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Trade Dollar

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Trade Dollar

Trade dollar, once demonetized, now legal tender again

The "Commercial dollar" of 1873 to 1885, as the Trade dollar was initially known, is the only case in U.S. numismatic history where a coin of the realm has been demone...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Trade Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1883 Proof Only 1883 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,250 -.- 1,500 1,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,750 2,500 4,000 5,500 12,000 15,000
1883 Proof Only 1883 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 2,500 3,500 4,250 7,000 10,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified