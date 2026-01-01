Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Susan B. Anthony Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Susan B. Anthony Dollar

Scorned Anthony dollars now popular with some collectors

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

What U.S. coin can claim these firsts?

The first circulating coin to depict an actual woman in...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Susan B. Anthony Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Susan B. Anthony Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Susan B. Anthony Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 DC PF-66 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1981-D 1981-D 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.26 1.43 1.72 2.12 2.58 2.87 3.73 4.60 5.17 7.20 14.40 35 350 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-P 1981-P 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.26 1.43 1.72 2.12 2.41 2.58 3.45 3.73 4.02 5.40 12 33.75 730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-S Clear S 1981-S Clear S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 46 47.15 48.30 49.45 50.60 55.20 56.40 60 62.50 67.50 76.25 150 40 45 50 60 -.- 65 70 75 100 400
1981-S Filled S 1981-S Filled S -.- -.- -.- -.- 1 2 -.- 3 2.30 2.87 3.45 4.31 5.75 6.60 7.20 8.12 8.75 11.25 13.75 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-S Filled S 1981-S Filled S -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 7 6 8 10 12 15 50
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1981-D $1 MS67 NGC. 1981-D $1 MS67 NGC. MS-67 61.00 Heritage Auctions 27530 NGC
1981-D $1 MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (105/1). PCGS 1981-D $1 MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (105/1). PCGS MS-67 176.25 Heritage Auctions 29919 NGC