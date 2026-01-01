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Morgan Dollar

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Morgan Dollar

Morgan dollar popular coin with collectors

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

For decades the Morgan dollar has ranked at the top U.S. coin collectors' favorite coins. Why is the Morgan dollar so popular? Th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Morgan Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
1884 1884 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 93.60 102 117.60 400 134.40 1,050 262.50 3,000 830 3,590 43,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 1884 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,140 1,740 2,430 3,060 3,300 4,280 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,840 -.- 8,590 11,910 30,940 -.- -.- 1,300 2,500 3,000 3,500 7,000 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 GSA 1884 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 235 250 -.- 275 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-CC 1884-CC 101.20 155.25 174 186 192 222 234 264 288 372 384 390 420 725 450 850 630 1,500 1,230 4,970 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-CC GSA 1884-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 -.- 350 375 -.- 400 550 500 2,250 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-O 1884-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 225 129.60 400 225 800 400 2,050 15,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-O GSA 1884-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 -.- 225 250 -.- 300 -.- 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884-S 1884-S 65.55 70.15 80.50 86.25 138 384 450 990 2,490 9,910 12,500 23,690 42,190 -.- 160,940 -.- 237,500 -.- 406,250 702,000 981,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1884-O $1 MS63 PCGS. (10)1884-O $1 MS63 PCGS. MS-63 516.00 Heritage Auctions 25448 PCGS
(10)1884-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18103/1975). PCGS (10)1884-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (18103/1975). PCGS MS-65 1,422.93 Heritage Auctions 8413 NGC