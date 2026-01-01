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Morgan Dollar

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Morgan Dollar

Morgan dollar popular coin with collectors

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

For decades the Morgan dollar has ranked at the top U.S. coin collectors' favorite coins. Why is the Morgan dollar so popular? Th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Morgan Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
1888 1888 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 92.40 96 115.20 275 129.60 500 237.50 2,250 575 5,160 15,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 1888 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 1,290 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,360 4,470 -.- 4,940 -.- 6,720 -.- 8,690 15,440 -.- -.- -.- 1,400 2,400 3,000 4,000 6,500 12,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-O 1888-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 92.40 96 115.20 400 129.60 800 350 3,250 1,720 12,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-O Hot Lips, VAM-4 1888-O Hot Lips, VAM-4 60 80 120 160 250 700 -.- -.- 3,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-O Scarface, VAM-1B 1888-O Scarface, VAM-1B -.- -.- 100 150 600 900 -.- -.- 2,000 2,250 -.- 6,000 7,500 -.- 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888-S 1888-S 65.55 92 115 132.25 150 210 240 288 360 456 480 600 1,130 1,250 1,340 4,000 2,690 17,500 6,660 35,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(13)1888-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (8154/10840). PCGS (13)1888-O $1 MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (8154/10840). PCGS MS-63 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7843 NGC
(2)1888 $1 AU50 ANACS. (2)1888 $1 AU50 ANACS. AU-50 74.00 Heritage Auctions 21159 ANACS