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Morgan Dollar

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Morgan Dollar

Morgan dollar popular coin with collectors

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

For decades the Morgan dollar has ranked at the top U.S. coin collectors' favorite coins. Why is the Morgan dollar so popular? Th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Morgan Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
1895 Proof only 1895 Proof only 27,000 34,200 41,100 46,200 48,300 53,700 55,740 59,220 60,600 62,100 63,420 68,440 73,190 -.- 84,380 -.- 92,810 -.- 109,440 123,130 150,000 562,500 -.- 45,000 50,000 60,000 65,000 90,000 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-O 1895-O 230 300 408 550 930 1,840 2,160 3,160 5,780 16,060 18,690 30,310 56,250 -.- 98,440 -.- 240,630 -.- 419,440 643,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-S 1895-S 241.50 373.75 570 960 1,740 2,630 3,030 3,590 4,440 6,030 6,310 7,060 8,940 10,000 14,060 19,000 21,940 -.- 92,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1895 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1895 $1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 3461 PCGS Genuine
1895 $1 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. 1895 $1 -- Damaged, Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 31,200.00 Heritage Auctions 5079 ANACS