2.50 3 5 6 8 9 15 50
2009-S J. Tyler 2009-S J. Tyler -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.25 2 2.50 3 5 6 8 9 15 50
2009-S W.H. Harrison 2009-S W.H. Harrison -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.25 2 2.50 3 5 6 8 9 15 50
2009-S Z. Taylor 2009-S Z. Taylor -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.25 2 2.50 3 5 6 8 9 15 50
2010-D A. Lincoln 2010-D A. Lincoln 1 1.20 1.25 2 8 20 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D A. Lincoln Satin Finish 2010-D A. Lincoln Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D F. Pierce 2010-D F. Pierce 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D F. Pierce Satin Finish 2010-D F. Pierce Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D J. Buchanan 2010-D J. Buchanan 1 1.25 1.30 1.50 2 5 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D J. Buchanan Satin Finish 2010-D J. Buchanan Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D M. Fillmore 2010-D M. Fillmore 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D M. Fillmore Satin Finish 2010-D M. Fillmore Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P A. Lincoln 2010-P A. Lincoln 1 1.20 1.25 2 8 20 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P A. Lincoln Satin Finish 2010-P A. Lincoln Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20 40 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P F. Pierce 2010-P F. Pierce 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P F. Pierce Satin Finish 2010-P F. Pierce Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P J. Buchanan 2010-P J. Buchanan 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P J. Buchanan Satin Finish 2010-P J. Buchanan Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P M. Fillmore 2010-P M. Fillmore 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P M. Fillmore Satin Finish 2010-P M. Fillmore Satin Finish -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10 15 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-S A. Lincoln 2010-S A. Lincoln -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 100
2010-S F. Pierce 2010-S F. Pierce -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2010-S J. Buchanan 2010-S J. Buchanan -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2010-S M. Fillmore 2010-S M. Fillmore -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2011-D A. Johnson 2011-D A. Johnson 1 1.25 1.30 1.50 2 5 12 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-D J. Garfield 2011-D J. Garfield 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-D R.B. Hayes 2011-D R.B. Hayes 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-D U.S. Grant 2011-D U.S. Grant 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-P A. Johnson 2011-P A. Johnson 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-P J. Garfield 2011-P J. Garfield 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-P R.B. Hayes 2011-P R.B. Hayes 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-P U.S. Grant 2011-P U.S. Grant 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 2 5 12 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-S A. Johnson 2011-S A. Johnson -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2011-S J. Garfield 2011-S J. Garfield -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2011-S R.B. Hayes 2011-S R.B. Hayes -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2011-S U.S. Grant 2011-S U.S. Grant -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 100
2012-D B. Harrison 2012-D B. Harrison 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-D C. Arthur 2012-D C. Arthur 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-D G. Cleveland (First Term) 2012-D G. Cleveland (First Term) 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-D G. Cleveland (Second Term) 2012-D G. Cleveland (Second Term) 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-P B. Harrison 2012-P B. Harrison 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-P C. Arthur 2012-P C. Arthur 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-P G. Cleveland (First Term) 2012-P G. Cleveland (First Term) 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-P G. Cleveland (Second Term) 2012-P G. Cleveland (Second Term) 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-S B. Harrison 2012-S B. Harrison -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2012-S C. Arthur 2012-S C. Arthur -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2012-S G. Cleveland (First Term) 2012-S G. Cleveland (First Term) -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2012-S G. Cleveland (Second Term) 2012-S G. Cleveland (Second Term) -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2013-D T. Roosevelt 2013-D T. Roosevelt 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-D W. McKinley 2013-D W. McKinley 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-D W. Taft 2013-D W. Taft 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-D W. Wilson 2013-D W. Wilson 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-P T. Roosevelt 2013-P T. Roosevelt 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-P W. McKinley 2013-P W. McKinley 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-P W. Taft 2013-P W. Taft 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-P W. Wilson 2013-P W. Wilson 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-S T. Roosevelt 2013-S T. Roosevelt -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 30
2013-S W. McKinley 2013-S W. McKinley -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2013-S W. Taft 2013-S W. Taft -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2013-S W. Wilson 2013-S W. Wilson -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2014-D C. Coolidge 2014-D C. Coolidge 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-D F. Roosevelt 2014-D F. Roosevelt 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-D H. Hoover 2014-D H. Hoover 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-D W. Harding 2014-D W. Harding 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-P C. Coolidge 2014-P C. Coolidge 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-P F. Roosevelt 2014-P F. Roosevelt 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-P H. Hoover 2014-P H. Hoover 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-P W. Harding 2014-P W. Harding 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-S C. Coolidge 2014-S C. Coolidge -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2014-S F. Roosevelt 2014-S F. Roosevelt -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2014-S H. Hoover 2014-S H. Hoover -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2014-S W. Harding 2014-S W. Harding -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2015-D D. Eisenhower 2015-D D. Eisenhower 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-D H. Truman 2015-D H. Truman 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-D J. Kennedy 2015-D J. Kennedy 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-D L. Johnson 2015-D L. Johnson 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P D. Eisenhower 2015-P D. Eisenhower 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P D. Eisenhower Reverse Proof 2015-P D. Eisenhower Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 160 160 160 180 200 200 200 200 250 1,500
2015-P H. Truman 2015-P H. Truman 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P H. Truman Reverse Proof 2015-P H. Truman Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 160 160 160 180 200 200 200 200 250 1,500
2015-P J. Kennedy 2015-P J. Kennedy 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P J. Kennedy Reverse Proof 2015-P J. Kennedy Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 250 -.-
2015-P L. Johnson 2015-P L. Johnson 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P L.Johnson Reverse Proof 2015-P L.Johnson Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 150 150 150 150 150 150 160 200 -.-
2015-S D. Eisenhower 2015-S D. Eisenhower -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2015-S H. Truman 2015-S H. Truman -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2015-S J. Kennedy 2015-S J. Kennedy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2015-S L. Johnson 2015-S L. Johnson -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2016-D G. Ford 2016-D G. Ford 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-D R. Nixon 2016-D R. Nixon 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-D R. Reagan 2016-D R. Reagan 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-P G. Ford 2016-P G. Ford 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-P R. Nixon 2016-P R. Nixon 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-P R. Reagan 2016-P R. Reagan 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-S G. Ford 2016-S G. Ford -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2016-S R. Nixon 2016-S R. Nixon -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2016-S R. Reagan 2016-S R. Reagan -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2.75 3 4 4.50 5 6 8 9 15 50
2016-S R. Reagan Reverse Proof 2016-S R. Reagan Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 120 -.-
2020-D G.H.W. Bush 2020-D G.H.W. Bush 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-P G.H.W Bush 2020-P G.H.W Bush 1 1.20 1.25 1.50 3 10 20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-S G.H.W. Bush Reverse Proof 2020-S G.H.W. Bush Reverse Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 120 -.-
 
Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68
1900 silver dollar Lafayette Monument1900 silver dollar Lafayette Monument 230 253 276 336 462 425 498 570 660 730 860 1,000 1,350 1,840 2,590 5,970 13,190 56,560 -.-
1903 Jefferson gold dollar Louisiana Purchase1903 Jefferson gold dollar Louisiana Purchase -.- -.- -.- 462 468 -.- 474 492 504 516 528 540 660 710 960 1,380 1,590 2,720 17,310 -.-
1903 McKinley gold dollar Louisiana Purchase1903 McKinley gold dollar Louisiana Purchase -.- -.- -.- 426 432 -.- 438 444 450 462 480 492 630 640 750 1,000 1,340 2,560 17,310 -.-
1903 Jefferson gold dollar Louisiana Purchase1903 Jefferson gold dollar Louisiana Purchase -.- -.- -.- 462 468 -.- 474 492 504 516 528 540 660 710 960 1,380 1,590 2,720 17,310
1903 McKinley gold dollar Louisiana Purchase1903 McKinley gold dollar Louisiana Purchase -.- -.- -.- 426 432 -.- 438 444 450 462 480 492 630 640 750 1,000 1,340 2,560 17,310
1904 gold dollar Lewis & Clark Expedition1904 gold dollar Lewis & Clark Expedition -.- -.- -.- 510 540 -.- 570 620 650 680 720 740 860 1,110 1,590 3,220 5,660 10,280 65,480
1905 gold dollar Lewis & Clark Expedition1905 gold dollar Lewis & Clark Expedition -.- -.- -.- 600 630 -.- 640 650 670 690 720 770 860 1,090 1,910 3,940 9,440 31,560 -.- -.-
1915-S gold dollar Panama-Pacific Expo1915-S gold dollar Panama-Pacific Expo -.- -.- -.- 450 456 -.- 462 474 486 528 546 558 660 710 910 1,360 1,880 5,170 -.-
1916 gold dollar McKinley Memorial1916 gold dollar McKinley Memorial -.- -.- -.- 408 414 -.- 420 426 432 444 456 462 500 525 710 810 1,150 2,250 19,580 -.-
1917 gold dollar McKinley Memorial1917 gold dollar McKinley Memorial -.- -.- -.- 444 450 -.- 456 462 474 486 498 504 562.50 575 800 980 1,470 2,530 37,130
1922 gold dollar, No Star Grant Memorial1922 gold dollar, No Star Grant Memorial -.- -.- -.- 830 840 -.- 870 880 900 920 960 980 1,060 1,310 1,500 1,970 2,220 3,130 16,900 -.-
1922 gold dollar, Star Grant Memorial1922 gold dollar, Star Grant Memorial -.- -.- -.- 830 880 -.- 910 940 950 990 1,050 1,080 1,160 1,470 1,830 2,690 2,970 3,500 11,020 -.-
1922 gold dollar, No Star Grant Memorial1922 gold dollar, No Star Grant Memorial -.- -.- -.- 830 840 -.- 870 880 900 920 960 980 1,060 1,310 1,500 1,970 2,220 3,130 16,900
1922 gold dollar, Star Grant Memorial1922 gold dollar, Star Grant Memorial -.- -.- -.- 830 880 -.- 910 940 950 990 1,050 1,080 1,160 1,470 1,830 2,690 2,970 3,500 11,020
 
Dollar / Modern Commemoratives 1982 - Present
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1983-D silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1983-D silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 1,530 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-P silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1983-P silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 720 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1983-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 3,130 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1983-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 30 40 300
1983-D silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1983-D silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 1,530 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-P silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1983-P silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 720 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1983-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 3,130 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1983-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 30 40 300
1984-D silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1984-D silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 2,280 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-P silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1984-P silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 450 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1984-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 1,910 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1984-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 30 40 140
1984-D silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1984-D silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 2,280 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-P silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1984-P silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 450 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1984-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 1,910 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An...1984-S silver dollar Games of the XXIII Olympiad, Los An... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 30 40 140
1986-P silver dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Ce...1986-P silver dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Ce... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 110 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-S silver dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Ce...1986-S silver dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Ce... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 110 30 30 40 85
1986-P silver dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Ce...1986-P silver dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Ce... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 110 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-S silver dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Ce...1986-S silver dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Ce... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 110 30 30 40 85
1987-P silver dollar Constitution Bicentennial1987-P silver dollar Constitution Bicentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-S silver dollar Constitution Bicentennial1987-S silver dollar Constitution Bicentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 110 30 30 40 80
1987-P silver dollar Constitution Bicentennial1987-P silver dollar Constitution Bicentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-S silver dollar Constitution Bicentennial1987-S silver dollar Constitution Bicentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 110 30 30 40 80
1988-D silver dollar Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Calgary...1988-D silver dollar Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Calgary... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 275 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-S silver dollar Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Calgary...1988-S silver dollar Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Calgary... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 125 30 30 40 80
1988-D silver dollar Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Calgary...1988-D silver dollar Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Calgary... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 275 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-S silver dollar Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Calgary...1988-S silver dollar Games of the XXIV Olympiad, Calgary... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 125 30 30 40 80
1989-D silver dollar Bicentennial of Congress1989-D silver dollar Bicentennial of Congress 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 1,140 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-S silver dollar Bicentennial of Congress1989-S silver dollar Bicentennial of Congress 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 325 30 30 40 175
1989-D silver dollar Bicentennial of Congress1989-D silver dollar Bicentennial of Congress 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 1,140 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-S silver dollar Bicentennial of Congress1989-S silver dollar Bicentennial of Congress 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 325 30 30 40 175
1990-P silver dollar Eisenhower Birth Centennial1990-P silver dollar Eisenhower Birth Centennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 150 30 30 40 150
1990-W silver dollar Eisenhower Birth Centennial1990-W silver dollar Eisenhower Birth Centennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 137.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-P silver dollar Eisenhower Birth Centennial1990-P silver dollar Eisenhower Birth Centennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 150 30 30 40 150
1990-W silver dollar Eisenhower Birth Centennial1990-W silver dollar Eisenhower Birth Centennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 137.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-S silver dollar Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversary1991-S silver dollar Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversary 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 131.25 30 30 40 125
1991-P silver dollar Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversary1991-P silver dollar Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversary 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-S silver dollar Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversary1991-S silver dollar Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversary 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 131.25 30 30 40 125
1991-P silver dollar Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversary1991-P silver dollar Mount Rushmore 50th Anniversary 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-P silver dollar Korean War 38th Anniversary1991-P silver dollar Korean War 38th Anniversary 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 375 30 30 40 150
1991-D silver dollar Korean War 38th Anniversary1991-D silver dollar Korean War 38th Anniversary 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-P silver dollar Korean War 38th Anniversary1991-P silver dollar Korean War 38th Anniversary 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 375 30 30 40 150
1991-D silver dollar Korean War 38th Anniversary1991-D silver dollar Korean War 38th Anniversary 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-D silver dollar United Service Organizations 50th A...1991-D silver dollar United Service Organizations 50th A... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-S silver dollar United Service Organizations 50th A...1991-S silver dollar United Service Organizations 50th A... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 275 30 30 40 125
1991-D silver dollar United Service Organizations 50th A...1991-D silver dollar United Service Organizations 50th A... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-S silver dollar United Service Organizations 50th A...1991-S silver dollar United Service Organizations 50th A... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 275 30 30 40 125
1992-D silver dollar Games of the XXV Olympiad, Albertvi...1992-D silver dollar Games of the XXV Olympiad, Albertvi... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 187.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-S silver dollar Games of the XXV Olympiad, Albertvi...1992-S silver dollar Games of the XXV Olympiad, Albertvi... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 500 30 30 40 300
1992-D silver dollar Games of the XXV Olympiad, Albertvi...1992-D silver dollar Games of the XXV Olympiad, Albertvi... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 187.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-S silver dollar Games of the XXV Olympiad, Albertvi...1992-S silver dollar Games of the XXV Olympiad, Albertvi... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 500 30 30 40 300
1992-W silver dollar White House Bicentennial1992-W silver dollar White House Bicentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 175 30 30 40 140
1992-D silver dollar White House Bicentennial1992-D silver dollar White House Bicentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-W silver dollar White House Bicentennial1992-W silver dollar White House Bicentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 175 30 30 40 140
1992-D silver dollar White House Bicentennial1992-D silver dollar White House Bicentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 52.80 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-D silver dollar Columbus Discovery Quincentennial1992-D silver dollar Columbus Discovery Quincentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 110 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-P silver dollar Columbus Discovery Quincentennial1992-P silver dollar Columbus Discovery Quincentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 400 30 30 40 150
1992-D silver dollar Columbus Discovery Quincentennial1992-D silver dollar Columbus Discovery Quincentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 30 55.20 56.40 30 40 85 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-P silver dollar Columbus Discovery Quincentennial1992-P silver dollar Columbus Discovery Quincentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 400 30 30 40 150
1993-D silver dollar Bill of Rights - James Madison1993-D silver dollar Bill of Rights - James Madison 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 150 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-S silver dollar Bill of Rights - James Madison1993-S silver dollar Bill of Rights - James Madison 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 425 30 30 45 170
1993-D silver dollar Bill of Rights - James Madison1993-D silver dollar Bill of Rights - James Madison 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 150 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-S silver dollar Bill of Rights - James Madison1993-S silver dollar Bill of Rights - James Madison 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 425 30 30 45 170
(1993)-D silver dollar World War II 50th Anniversary, Du...(1993)-D silver dollar World War II 50th Anniversary, Du... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 112.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
(1993)-W silver dollar World War II 50th Anniversary, Du...(1993)-W silver dollar World War II 50th Anniversary, Du... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 275 40 40 45 200
(1993)-D silver dollar World War II 50th Anniversary, Du...(1993)-D silver dollar World War II 50th Anniversary, Du... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 112.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
(1993)-W silver dollar World War II 50th Anniversary, Du...(1993)-W silver dollar World War II 50th Anniversary, Du... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 275 40 40 45 200
1994-D silver dollar Soccer World Cup1994-D silver dollar Soccer World Cup 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-S silver dollar Soccer World Cup1994-S silver dollar Soccer World Cup 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 156.25 30 30 40 120
1994-D silver dollar Soccer World Cup1994-D silver dollar Soccer World Cup 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-S silver dollar Soccer World Cup1994-S silver dollar Soccer World Cup 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 156.25 30 30 40 120
(1994)-P silver dollar Thomas Jefferson 250th Anniversar...(1994)-P silver dollar Thomas Jefferson 250th Anniversar... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 -.- -.- 30 40 80 -.- -.- -.- -.-
(1994)-S silver dollar Thomas Jefferson 250th Anniversar...(1994)-S silver dollar Thomas Jefferson 250th Anniversar... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 275 30 30 40 180
(1994)-P silver dollar Thomas Jefferson 250th Anniversar...(1994)-P silver dollar Thomas Jefferson 250th Anniversar... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 -.- -.- 30 40 80 -.- -.- -.- -.-
(1994)-S silver dollar Thomas Jefferson 250th Anniversar...(1994)-S silver dollar Thomas Jefferson 250th Anniversar... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 275 30 30 40 180
1994-P silver dollar Women in Military Service Memorial1994-P silver dollar Women in Military Service Memorial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 910 30 30 40 450
1994-W silver dollar Women in Military Service Memorial1994-W silver dollar Women in Military Service Memorial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-P silver dollar Women in Military Service Memorial1994-P silver dollar Women in Military Service Memorial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 910 30 30 40 450
1994-W silver dollar Women in Military Service Memorial1994-W silver dollar Women in Military Service Memorial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-W silver dollar Vietnam Veterans' Memorial1994-W silver dollar Vietnam Veterans' Memorial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 125 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-P silver dollar Vietnam Veterans' Memorial1994-P silver dollar Vietnam Veterans' Memorial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 550 30 30 50 450
1994-W silver dollar Vietnam Veterans' Memorial1994-W silver dollar Vietnam Veterans' Memorial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 125 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-P silver dollar Vietnam Veterans' Memorial1994-P silver dollar Vietnam Veterans' Memorial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 550 30 30 50 450
1994-P silver dollar Prisoner of War Museum1994-P silver dollar Prisoner of War Museum 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 1,030 40 40 45 500
1994-W silver dollar Prisoner of War Museum1994-W silver dollar Prisoner of War Museum 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 110 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-P silver dollar Prisoner of War Museum1994-P silver dollar Prisoner of War Museum 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 1,030 40 40 45 500
1994-W silver dollar Prisoner of War Museum1994-W silver dollar Prisoner of War Museum 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 110 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-S silver dollar United States Capitol Bicentennial1994-S silver dollar United States Capitol Bicentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 250 30 30 40 175
1994-D silver dollar United States Capitol Bicentennial1994-D silver dollar United States Capitol Bicentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-S silver dollar United States Capitol Bicentennial1994-S silver dollar United States Capitol Bicentennial 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 250 30 30 40 175
1995-P silver dollar Civil War Battlefields1995-P silver dollar Civil War Battlefields 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 212.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-S silver dollar Civil War Battlefields1995-S silver dollar Civil War Battlefields 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 275 30 30 40 250
1995-P silver dollar Civil War Battlefields1995-P silver dollar Civil War Battlefields 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 212.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-P silver dollar Special Olympics World Games1995-P silver dollar Special Olympics World Games 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 300 30 30 40 150
1995-W silver dollar Special Olympics World Games1995-W silver dollar Special Olympics World Games -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 -.- -.- 30 40 75 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-P silver dollar Special Olympics World Games1995-P silver dollar Special Olympics World Games 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 300 30 30 40 150
1995-P Track & Field silver dollar Games of the XXVI Oly...1995-P Track & Field silver dollar Games of the XXVI Oly... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 350 30 30 45 350
1995-D Cycling silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad,...1995-D Cycling silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad,... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 87.50 102.50 156.25 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-D Gymnastics silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympi...1995-D Gymnastics silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympi... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-D Paralympic, blind runner silver dollar Games of t...1995-D Paralympic, blind runner silver dollar Games of t... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35 -.- -.- 35 40 90 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-D Track & Field silver dollar Games of the XXVI Oly...1995-D Track & Field silver dollar Games of the XXVI Oly... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 137.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-P Cycling silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad,...1995-P Cycling silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad,... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 550 30 30 40 500
1995-P Gymnastics silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympi...1995-P Gymnastics silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympi... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 450 30 30 40 250
1995-P Paralympic, blind runner silver dollar Games of t...1995-P Paralympic, blind runner silver dollar Games of t... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 200 30 30 40 100
1995-P Track & Field silver dollar Games of the XXVI Oly...1995-P Track & Field silver dollar Games of the XXVI Oly... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 350 30 30 45 350
1995-D Cycling silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad,...1995-D Cycling silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad,... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 87.50 102.50 156.25 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-D Gymnastics silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympi...1995-D Gymnastics silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympi... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-D Paralympic, blind runner silver dollar Games of t...1995-D Paralympic, blind runner silver dollar Games of t... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35 -.- -.- 35 40 90 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-D Track & Field silver dollar Games of the XXVI Oly...1995-D Track & Field silver dollar Games of the XXVI Oly... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 137.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-P Cycling silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad,...1995-P Cycling silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad,... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 550 30 30 40 500
1995-P Gymnastics silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympi...1995-P Gymnastics silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympi... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 450 30 30 40 250
1995-P Paralympic, blind runner silver dollar Games of t...1995-P Paralympic, blind runner silver dollar Games of t... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 200 30 30 40 100
1996-P Tennis silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ...1996-P Tennis silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 2,410 40 40 50 1,500
1996-D Tennis silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ...1996-D Tennis silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 74.40 82.50 85 110 350 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-P High Jump silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympia...1996-P High Jump silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympia... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 10,530 40 40 40 7,500
1996-P Paralympic, wheelchair athlete silver dollar Game...1996-P Paralympic, wheelchair athlete silver dollar Game... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 1,060 30 30 45 3,500
1996-P Rowing silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ...1996-P Rowing silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 2,090 30 30 45 2,000
1996-D High Jump silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympia...1996-D High Jump silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympia... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 98.75 325 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-D Paralympic, wheelchair athlete silver dollar Game...1996-D Paralympic, wheelchair athlete silver dollar Game... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85 -.- -.- 90 110 175 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-D Rowing silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ...1996-D Rowing silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ... 45.10 45.10 46.20 51.70 66.70 73.20 76.80 83.75 87.50 100 262.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-D High Jump silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympia...1996-D High Jump silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympia... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 98.75 325 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-D Paralympic, wheelchair athlete silver dollar Game...1996-D Paralympic, wheelchair athlete silver dollar Game... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85 -.- -.- 90 110 175 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-D Rowing silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ...1996-D Rowing silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ... 45.10 45.10 46.20 51.70 66.70 73.20 76.80 83.75 87.50 100 262.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-D Tennis silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ...1996-D Tennis silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 74.40 82.50 85 110 350 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-P High Jump silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympia...1996-P High Jump silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympia... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 10,530 40 40 40 7,500
1996-P Paralympic, wheelchair athlete silver dollar Game...1996-P Paralympic, wheelchair athlete silver dollar Game... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 1,060 30 30 45 3,500
1996-P Rowing silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ...1996-P Rowing silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 2,090 30 30 45 2,000
1996-P Tennis silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ...1996-P Tennis silver dollar Games of the XXVI Olympiad, ... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 2,410 40 40 50 1,500
1996-S silver dollar National Community Service1996-S silver dollar National Community Service 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 200 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-S silver dollar National Community Service1996-S silver dollar National Community Service -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35 35 45 100
1996-S silver dollar National Community Service1996-S silver dollar National Community Service 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 200 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-S silver dollar National Community Service1996-S silver dollar National Community Service -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35 35 45 100
1996-P silver dollar Smithsonian Institution 150th Anniv...1996-P silver dollar Smithsonian Institution 150th Anniv... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 550 30 35 45 500
1996-D silver dollar Smithsonian Institution 150th Anniv...1996-D silver dollar Smithsonian Institution 150th Anniv... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 120 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P silver dollar U.S. Botanic Garden1997-P silver dollar U.S. Botanic Garden 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 143.75 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P silver dollar U.S. Botanic Garden1997-P silver dollar U.S. Botanic Garden -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 40 40 400
1997-P silver dollar U.S. Botanic Garden1997-P silver dollar U.S. Botanic Garden 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 143.75 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P silver dollar U.S. Botanic Garden1997-P silver dollar U.S. Botanic Garden -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 40 40 400
1997-P silver dollar National Law Enforcement Officers M...1997-P silver dollar National Law Enforcement Officers M... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 96.25 100 105 200 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P silver dollar National Law Enforcement Officers M...1997-P silver dollar National Law Enforcement Officers M... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 50 55 200
1997-P silver dollar National Law Enforcement Officers M...1997-P silver dollar National Law Enforcement Officers M... 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 96.25 100 105 200 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P silver dollar National Law Enforcement Officers M...1997-P silver dollar National Law Enforcement Officers M... -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 50 55 200
1997-S silver dollar Jackie Robinson1997-S silver dollar Jackie Robinson 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 475 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-S silver dollar Jackie Robinson1997-S silver dollar Jackie Robinson -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 50 60 250
1997-S silver dollar Jackie Robinson1997-S silver dollar Jackie Robinson 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 475 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-S silver dollar Jackie Robinson1997-S silver dollar Jackie Robinson -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 50 60 250
1998-S silver dollar Black Revolutionary War Patriots1998-S silver dollar Black Revolutionary War Patriots 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 150 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-S silver dollar Black Revolutionary War Patriots1998-S silver dollar Black Revolutionary War Patriots -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 40 50 350
1998-S silver dollar Black Revolutionary War Patriots1998-S silver dollar Black Revolutionary War Patriots 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 150 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-S silver dollar Black Revolutionary War Patriots1998-S silver dollar Black Revolutionary War Patriots -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 40 50 350
1998-S silver dollar Robert F. Kennedy1998-S silver dollar Robert F. Kennedy 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-S silver dollar Robert F. Kennedy1998-S silver dollar Robert F. Kennedy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35 35 45 250
1998-S silver dollar Robert F. Kennedy1998-S silver dollar Robert F. Kennedy 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-S silver dollar Robert F. Kennedy1998-S silver dollar Robert F. Kennedy -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35 35 45 250
1999-P silver dollar Yellowstone National Park1999-P silver dollar Yellowstone National Park 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 110 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-P silver dollar Yellowstone National Park1999-P silver dollar Yellowstone National Park -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35 35 45 250
1999-P silver dollar Yellowstone National Park1999-P silver dollar Yellowstone National Park 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 110 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-P silver dollar Yellowstone National Park1999-P silver dollar Yellowstone National Park -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35 35 45 250
1999-P silver dollar Dolley Madison1999-P silver dollar Dolley Madison 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1794 $1 Fine 12 PCGS. 1794 $1 Fine 12 PCGS. F-12 170,375.00 Heritage Auctions 5683 PCGS
1794 $1 XF40 PCGS. 1794 $1 XF40 PCGS. EF-40 305,500.00 Heritage Auctions 5279 PCGS
1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 5,640.00 Heritage Auctions 27414 NGC Details
1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Plugged -- ANACS. 1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Plugged -- ANACS. F-12 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 21479 ANACS
1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 7473 Genuine PCGS
1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Edge Damaged -- ANACS. 1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Edge Damaged -- ANACS. EF-45 5,581.25 Heritage Auctions 3952 ANACS
1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. 1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. VF-20 2,232.50 Heritage Auctions 3967 ANACS
1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 4,153.63 Heritage Auctions 3562 PCGS Genuine
1798 $1 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (71/1013). PCGS 1798 $1 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (71/1013). PCGS VF-20 1,175.00 Heritage Auctions 23903 Genuine PCGS
1798 $1 Large Eagle -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (24/1283). PCGS 1798 $1 Large Eagle -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (24/1283). PCGS VG-8 881.25 Heritage Auctions 8208 NGC Details
1799 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1799 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 990.00 Heritage Auctions 7697 Genuine PCGS
1799 $1 -- Repaired, Devices Engraved & Plugged -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1799 $1 -- Repaired, Devices Engraved & Plugged -- PCGS Genuine Secure. VF-20 432.00 Heritage Auctions 7698 Genuine PCGS
1800 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. 1800 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 552.00 Heritage Auctions 7651 Genuine PCGS
1800 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1800 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. EF-40 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 7210 ANACS
1801 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1801 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 2,350.00 Heritage Auctions 3712 ANACS
1801 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (4/262). PCGS 1801 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (4/262). PCGS VG-8 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8111 ANACS
1803 $1 -- Rev Rim Details -- Small 3 NGC Details. 1803 $1 -- Rev Rim Details -- Small 3 NGC Details. VF-20 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7654
1803 $1 Large 3 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1803 $1 Large 3 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 1,260.00 Heritage Auctions 8593 Genuine PCGS
(1840-1935) Silver Dollar Planchet NGC. (1840-1935) Silver Dollar Planchet NGC. MS-60 630.00 Heritage Auctions 7523 NGC
1840 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1840 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 552.00 Heritage Auctions 8291 ANACS
1841 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (0/259). PCGS 1841 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (0/259). PCGS G-4 152.75 Heritage Auctions 21321 NGC Details
1841 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 21382 Details NGC
1842 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1842 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 336.00 Heritage Auctions 24137 Genuine PCGS
1842 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1842 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 432.00 Heritage Auctions 25898 ANACS
1843 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (1/446). PCGS 1843 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (1/446). PCGS VF-20 293.75 Heritage Auctions 29276 Details NGC
1843 $1 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (49/226). PCGS 1843 $1 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (49/226). PCGS AU-50 411.25 Heritage Auctions 7813 NGC Details
1844 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (14/100). PCGS 1844 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (14/100). PCGS AU-50 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8196 NGC Details
1844 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1844 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 750.00 Heritage Auctions 14039 ANACS
1845 $1 -- Artificial Toning, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1845 $1 -- Artificial Toning, Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,440.00 Heritage Auctions 3575 NGC
1845 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1845 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 25247 ANACS
1846 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1846 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. EF-40 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21650 Genuine PCGS
1846 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1846 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,200.00 Heritage Auctions 23363 Genuine PCGS
1847 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (9/485). PCGS 1847 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (9/485). PCGS VF-20 211.50 Heritage Auctions 27646 Genuine PCGS
1847 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1847 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 660.00 Heritage Auctions 27685 Genuine PCGS
1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 998.75 Heritage Auctions 4467 ANACS
1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (7/51). PCGS 1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (7/51). PCGS AU-50 881.25 Heritage Auctions 7961 ANACS
1849 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1849 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 840.00 Heritage Auctions 14068 Genuine PCGS
1849 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1849 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 960.00 Heritage Auctions 4201 Details NGC
1850 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 4,800.00 Heritage Auctions 7196 Genuine PCGS
1850 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1850 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 1,860.00 Heritage Auctions 8305 ANACS
1851 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1851 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25986 Genuine PCGS
1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25521 Details NGC
1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25522 Details NGC
1852 G$1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (8/3753). PCGS 1852 G$1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (8/3753). PCGS AU-50 223.25 Heritage Auctions 26419 NGC Details
1852 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (90/3155). PCGS 1852 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (90/3155). PCGS MS-60 182.13 Heritage Auctions 27491 Details NGC
1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 8306 ANACS
1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,092.00 Heritage Auctions 3722 Details NGC
1854 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 4,080.00 Heritage Auctions 7146 Genuine PCGS
1854 $1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 $1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 3,120.00 Heritage Auctions 3728 Details NGC
1855 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1855 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF-20 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 3547 ANACS
1855 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1855 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,995.00 Heritage Auctions 4145 PCGS Genuine
(2)1856 G$1 AU58 PCGS. (2)1856 G$1 AU58 PCGS. AU-58 851.88 Heritage Auctions 9990 PCGS
1856 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/36). PCGS 1856 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/36). PCGS AU-50 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8630 ANACS
1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,520.00 Heritage Auctions 7363 Details NGC
1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,920.00 Heritage Auctions 3922 Details NGC
1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 4254 Genuine PCGS
1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,720.00 Heritage Auctions 3952 Genuine PCGS
1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 900.00 Heritage Auctions 8307 ANACS
1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 600.00 Heritage Auctions 19852 ANACS
1860 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1860 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,212.00 Heritage Auctions 4209 Details NGC
1860 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1860 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 27380 ANACS
1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 4,200.00 Heritage Auctions 4245 Details NGC
1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 4,080.00 Heritage Auctions 4352 Details NGC
1862 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1862 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,760.00 Heritage Auctions 8626 Genuine PCGS
1862 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1862 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,760.00 Heritage Auctions 27701 Genuine PCGS
1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 21583 Details NGC
1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,860.00 Heritage Auctions 3587 Genuine PCGS
1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 25457 ANACS
1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 5328 ANACS
1865 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1865 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 4337 NGC Details
1865 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1865 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 4581 ANACS
1866 $1 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1866 $1 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,762.50 Heritage Auctions 4075 PCGS Genuine
1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7711 Details NGC
1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 690.00 Heritage Auctions 7710 Details NGC
1867 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1867 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 8631 Genuine PCGS
1867 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1867 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 528.00 Heritage Auctions 7697 ANACS
1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (3/77). PCGS 1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (3/77). PCGS EF-40 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8662 ANACS
1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 504.00 Heritage Auctions 23444 Details NGC
1869 $1 -- 30° Counter Clockwise Rotated -- AU55 PCGS. 1869 $1 -- 30° Counter Clockwise Rotated -- AU55 PCGS. AU-55 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 44113 NGC
1869 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NCS. 1869 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NCS. MS-60 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 4568 CSN
1870 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1870 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 14107 Genuine PCGS
1870 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1870 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 504.00 Heritage Auctions 21299 Details NGC
1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 432.00 Heritage Auctions 27431 Genuine PCGS
1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (47/451). PCGS 1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (47/451). PCGS EF-40 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8670 PCGS Genuine
1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 408.00 Heritage Auctions 27715 ANACS
1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (40/150). PCGS 1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (40/150). PCGS AU-55 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8001 ANACS
1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,682.40 Heritage Auctions 8643 Genuine PCGS
1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces, Cleaned -- ANACS. Fine 12 Details. NGC Census: (0/165). PCGS 1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces, Cleaned -- ANACS. Fine 12 Details. NGC Census: (0/165). PCGS F-12 170.38 Heritage Auctions 26299 ANACS
1874 G$1 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (67/3332). PCGS 1874 G$1 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (67/3332). PCGS MS-60 235.00 Heritage Auctions 21409 Details NGC
1874 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (69/3550). PCGS 1874 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (69/3550). PCGS MS-60 229.13 Heritage Auctions 24107 Genuine PCGS
1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Holed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/20). PCGS 1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Holed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/20). PCGS AU-50 1,645.00 Heritage Auctions 8399 NGC Details
1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- NGC Details. 1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 5510 Details NGC
1876 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1876 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 312.00 Heritage Auctions 29484 Genuine PCGS
1876 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS 1876 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 8816 PCGS Genuine
1877 G$1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. PCGS 1877 G$1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. PCGS MS-60 705.00 Heritage Auctions 9432 PCGS
1877 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/149). PCGS 1877 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/149). PCGS AU-55 329.00 Heritage Auctions 22621 ANACS
(1878-1935) $1 Silver Dollar Type II Planchet MS60 PCGS. (1878-1935) $1 Silver Dollar Type II Planchet MS60 PCGS. MS-60 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7720 PCGS
(1878-1935) Silver Dollar Type I Blank, No Rim -- MS62 PCGS. (1878-1935) Silver Dollar Type I Blank, No Rim -- MS62 PCGS. MS-62 930.00 Heritage Auctions 7719 PCGS
(10)1879-S $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1879-S $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 576.00 Heritage Auctions 29479 PCGS
(10)1879-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (21913/9160). PCGS (10)1879-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (21913/9160). PCGS MS-65 1,061.03 Heritage Auctions 8135 NGC
(10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32190/14511). PCGS (10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32190/14511). PCGS MS-65 1,469.93 Heritage Auctions 8319 NGC
(10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32471/14647). PCGS (10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32471/14647). PCGS MS-65 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8176 NGC
(10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (50976/20464). PCGS (10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (50976/20464). PCGS MS-65 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 8348 NGC
(10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (51234/20580). PCGS (10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (51234/20580). PCGS MS-65 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 8001 NGC
(10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18180/8044). PCGS (10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18180/8044). PCGS MS-65 1,418.23 Heritage Auctions 8366 NGC
(10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18257/8116). PCGS (10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18257/8116). PCGS MS-65 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 8024 NGC
(10)1883-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (9854/1012). PCGS (10)1883-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (9854/1012). PCGS MS-65 1,422.93 Heritage Auctions 8388 NGC
(2) 1883-O S$1 MS63 S NGC. (2) 1883-O S$1 MS63 S NGC. MS-63 235.00 Heritage Auctions 23260 NGC
(10)1884-O $1 MS63 PCGS. (10)1884-O $1 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 516.00 Heritage Auctions 25448 PCGS
(10)1884-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18103/1975). PCGS (10)1884-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18103/1975). PCGS MS-65 1,422.93 Heritage Auctions 8413 NGC
(10)1885-O $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1885-O $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 552.00 Heritage Auctions 29560 PCGS
(10)1885-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (26720/4909). PCGS (10)1885-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (26720/4909). PCGS MS-65 1,422.93 Heritage Auctions 8455 NGC
(10)1886 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (20709/5812). PCGS (10)1886 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (20709/5812). PCGS MS-65 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 8467 NGC
(2)1886 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 NGC. (2)1886 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 NGC. MS-63 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21367 NGC
(10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS (10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS MS-65 1,527.50 Heritage Auctions 8485 NGC
(10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS (10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS MS-65 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 8484 NGC
(13)1888-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (8154/10840). PCGS (13)1888-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (8154/10840). PCGS MS-63 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7843 NGC
(2)1888 $1 AU50 ANACS. (2)1888 $1 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 74.00 Heritage Auctions 21159 ANACS
(2) 1889 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS (2) 1889 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS MS-63 117.50 Heritage Auctions 20271 PCGS
(2)1889 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 PCGS. (2)1889 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 PCGS. MS-63 114.00 Heritage Auctions 22066 PCGS
(2) 1890-S $1 MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount); 1896 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). (2) 1890-S $1 MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount); 1896 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). MS-62 822.50 Heritage Auctions 30580 NGC
(2)1890 $1 MS63 NGC. (2)1890 $1 MS63 NGC. MS-63 150.00 Heritage Auctions 25373 NGC
(2)1891 $1 MS62 NGC. (2)1891 $1 MS62 NGC. MS-62 156.00 Heritage Auctions 27615 NGC
(3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). (3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 30583 NGC
(3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). (3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). MS-63 881.25 Heritage Auctions 30584 NGC
1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (179/4126). PCGS 1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (179/4126). PCGS AU-50 50.00 Heritage Auctions 21287 ANACS
1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. VAM-6. NGC Census: (62/2962). PCGS 1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. VAM-6. NGC Census: (62/2962). PCGS MS-60 229.13 Heritage Auctions 29136 ANACS
1881-O $1 -- Stained -- NGC Details. 1881-O $1 -- Stained -- NGC Details. VF-20 155.10 Heritage Auctions 26737 NGC Details
1893 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1893 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 23967 Genuine PCGS
1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. EF-40 780.00 Heritage Auctions 8239 Genuine PCGS
1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,760.00 Heritage Auctions 7388 Genuine PCGS
1895 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1895 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 3461 PCGS Genuine
1895 $1 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1895 $1 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 31,200.00 Heritage Auctions 5079 ANACS
(2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS. (2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS. MS-66 763.75 Heritage Auctions 25152 PCGS
(2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS. (2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS. MS-66 705.00 Heritage Auctions 23750 PCGS
(2) 1897-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount). (2) 1897-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount). MS-63 887.13 Heritage Auctions 30587 NGC
(2) 1897-S $1 MS64 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). (2) 1897-S $1 MS64 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount). MS-64 887.13 Heritage Auctions 30588 NGC
(10)1898-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (12725/2129). PCGS (10)1898-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (12725/2129). PCGS MS-65 1,175.00 Heritage Auctions 8534 NGC
(2)1898 $1 MS64 ANACS. (2)1898 $1 MS64 ANACS. MS-64 176.25 Heritage Auctions 20275 ANACS
(19)1899-O $1 MS64 NGC; 1896 MS64 NGC. (19)1899-O $1 MS64 NGC; 1896 MS64 NGC. MS-64 1,175.00 Heritage Auctions 8661 NGC
(2)1899-O $1 Micro O, VAM-31 -- Scratched -- and Micro O, VAM-32 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. (2)1899-O $1 Micro O, VAM-31 -- Scratched -- and Micro O, VAM-32 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 359.55 Heritage Auctions 8970 ANACS
(2)1900 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS (2)1900 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS MS-63 105.75 Heritage Auctions 25410 PCGS
(2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS (2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS MS-64 170.38 Heritage Auctions 22331 PCGS
(2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS (2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS MS-64 146.88 Heritage Auctions 22992 PCGS
(10)1901-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (4809/480). PCGS (10)1901-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (4809/480). PCGS MS-65 1,086.88 Heritage Auctions 8586 NGC
(20)1901-O $1 MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (17158/5289). PCGS (20)1901-O $1 MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (17158/5289). PCGS MS-64 998.75 Heritage Auctions 8585 NGC
(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. (2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 138.00 Heritage Auctions 27477 PCGS
(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS (2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS MS-63 115.15 Heritage Auctions 25353 PCGS
(2)1903-S $1 -- Scratches -- NGC Details. (2)1903-S $1 -- Scratches -- NGC Details. F-12 61.00 Heritage Auctions 24081 Details NGC
(2)1903-S $1 Good 4 NGC. (2)1903-S $1 Good 4 NGC. G-4 89.00 Heritage Auctions 22016 NGC
(10)1904-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (16341/1494). PCGS (10)1904-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (16341/1494). PCGS MS-65 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 8733 NGC
(2)1904-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (38864/80718). PCGS (2)1904-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (38864/80718). PCGS MS-63 79.00 Heritage Auctions 26288 NGC
1905 G$1 Lewis and Clark -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/1276). PCGS 1905 G$1 Lewis and Clark -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/1276). PCGS AU-50 440.63 Heritage Auctions 9942 ANACS
1905 G$1 Lewis and Clark -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/1282). PCGS 1905 G$1 Lewis and Clark -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/1282). PCGS AU-50 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8545 NGC Details
1915-S G$1 Panama-Pacific Gold Dollar -- Bent -- Details NGC. 1915-S G$1 Panama-Pacific Gold Dollar -- Bent -- Details NGC. MS-60 324.00 Heritage Auctions 26110 Details NGC
1915-S G$1 Panama-Pacific Gold Dollar -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1915-S G$1 Panama-Pacific Gold Dollar -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 456.00 Heritage Auctions 25362 Details NGC
1916 G$1 MCKIN MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (381/1658). PCGS 1916 G$1 MCKIN MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (381/1658). PCGS MS-63 376.00 Heritage Auctions 25591 NGC
1916 G$1 MCKIN MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (768/890). PCGS 1916 G$1 MCKIN MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (768/890). PCGS MS-64 493.50 Heritage Auctions 8230 NGC
1917 G$1 McKinley -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (5/1384). PCGS 1917 G$1 McKinley -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (5/1384). PCGS MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 24858 PCGS Genuine
1917 G$1 McKinley -- Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (5/1381). PCGS 1917 G$1 McKinley -- Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (5/1381). PCGS MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 8845 PCGS Genuine
(10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8145/559). PCGS (10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8145/559). PCGS MS-65 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 8740 NGC
(10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8230/570). PCGS (10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8230/570). PCGS MS-65 940.00 Heritage Auctions 8409 NGC
(10)1922 $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1922 $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 408.00 Heritage Auctions 22270 PCGS
(10)1922 $1 MS65 NGC. (10)1922 $1 MS65 NGC. MS-65 1,028.13 Heritage Auctions 9397 NGC
(10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 432.00 Heritage Auctions 21207 PCGS
(10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 408.00 Heritage Auctions 26135 PCGS
(1924) Silver Dollar -- Blank -- Ungraded NGC. (1924) Silver Dollar -- Blank -- Ungraded NGC. MS-60 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 5118 NGC
(2)1924 $1 Brilliant Uncirculated NGC. NGC Census: (21/38840). PCGS (2)1924 $1 Brilliant Uncirculated NGC. NGC Census: (21/38840). PCGS MS-60 63.00 Heritage Auctions 25113 NGC
(10)1925 $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1925 $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 360.00 Heritage Auctions 22285 PCGS
(2)1925 $1 MS63 NGC. (2)1925 $1 MS63 NGC. MS-63 89.00 Heritage Auctions 26804 NGC
(2) 1926 $1 MS63 PCGS. (2) 1926 $1 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 104.00 Heritage Auctions 23592 PCGS
(2)1926 $1 MS62 PCGS. PCGS (2)1926 $1 MS62 PCGS. PCGS MS-62 105.75 Heritage Auctions 27287 PCGS
1927 $1 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (42/4112). PCGS 1927 $1 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (42/4112). PCGS MS-60 72.00 Heritage Auctions 23206 NGC Details
1927 $1 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. 1927 $1 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 99.00 Heritage Auctions 23709 Genuine PCGS
1928 $1 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (51/5949). PCGS 1928 $1 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (51/5949). PCGS EF-40 188.00 Heritage Auctions 25121 Details NGC
1928 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (93/5795). PCGS 1928 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (93/5795). PCGS AU-50 223.25 Heritage Auctions 20377 Genuine PCGS
(2)1934 $1 AU58 ANACS. (2)1934 $1 AU58 ANACS. AU-58 126.00 Heritage Auctions 26476 ANACS
1922 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1922 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-58 86.00 Heritage Auctions 27394 PCGS
(2)1935 $1 MS62 NGC. (2)1935 $1 MS62 NGC. MS-62 109.00 Heritage Auctions 27769 NGC
1879-S $1 Morgan Dollar -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1879-S $1 Morgan Dollar -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 110.00 Heritage Auctions 23591 Genuine PCGS
(2)1971-S $1 Silver MS66 PCGS. (2)1971-S $1 Silver MS66 PCGS. MS-66 94.00 Heritage Auctions 26726 PCGS
(3)1971-D $1 MS66 PCGS. (3)1971-D $1 MS66 PCGS. MS-66 79.00 Heritage Auctions 23606 PCGS
(2)1972-D $1 MS66 PCGS. (2)1972-D $1 MS66 PCGS. MS-66 84.00 Heritage Auctions 24190 PCGS
(2)1972-D $1 MS66 PCGS. (2)1972-D $1 MS66 PCGS. MS-66 109.00 Heritage Auctions 29532 PCGS
197?-S $1 Clad Eisenhower Dollar -- Double Struck on a 50C Planchet -- PR64 NGC. 197?-S $1 Clad Eisenhower Dollar -- Double Struck on a 50C Planchet -- PR64 NGC. MS-64 4,800.00 Heritage Auctions 4936 NGC
1972-D $1 MS65 PCGS. 1972-D $1 MS65 PCGS. MS-65 97.00 Heritage Auctions 23592 PCGS
1974 $1 Eisenhower Dollar -- Obverse Struck Through Duct Tape -- MS64 PCGS. 1974 $1 Eisenhower Dollar -- Obverse Struck Through Duct Tape -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 940.00 Heritage Auctions 4168 PCGS
1974 $1 MS65 NGC. 1974 $1 MS65 NGC. MS-65 61.00 Heritage Auctions 25967 NGC
(2)1976 $1 Type Two MS65 NGC. (2)1976 $1 Type Two MS65 NGC. MS-65 51.00 Heritage Auctions 27676 NGC
(3) 1976-D $1 Type Two MS66 PCGS. (3) 1976-D $1 Type Two MS66 PCGS. MS-66 156.00 Heritage Auctions 25994 PCGS
(6)1977 $1 MS65 NGC. (6)1977 $1 MS65 NGC. MS-65 47.00 Heritage Auctions 25971 NGC
(6)1977-D $1 MS65 NGC. (6)1977-D $1 MS65 NGC. MS-65 47.00 Heritage Auctions 25972 NGC
1920 Buffalo Nickel -- Struck on a Cent Planchet -- MS65 Red and Brown NGC. 1920 Buffalo Nickel -- Struck on a Cent Planchet -- MS65 Red and Brown NGC. MS-65 9,987.50 Heritage Auctions 3902 NGC
1941(-?) 50C Walking Liberty Half Dollar -- Struck on a Quarter Planchet -- MS64 NGC. 1941(-?) 50C Walking Liberty Half Dollar -- Struck on a Quarter Planchet -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 18,212.50 Heritage Auctions 3792 NGC
(1979)-D $1 Anthony Dollar -- Overstruck on a 1978-D Dime -- MS66 NGC. (1979)-D $1 Anthony Dollar -- Overstruck on a 1978-D Dime -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 11,750.00 Heritage Auctions 5593 NGC
1979-D $1 MS67 NGC. 1979-D $1 MS67 NGC. MS-67 41.00 Heritage Auctions 27526 NGC
1980-D $1 MS67 NGC. 1980-D $1 MS67 NGC. MS-67 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27714 NGC
1980-D $1 MS67 NGC. 1980-D $1 MS67 NGC. MS-67 39.00 Heritage Auctions 28335 NGC
1981-D $1 MS67 NGC. 1981-D $1 MS67 NGC. MS-67 61.00 Heritage Auctions 27530 NGC
1981-D $1 MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (105/1). PCGS 1981-D $1 MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (105/1). PCGS MS-67 176.25 Heritage Auctions 29919 NGC
(4)1983-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (4)1983-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-68 84.00 Heritage Auctions 20215 PCGS
(5)1983-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (5)1983-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 123.38 Heritage Auctions 20548 PCGS
1984-D $1 Olympic Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (981/10). PCGS 1984-D $1 Olympic Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (981/10). PCGS MS-69 25.00 Heritage Auctions 17021 NGC
1984-D $1 Olympic Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (981/10). PCGS 1984-D $1 Olympic Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (981/10). PCGS MS-69 21.00 Heritage Auctions 16021 NGC
(11)1986-S $1 Statue of Liberty Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. (11)1986-S $1 Statue of Liberty Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. MS-69 354.85 Heritage Auctions 20218 PCGS
(8)1986-S $1 Statue of Liberty Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (8)1986-S $1 Statue of Liberty Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-68 188.00 Heritage Auctions 20550 PCGS
(5)1987-S $1 Constitution Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (5)1987-S $1 Constitution Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-68 108.10 Heritage Auctions 20552 PCGS
1987-P $1 Constitution Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (2787/469). PCGS 1987-P $1 Constitution Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (2787/469). PCGS MS-69 27.00 Heritage Auctions 17026 NGC
(4)1988-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (4)1988-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-68 88.00 Heritage Auctions 20553 PCGS
(9)1988-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (9)1988-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 199.75 Heritage Auctions 20221 PCGS
1989-D $1 Congress Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (2239/38). PCGS 1989-D $1 Congress Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (2239/38). PCGS MS-69 27.00 Heritage Auctions 17040 NGC
1989-D $1 Congress MS70 PCGS. 1989-D $1 Congress MS70 PCGS. MS-70 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 3475 PCGS
(3)1990-P $1 Eisenhower Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (3)1990-P $1 Eisenhower Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-68 60.00 Heritage Auctions 20222 PCGS
(3)1990-W $1 Eisenhower Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS (3)1990-W $1 Eisenhower Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 82.00 Heritage Auctions 20554 PCGS
(3)1991-D $1 USO Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS (3)1991-D $1 USO Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 74.00 Heritage Auctions 20556 PCGS
(3)1991-S $1 Mount Rushmore Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (3)1991-S $1 Mount Rushmore Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 90.00 Heritage Auctions 20223 PCGS
(2)1992-D $1 Columbus Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS (2)1992-D $1 Columbus Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 61.00 Heritage Auctions 24833 PCGS
(3)1992-D $1 Columbus Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS (3)1992-D $1 Columbus Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 80.00 Heritage Auctions 20557 PCGS
1991-1995D $1 World War II Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1991-1995D $1 World War II Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 33.00 Heritage Auctions 22603 PCGS
1991-1995D $1 World War II Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1991-1995D $1 World War II Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 32.00 Heritage Auctions 20491 PCGS
(2)1993-P $1 Jefferson Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS (2)1993-P $1 Jefferson Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 59.00 Heritage Auctions 24381 PCGS
(2)1994-D $1 U.S. Capitol Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS (2)1994-D $1 U.S. Capitol Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 61.00 Heritage Auctions 24382 PCGS
(3)1995-P $1 Olympic/Gymnastics Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (3)1995-P $1 Olympic/Gymnastics Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-68 72.00 Heritage Auctions 20229 PCGS
(4)1995-S $1 Civil War Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (4)1995-S $1 Civil War Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-68 108.10 Heritage Auctions 20228 PCGS
(3)1996-P $1 Olympic/High Jump Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (3)1996-P $1 Olympic/High Jump Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 103.40 Heritage Auctions 20235 PCGS
(9)1996-P $1 Olympic/High Jump Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (9)1996-P $1 Olympic/High Jump Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-68 199.75 Heritage Auctions 20567 PCGS
(2)1997-P $1 Law Enforcement Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (2)1997-P $1 Law Enforcement Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 92.00 Heritage Auctions 20571 PCGS
(5)1997-S $1 Jackie Robinson Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (5)1997-S $1 Jackie Robinson Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 258.50 Heritage Auctions 20238 PCGS
(7)1998-S $1 Robert F. Kennedy Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS (7)1998-S $1 Robert F. Kennedy Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 158.63 Heritage Auctions 20572 PCGS
1990-P $1 Eisenhower Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. 1990-P $1 Eisenhower Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. MS-69 141.00 Heritage Auctions 23494 PCGS
(2)1999-P $1 Yellowstone Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS; This lot also includes 1999-P $1 Yellowstone Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (1234/448). PCGS (2)1999-P $1 Yellowstone Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS; This lot also includes 1999-P $1 Yellowstone Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (1234/448). PCGS MS-69 86.00 Heritage Auctions 24383 PCGS
(7)1999-P $1 Yellowstone Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (7)1999-P $1 Yellowstone Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 242.05 Heritage Auctions 20241 PCGS
(2000-P) SAC$1 Sacagawea Dollar -- Struck 60% Off Center with Obverse Indent -- MS65 NGC. (2000-P) SAC$1 Sacagawea Dollar -- Struck 60% Off Center with Obverse Indent -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 2,115.00 Heritage Auctions 5073 NGC
(3)2000-P $1 Leif Ericson PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS (3)2000-P $1 Leif Ericson PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS MS-69 123.38 Heritage Auctions 20242 PCGS
2001 $1 Buffalo Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: Signature of Jay W. Johnson, 36th Director of the U.S. Mint. PCGS 2001 $1 Buffalo Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: Signature of Jay W. Johnson, 36th Director of the U.S. Mint. PCGS MS-69 123.38 Heritage Auctions 29008 PCGS
2001 $1 Buffalo, Jay W. 2001 $1 Buffalo, Jay W. MS-69 74.00 Heritage Auctions 24910 PCGS