|1794 $1 Fine 12 PCGS.
|1794 $1 Fine 12 PCGS.
|F-12
|170,375.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5683
|PCGS
|1794 $1 XF40 PCGS.
|1794 $1 XF40 PCGS.
|EF-40
|305,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5279
|PCGS
|1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|5,640.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27414
|NGC Details
|1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Plugged -- ANACS.
|1795 $1 Draped Bust -- Plugged -- ANACS.
|F-12
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21479
|ANACS
|1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|1,680.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7473
|Genuine PCGS
|1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Edge Damaged -- ANACS.
|1796 $1 Large Date, Small Letters -- Edge Damaged -- ANACS.
|EF-45
|5,581.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3952
|ANACS
|1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS.
|1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|2,232.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3967
|ANACS
|1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1797 $1 10x6 Stars, Large Letters -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|4,153.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3562
|PCGS Genuine
|1798 $1 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (71/1013). PCGS
|1798 $1 Large Eagle -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (71/1013). PCGS
|VF-20
|1,175.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23903
|Genuine PCGS
|1798 $1 Large Eagle -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (24/1283). PCGS
|1798 $1 Large Eagle -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (24/1283). PCGS
|VG-8
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8208
|NGC Details
|1799 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1799 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|990.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7697
|Genuine PCGS
|1799 $1 -- Repaired, Devices Engraved & Plugged -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1799 $1 -- Repaired, Devices Engraved & Plugged -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|VF-20
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7698
|Genuine PCGS
|1800 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|1800 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7651
|Genuine PCGS
|1800 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|1800 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7210
|ANACS
|1801 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1801 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|2,350.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3712
|ANACS
|1801 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (4/262). PCGS
|1801 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (4/262). PCGS
|VG-8
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8111
|ANACS
|1803 $1 -- Rev Rim Details -- Small 3 NGC Details.
|1803 $1 -- Rev Rim Details -- Small 3 NGC Details.
|VF-20
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7654
|
|1803 $1 Large 3 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1803 $1 Large 3 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|1,260.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8593
|Genuine PCGS
|(1840-1935) Silver Dollar Planchet NGC.
|(1840-1935) Silver Dollar Planchet NGC.
|MS-60
|630.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7523
|NGC
|1840 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1840 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8291
|ANACS
|1841 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (0/259). PCGS
|1841 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. Good. NGC Census: (0/259). PCGS
|G-4
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21321
|NGC Details
|1841 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1841 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21382
|Details NGC
|1842 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1842 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24137
|Genuine PCGS
|1842 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1842 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25898
|ANACS
|1843 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (1/446). PCGS
|1843 $1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (1/446). PCGS
|VF-20
|293.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29276
|Details NGC
|1843 $1 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (49/226). PCGS
|1843 $1 -- Brushed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (49/226). PCGS
|AU-50
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7813
|NGC Details
|1844 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (14/100). PCGS
|1844 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (14/100). PCGS
|AU-50
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8196
|NGC Details
|1844 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1844 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|14039
|ANACS
|1845 $1 -- Artificial Toning, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1845 $1 -- Artificial Toning, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,440.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3575
|NGC
|1845 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1845 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25247
|ANACS
|1846 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1846 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|EF-40
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21650
|Genuine PCGS
|1846 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1846 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23363
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (9/485). PCGS
|1847 $1 -- Graffiti -- PCGS Genuine. VF Details. NGC Census: (9/485). PCGS
|VF-20
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27646
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1847 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27685
|Genuine PCGS
|1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4467
|ANACS
|1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (7/51). PCGS
|1848 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details, Net AU50. NGC Census: (7/51). PCGS
|AU-50
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7961
|ANACS
|1849 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1849 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|14068
|Genuine PCGS
|1849 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1849 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|960.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4201
|Details NGC
|1850 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1850 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|4,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7196
|Genuine PCGS
|1850 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1850 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|1,860.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8305
|ANACS
|1851 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1851 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|AU-50
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25986
|Genuine PCGS
|1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25521
|Details NGC
|1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25522
|Details NGC
|1852 G$1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (8/3753). PCGS
|1852 G$1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (8/3753). PCGS
|AU-50
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26419
|NGC Details
|1852 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (90/3155). PCGS
|1852 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (90/3155). PCGS
|MS-60
|182.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27491
|Details NGC
|1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8306
|ANACS
|1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,092.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3722
|Details NGC
|1854 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1854 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|4,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7146
|Genuine PCGS
|1854 $1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1854 $1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|3,120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3728
|Details NGC
|1855 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1855 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|VF-20
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3547
|ANACS
|1855 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1855 $1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,995.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4145
|PCGS Genuine
|(2)1856 G$1 AU58 PCGS.
|(2)1856 G$1 AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|851.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9990
|PCGS
|1856 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/36). PCGS
|1856 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (6/36). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8630
|ANACS
|1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,520.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7363
|Details NGC
|1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1857 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,920.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3922
|Details NGC
|1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine.
|1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|6,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4254
|Genuine PCGS
|1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine.
|1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|3,720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3952
|Genuine PCGS
|1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8307
|ANACS
|1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19852
|ANACS
|1860 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1860 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,212.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4209
|Details NGC
|1860 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1860 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|1,680.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27380
|ANACS
|1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|4,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4245
|Details NGC
|1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1861 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|4,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4352
|Details NGC
|1862 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1862 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,760.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8626
|Genuine PCGS
|1862 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1862 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,760.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27701
|Genuine PCGS
|1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21583
|Details NGC
|1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,860.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3587
|Genuine PCGS
|1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|2,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25457
|ANACS
|1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|1,116.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5328
|ANACS
|1865 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1865 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|3,525.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4337
|NGC Details
|1865 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1865 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4581
|ANACS
|1866 $1 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1866 $1 Motto -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,762.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4075
|PCGS Genuine
|1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7711
|Details NGC
|1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1866 $1 Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|690.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7710
|Details NGC
|1867 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1867 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8631
|Genuine PCGS
|1867 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1867 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7697
|ANACS
|1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (3/77). PCGS
|1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (3/77). PCGS
|EF-40
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8662
|ANACS
|1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1868 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23444
|Details NGC
|1869 $1 -- 30° Counter Clockwise Rotated -- AU55 PCGS.
|1869 $1 -- 30° Counter Clockwise Rotated -- AU55 PCGS.
|AU-55
|1,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|44113
|NGC
|1869 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NCS.
|1869 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NCS.
|MS-60
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4568
|CSN
|1870 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1870 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|14107
|Genuine PCGS
|1870 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1870 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21299
|Details NGC
|1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield.
|AU-50
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27431
|Genuine PCGS
|1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (47/451). PCGS
|1871 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (47/451). PCGS
|EF-40
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8670
|PCGS Genuine
|1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27715
|ANACS
|1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (40/150). PCGS
|1872 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (40/150). PCGS
|AU-55
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8001
|ANACS
|1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,682.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8643
|Genuine PCGS
|1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces, Cleaned -- ANACS. Fine 12 Details. NGC Census: (0/165). PCGS
|1873 $1 -- Altered Surfaces, Cleaned -- ANACS. Fine 12 Details. NGC Census: (0/165). PCGS
|F-12
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26299
|ANACS
|1874 G$1 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (67/3332). PCGS
|1874 G$1 -- Scratches --NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (67/3332). PCGS
|MS-60
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21409
|Details NGC
|1874 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (69/3550). PCGS
|1874 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (69/3550). PCGS
|MS-60
|229.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24107
|Genuine PCGS
|1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Holed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/20). PCGS
|1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Holed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/20). PCGS
|AU-50
|1,645.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8399
|NGC Details
|1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- NGC Details.
|1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|2,280.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5510
|Details NGC
|1876 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1876 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29484
|Genuine PCGS
|1876 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS
|1876 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS
|AU-50
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8816
|PCGS Genuine
|1877 G$1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. PCGS
|1877 G$1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. PCGS
|MS-60
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9432
|PCGS
|1877 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/149). PCGS
|1877 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/149). PCGS
|AU-55
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22621
|ANACS
|(1878-1935) $1 Silver Dollar Type II Planchet MS60 PCGS.
|(1878-1935) $1 Silver Dollar Type II Planchet MS60 PCGS.
|MS-60
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7720
|PCGS
|(1878-1935) Silver Dollar Type I Blank, No Rim -- MS62 PCGS.
|(1878-1935) Silver Dollar Type I Blank, No Rim -- MS62 PCGS.
|MS-62
|930.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7719
|PCGS
|(10)1879-S $1 MS64 PCGS.
|(10)1879-S $1 MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29479
|PCGS
|(10)1879-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (21913/9160). PCGS
|(10)1879-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (21913/9160). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,061.03
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8135
|NGC
|(10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32190/14511). PCGS
|(10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32190/14511). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,469.93
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8319
|NGC
|(10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32471/14647). PCGS
|(10)1880-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (32471/14647). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8176
|NGC
|(10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (50976/20464). PCGS
|(10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (50976/20464). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8348
|NGC
|(10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (51234/20580). PCGS
|(10)1881-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (51234/20580). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8001
|NGC
|(10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18180/8044). PCGS
|(10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18180/8044). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,418.23
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8366
|NGC
|(10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18257/8116). PCGS
|(10)1882-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18257/8116). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8024
|NGC
|(10)1883-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (9854/1012). PCGS
|(10)1883-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (9854/1012). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,422.93
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8388
|NGC
|(2) 1883-O S$1 MS63 S NGC.
|(2) 1883-O S$1 MS63 S NGC.
|MS-63
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23260
|NGC
|(10)1884-O $1 MS63 PCGS.
|(10)1884-O $1 MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|516.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25448
|PCGS
|(10)1884-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18103/1975). PCGS
|(10)1884-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18103/1975). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,422.93
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8413
|NGC
|(10)1885-O $1 MS64 PCGS.
|(10)1885-O $1 MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29560
|PCGS
|(10)1885-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (26720/4909). PCGS
|(10)1885-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (26720/4909). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,422.93
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8455
|NGC
|(10)1886 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (20709/5812). PCGS
|(10)1886 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (20709/5812). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8467
|NGC
|(2)1886 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 NGC.
|(2)1886 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21367
|NGC
|(10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS
|(10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,527.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8485
|NGC
|(10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS
|(10)1887 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (25855/4038). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8484
|NGC
|(13)1888-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (8154/10840). PCGS
|(13)1888-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (8154/10840). PCGS
|MS-63
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7843
|NGC
|(2)1888 $1 AU50 ANACS.
|(2)1888 $1 AU50 ANACS.
|AU-50
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21159
|ANACS
|(2) 1889 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS
|(2) 1889 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|117.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20271
|PCGS
|(2)1889 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 PCGS.
|(2)1889 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22066
|PCGS
|(2) 1890-S $1 MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount); 1896 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|(2) 1890-S $1 MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount); 1896 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|MS-62
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30580
|NGC
|(2)1890 $1 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1890 $1 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25373
|NGC
|(2)1891 $1 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1891 $1 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27615
|NGC
|(3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|(3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|MS-63
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30583
|NGC
|(3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|(3) 1891-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|MS-63
|881.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30584
|NGC
|1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (179/4126). PCGS
|1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (179/4126). PCGS
|AU-50
|50.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21287
|ANACS
|1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. VAM-6. NGC Census: (62/2962). PCGS
|1892 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. VAM-6. NGC Census: (62/2962). PCGS
|MS-60
|229.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29136
|ANACS
|1881-O $1 -- Stained -- NGC Details.
|1881-O $1 -- Stained -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|155.10
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26737
|NGC Details
|1893 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1893 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|1,080.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23967
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|EF-40
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8239
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1894 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|2,760.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7388
|Genuine PCGS
|1895 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1895 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|30,550.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3461
|PCGS Genuine
|1895 $1 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1895 $1 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|31,200.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5079
|ANACS
|(2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS.
|(2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25152
|PCGS
|(2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS.
|(2) 1896 $1 MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23750
|PCGS
|(2) 1897-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|(2) 1897-S $1 MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS62 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|MS-63
|887.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30587
|NGC
|(2) 1897-S $1 MS64 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|(2) 1897-S $1 MS64 NGC (MS65 Paramount); and an 1897-S MS63 NGC (MS65 Paramount).
|MS-64
|887.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30588
|NGC
|(10)1898-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (12725/2129). PCGS
|(10)1898-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (12725/2129). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,175.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8534
|NGC
|(2)1898 $1 MS64 ANACS.
|(2)1898 $1 MS64 ANACS.
|MS-64
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20275
|ANACS
|(19)1899-O $1 MS64 NGC; 1896 MS64 NGC.
|(19)1899-O $1 MS64 NGC; 1896 MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|1,175.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8661
|NGC
|(2)1899-O $1 Micro O, VAM-31 -- Scratched -- and Micro O, VAM-32 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|(2)1899-O $1 Micro O, VAM-31 -- Scratched -- and Micro O, VAM-32 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|359.55
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8970
|ANACS
|(2)1900 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1900 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25410
|PCGS
|(2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|146.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22992
|PCGS
|(2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1900 $1 MS64 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22331
|PCGS
|(10)1901-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (4809/480). PCGS
|(10)1901-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (4809/480). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,086.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8586
|NGC
|(20)1901-O $1 MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (17158/5289). PCGS
|(20)1901-O $1 MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (17158/5289). PCGS
|MS-64
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8585
|NGC
|(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS.
|(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|138.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27477
|PCGS
|(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-63
|115.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25353
|PCGS
|(2)1903-S $1 -- Scratches -- NGC Details.
|(2)1903-S $1 -- Scratches -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24081
|Details NGC
|(2)1903-S $1 Good 4 NGC.
|(2)1903-S $1 Good 4 NGC.
|G-4
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22016
|NGC
|(10)1904-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (16341/1494). PCGS
|(10)1904-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (16341/1494). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8733
|NGC
|(2)1904-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (38864/80718). PCGS
|(2)1904-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (38864/80718). PCGS
|MS-63
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26288
|NGC
|1905 G$1 Lewis and Clark -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/1276). PCGS
|1905 G$1 Lewis and Clark -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU Details. NGC Census: (1/1276). PCGS
|AU-50
|440.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9942
|ANACS
|1905 G$1 Lewis and Clark -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/1282). PCGS
|1905 G$1 Lewis and Clark -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/1282). PCGS
|AU-50
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8545
|NGC Details
|1915-S G$1 Panama-Pacific Gold Dollar -- Bent -- Details NGC.
|1915-S G$1 Panama-Pacific Gold Dollar -- Bent -- Details NGC.
|MS-60
|324.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26110
|Details NGC
|1915-S G$1 Panama-Pacific Gold Dollar -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1915-S G$1 Panama-Pacific Gold Dollar -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|456.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25362
|Details NGC
|1916 G$1 MCKIN MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (381/1658). PCGS
|1916 G$1 MCKIN MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (381/1658). PCGS
|MS-63
|376.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25591
|NGC
|1916 G$1 MCKIN MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (768/890). PCGS
|1916 G$1 MCKIN MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (768/890). PCGS
|MS-64
|493.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8230
|NGC
|1917 G$1 McKinley -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (5/1384). PCGS
|1917 G$1 McKinley -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (5/1384). PCGS
|MS-60
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24858
|PCGS Genuine
|1917 G$1 McKinley -- Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (5/1381). PCGS
|1917 G$1 McKinley -- Damaged -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (5/1381). PCGS
|MS-60
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8845
|PCGS Genuine
|(10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8145/559). PCGS
|(10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8145/559). PCGS
|MS-65
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8740
|NGC
|(10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8230/570). PCGS
|(10)1921 $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (8230/570). PCGS
|MS-65
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8409
|NGC
|(10)1922 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|(10)1922 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22270
|PCGS
|(10)1922 $1 MS65 NGC.
|(10)1922 $1 MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|1,028.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9397
|NGC
|(10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|(10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21207
|PCGS
|(10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|(10)1923 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26135
|PCGS
|(1924) Silver Dollar -- Blank -- Ungraded NGC.
|(1924) Silver Dollar -- Blank -- Ungraded NGC.
|MS-60
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5118
|NGC
|(2)1924 $1 Brilliant Uncirculated NGC. NGC Census: (21/38840). PCGS
|(2)1924 $1 Brilliant Uncirculated NGC. NGC Census: (21/38840). PCGS
|MS-60
|63.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25113
|NGC
|(10)1925 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|(10)1925 $1 MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22285
|PCGS
|(2)1925 $1 MS63 NGC.
|(2)1925 $1 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26804
|NGC
|(2) 1926 $1 MS63 PCGS.
|(2) 1926 $1 MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23592
|PCGS
|(2)1926 $1 MS62 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1926 $1 MS62 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-62
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27287
|PCGS
|1927 $1 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (42/4112). PCGS
|1927 $1 -- Obv Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (42/4112). PCGS
|MS-60
|72.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23206
|NGC Details
|1927 $1 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|1927 $1 -- Tooled -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23709
|Genuine PCGS
|1928 $1 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (51/5949). PCGS
|1928 $1 -- Rev Scratched -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (51/5949). PCGS
|EF-40
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25121
|Details NGC
|1928 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (93/5795). PCGS
|1928 $1 -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (93/5795). PCGS
|AU-50
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20377
|Genuine PCGS
|(2)1934 $1 AU58 ANACS.
|(2)1934 $1 AU58 ANACS.
|AU-58
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26476
|ANACS
|1922 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1922 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-58
|86.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27394
|PCGS
|(2)1935 $1 MS62 NGC.
|(2)1935 $1 MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27769
|NGC
|1879-S $1 Morgan Dollar -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1879-S $1 Morgan Dollar -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|110.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23591
|Genuine PCGS
|(2)1971-S $1 Silver MS66 PCGS.
|(2)1971-S $1 Silver MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26726
|PCGS
|(3)1971-D $1 MS66 PCGS.
|(3)1971-D $1 MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23606
|PCGS
|(2)1972-D $1 MS66 PCGS.
|(2)1972-D $1 MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24190
|PCGS
|(2)1972-D $1 MS66 PCGS.
|(2)1972-D $1 MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29532
|PCGS
|197?-S $1 Clad Eisenhower Dollar -- Double Struck on a 50C Planchet -- PR64 NGC.
|197?-S $1 Clad Eisenhower Dollar -- Double Struck on a 50C Planchet -- PR64 NGC.
|MS-64
|4,800.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4936
|NGC
|1972-D $1 MS65 PCGS.
|1972-D $1 MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|97.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23592
|PCGS
|1974 $1 Eisenhower Dollar -- Obverse Struck Through Duct Tape -- MS64 PCGS.
|1974 $1 Eisenhower Dollar -- Obverse Struck Through Duct Tape -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|940.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4168
|PCGS
|1974 $1 MS65 NGC.
|1974 $1 MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25967
|NGC
|(2)1976 $1 Type Two MS65 NGC.
|(2)1976 $1 Type Two MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27676
|NGC
|(3) 1976-D $1 Type Two MS66 PCGS.
|(3) 1976-D $1 Type Two MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25994
|PCGS
|(6)1977 $1 MS65 NGC.
|(6)1977 $1 MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|47.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25971
|NGC
|(6)1977-D $1 MS65 NGC.
|(6)1977-D $1 MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|47.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25972
|NGC
|1920 Buffalo Nickel -- Struck on a Cent Planchet -- MS65 Red and Brown NGC.
|1920 Buffalo Nickel -- Struck on a Cent Planchet -- MS65 Red and Brown NGC.
|MS-65
|9,987.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3902
|NGC
|1941(-?) 50C Walking Liberty Half Dollar -- Struck on a Quarter Planchet -- MS64 NGC.
|1941(-?) 50C Walking Liberty Half Dollar -- Struck on a Quarter Planchet -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|18,212.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3792
|NGC
|(1979)-D $1 Anthony Dollar -- Overstruck on a 1978-D Dime -- MS66 NGC.
|(1979)-D $1 Anthony Dollar -- Overstruck on a 1978-D Dime -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|11,750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5593
|NGC
|1979-D $1 MS67 NGC.
|1979-D $1 MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27526
|NGC
|1980-D $1 MS67 NGC.
|1980-D $1 MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27714
|NGC
|1980-D $1 MS67 NGC.
|1980-D $1 MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|39.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28335
|NGC
|1981-D $1 MS67 NGC.
|1981-D $1 MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27530
|NGC
|1981-D $1 MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (105/1). PCGS
|1981-D $1 MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (105/1). PCGS
|MS-67
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29919
|NGC
|(4)1983-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1983-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-68
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20215
|PCGS
|(5)1983-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(5)1983-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20548
|PCGS
|1984-D $1 Olympic Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (981/10). PCGS
|1984-D $1 Olympic Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (981/10). PCGS
|MS-69
|25.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17021
|NGC
|1984-D $1 Olympic Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (981/10). PCGS
|1984-D $1 Olympic Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (981/10). PCGS
|MS-69
|21.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|16021
|NGC
|(11)1986-S $1 Statue of Liberty Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS.
|(11)1986-S $1 Statue of Liberty Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS.
|MS-69
|354.85
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20218
|PCGS
|(8)1986-S $1 Statue of Liberty Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(8)1986-S $1 Statue of Liberty Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-68
|188.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20550
|PCGS
|(5)1987-S $1 Constitution Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(5)1987-S $1 Constitution Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-68
|108.10
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20552
|PCGS
|1987-P $1 Constitution Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (2787/469). PCGS
|1987-P $1 Constitution Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (2787/469). PCGS
|MS-69
|27.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17026
|NGC
|(4)1988-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1988-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-68
|88.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20553
|PCGS
|(9)1988-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(9)1988-S $1 Olympic Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20221
|PCGS
|1989-D $1 Congress Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (2239/38). PCGS
|1989-D $1 Congress Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (2239/38). PCGS
|MS-69
|27.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|17040
|NGC
|1989-D $1 Congress MS70 PCGS.
|1989-D $1 Congress MS70 PCGS.
|MS-70
|1,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3475
|PCGS
|(3)1990-P $1 Eisenhower Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(3)1990-P $1 Eisenhower Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-68
|60.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20222
|PCGS
|(3)1990-W $1 Eisenhower Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|(3)1990-W $1 Eisenhower Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|82.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20554
|PCGS
|(3)1991-D $1 USO Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|(3)1991-D $1 USO Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20556
|PCGS
|(3)1991-S $1 Mount Rushmore Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(3)1991-S $1 Mount Rushmore Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|90.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20223
|PCGS
|(2)1992-D $1 Columbus Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1992-D $1 Columbus Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24833
|PCGS
|(3)1992-D $1 Columbus Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|(3)1992-D $1 Columbus Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|80.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20557
|PCGS
|1991-1995D $1 World War II Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|1991-1995D $1 World War II Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|33.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22603
|PCGS
|1991-1995D $1 World War II Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|1991-1995D $1 World War II Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|32.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20491
|PCGS
|(2)1993-P $1 Jefferson Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1993-P $1 Jefferson Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|59.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24381
|PCGS
|(2)1994-D $1 U.S. Capitol Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1994-D $1 U.S. Capitol Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24382
|PCGS
|(3)1995-P $1 Olympic/Gymnastics Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(3)1995-P $1 Olympic/Gymnastics Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-68
|72.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20229
|PCGS
|(4)1995-S $1 Civil War Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1995-S $1 Civil War Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-68
|108.10
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20228
|PCGS
|(3)1996-P $1 Olympic/High Jump Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(3)1996-P $1 Olympic/High Jump Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|103.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20235
|PCGS
|(9)1996-P $1 Olympic/High Jump Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(9)1996-P $1 Olympic/High Jump Silver Dollar PR68 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-68
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20567
|PCGS
|(2)1997-P $1 Law Enforcement Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(2)1997-P $1 Law Enforcement Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|92.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20571
|PCGS
|(5)1997-S $1 Jackie Robinson Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(5)1997-S $1 Jackie Robinson Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20238
|PCGS
|(7)1998-S $1 Robert F. Kennedy Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|(7)1998-S $1 Robert F. Kennedy Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|158.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20572
|PCGS
|1990-P $1 Eisenhower Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS.
|1990-P $1 Eisenhower Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS.
|MS-69
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23494
|PCGS
|(2)1999-P $1 Yellowstone Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS; This lot also includes 1999-P $1 Yellowstone Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (1234/448). PCGS
|(2)1999-P $1 Yellowstone Silver Dollar MS69 PCGS; This lot also includes 1999-P $1 Yellowstone Silver Dollar MS69 NGC. NGC Census: (1234/448). PCGS
|MS-69
|86.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24383
|PCGS
|(7)1999-P $1 Yellowstone Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(7)1999-P $1 Yellowstone Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|242.05
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20241
|PCGS
|(2000-P) SAC$1 Sacagawea Dollar -- Struck 60% Off Center with Obverse Indent -- MS65 NGC.
|(2000-P) SAC$1 Sacagawea Dollar -- Struck 60% Off Center with Obverse Indent -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|2,115.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5073
|NGC
|(3)2000-P $1 Leif Ericson PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|(3)2000-P $1 Leif Ericson PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20242
|PCGS
|2001 $1 Buffalo Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: Signature of Jay W. Johnson, 36th Director of the U.S. Mint. PCGS
|2001 $1 Buffalo Silver Dollar PR69 Deep Cameo PCGS. Ex: Signature of Jay W. Johnson, 36th Director of the U.S. Mint. PCGS
|MS-69
|123.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29008
|PCGS
|2001 $1 Buffalo, Jay W.
|2001 $1 Buffalo, Jay W.
|MS-69
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24910
|PCGS