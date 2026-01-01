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Morgan Dollar

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Morgan Dollar

Morgan dollar popular coin with collectors

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

For decades the Morgan dollar has ranked at the top U.S. coin collectors' favorite coins. Why is the Morgan dollar so popular? Th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Morgan Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
1902 1902 54.05 54.62 69 75.90 78.20 80.50 83.95 89.70 101.20 156 180 222 306 -.- 375 -.- 450 -.- 1,000 5,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 840 1,140 1,740 2,430 2,880 3,270 4,530 -.- 5,160 -.- 6,720 -.- 8,030 13,190 25,000 -.- -.- 1,500 2,100 3,200 4,000 7,000 9,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 Doubled Ear, VAM-4 1902 Doubled Ear, VAM-4 -.- -.- 50 75 100 300 -.- -.- 650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-O 1902-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 700 134.40 2,500 225 15,000 450 6,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-O GSA 1902-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 -.- -.- 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-S 1902-S 65.55 86.25 115 150 240 330 360 402 468 600 700 790 1,180 -.- 1,660 -.- 3,160 -.- 7,970 47,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. (2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 138.00 Heritage Auctions 27477 PCGS
(2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS (2)1902-O $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS MS-63 115.15 Heritage Auctions 25353 PCGS