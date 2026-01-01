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Morgan Dollar

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Morgan Dollar

Morgan dollar popular coin with collectors

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

For decades the Morgan dollar has ranked at the top U.S. coin collectors' favorite coins. Why is the Morgan dollar so popular? Th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Morgan Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
1889 1889 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 93.60 115.20 400 129.60 1,350 275 2,750 920 12,500 34,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 1889 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,470 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,300 4,470 -.- 4,970 -.- 6,750 -.- 8,220 11,660 38,130 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,100 4,000 6,500 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 IN on Obverse, VAM-23A 1889 IN on Obverse, VAM-23A -.- -.- -.- 7,000 12,000 18,000 -.- -.- 25,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-CC 1889-CC 730 1,080 1,410 2,340 4,970 9,780 10,220 14,560 21,560 26,940 31,560 37,500 46,560 70,000 93,440 200,000 375,000 -.- 562,500 625,000 968,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-O 1889-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 86.25 132.25 143.75 198 288 420 462 474 640 3,000 940 6,000 3,310 60,000 18,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-O E on Reverse, VAM-1A 1889-O E on Reverse, VAM-1A -.- 100 150 200 300 400 -.- -.- 700 800 -.- 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889-S 1889-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 82.80 89.70 132.25 143.75 192 276 360 390 420 630 2,250 900 5,500 2,060 30,000 4,410 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2) 1889 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS (2) 1889 $1 MS63 PCGS. PCGS MS-63 117.50 Heritage Auctions 20271 PCGS
(2)1889 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 PCGS. (2)1889 $1 Morgan Dollars MS63 PCGS. MS-63 114.00 Heritage Auctions 22066 PCGS