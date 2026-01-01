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Morgan Dollar

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Morgan Dollar

Morgan dollar popular coin with collectors

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

For decades the Morgan dollar has ranked at the top U.S. coin collectors' favorite coins. Why is the Morgan dollar so popular? Th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Morgan Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
1883 1883 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 91.20 102 115.20 350 129.60 550 256.25 1,500 550 2,780 20,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 1883 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,260 1,740 2,430 2,940 3,270 4,280 -.- 4,910 -.- 6,840 -.- 7,970 13,440 31,250 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,000 4,000 5,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 GSA 1883 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 -.- 235 260 -.- 285 -.- 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Sextupled Stars, VAM-10 1883 Sextupled Stars, VAM-10 -.- -.- 50 75 150 200 -.- -.- 400 550 -.- 750 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-CC 1883-CC 101.20 143.75 168 180 192 222 234 264 288 372 384 390 420 500 450 700 630 1,500 1,210 5,220 60,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-CC GSA 1883-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 325 -.- 350 375 -.- 400 -.- 550 -.- 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-O 1883-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 275 129.60 475 225 1,200 387.50 3,220 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-O 1883-O -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-O GSA 1883-O GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- 65 80 -.- -.- -.- 175 -.- 200 225 -.- 450 -.- 600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883-S 1883-S 65.55 70.15 72.45 78.20 92 222 228 390 900 1,380 1,590 2,310 3,440 -.- 6,780 90,000 32,500 -.- 70,940 212,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1883-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (9854/1012). PCGS (10)1883-O $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (9854/1012). PCGS MS-65 1,422.93 Heritage Auctions 8388 NGC
(2) 1883-O S$1 MS63 S NGC. (2) 1883-O S$1 MS63 S NGC. MS-63 235.00 Heritage Auctions 23260 NGC