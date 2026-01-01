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Morgan Dollar

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Morgan Dollar

Morgan dollar popular coin with collectors

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

For decades the Morgan dollar has ranked at the top U.S. coin collectors' favorite coins. Why is the Morgan dollar so popular? Th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Morgan Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
1903 1903 54.05 54.62 69 74.75 78.20 80.50 83.95 86.25 89.70 105.60 112.80 129.60 150 -.- 187.50 -.- 312.50 -.- 650 3,530 24,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,350 2,340 2,580 2,940 3,300 4,280 -.- 5,000 -.- 6,910 -.- 8,280 13,750 22,310 -.- -.- 1,500 2,100 3,200 4,000 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-O 1903-O 356.50 431.25 448.50 480 486 492 498 504 528 760 780 800 890 1,500 940 1,750 1,140 5,750 1,500 5,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-O GSA 1903-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000 -.- 1,100 1,200 -.- 1,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-S 1903-S 65.55 101.20 132.25 270 880 2,430 3,090 3,600 5,010 6,540 7,470 9,750 11,780 -.- 14,060 -.- 17,810 -.- 24,940 70,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1903-S $1 -- Scratches -- NGC Details. (2)1903-S $1 -- Scratches -- NGC Details. F-12 61.00 Heritage Auctions 24081 Details NGC
(2)1903-S $1 Good 4 NGC. (2)1903-S $1 Good 4 NGC. G-4 89.00 Heritage Auctions 22016 NGC