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Morgan Dollar

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Morgan Dollar

Morgan dollar popular coin with collectors

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

For decades the Morgan dollar has ranked at the top U.S. coin collectors' favorite coins. Why is the Morgan dollar so popular? Th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Morgan Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
1885 1885 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 93.60 102 115.20 325 129.60 500 243.75 1,050 387.50 2,030 21,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 1885 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,740 2,430 3,180 3,360 4,280 -.- 4,940 -.- 6,690 -.- 8,060 14,060 31,880 87,500 -.- 1,500 2,200 3,100 3,550 6,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 GSA 1885 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 -.- 300 325 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-CC 1885-CC 420 561.60 630 660 750 760 810 830 840 860 870 880 950 1,150 1,000 2,250 1,530 3,000 2,590 9,530 66,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-CC GSA 1885-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 -.- 750 800 -.- 850 -.- 1,250 -.- 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-O 1885-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 300 129.60 500 225 1,050 387.50 1,500 19,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-O GSA 1885-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 185 -.- 200 225 -.- 450 -.- 550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885-S 1885-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 75.90 87.40 126.50 155.25 210 300 378 390 432 620 2,000 960 5,000 2,060 35,000 6,840 51,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1885-O $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1885-O $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 552.00 Heritage Auctions 29560 PCGS
(10)1885-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (26720/4909). PCGS (10)1885-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (26720/4909). PCGS MS-65 1,422.93 Heritage Auctions 8455 NGC