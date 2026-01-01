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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1882 Indian Head, Large1882 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 630 790 860 1,080 1,220 1,530 2,340 4,060 13,460 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Indian Head, Large1882 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,000 4,650 5,750 8,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1882 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS. 1882 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- NCS. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 25746 CSN
1882 G$1 MS62 NGC. 1882 G$1 MS62 NGC. MS-62 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 46606 NGC