2001 $1 Buffalo Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: Signature of Jay W. Johnson, 36th Director of the U.S. Mint. PCGS

2001 $1 Buffalo Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: Signature of Jay W. Johnson, 36th Director of the U.S. Mint. PCGS

MS-69

123.38

29008

PCGS