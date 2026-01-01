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Morgan Dollar

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Morgan Dollar

Morgan dollar popular coin with collectors

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

For decades the Morgan dollar has ranked at the top U.S. coin collectors' favorite coins. Why is the Morgan dollar so popular? Th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Morgan Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-63 D MS-64 MS-64 D MS-65 MS-65 D MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-68 PF-69 PF-70
1879 1879 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 75.90 80.50 83.95 94.80 98.40 102 144 600 200 1,850 600 12,500 1,880 31,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 1879 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,140 1,920 2,490 2,940 3,390 4,340 -.- 4,910 -.- 7,060 -.- 8,910 13,440 29,380 -.- -.- 1,500 2,200 3,200 3,500 5,000 8,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 GSA 1879 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-CC 1879-CC 155.25 264.50 420 810 2,220 3,510 3,780 4,230 4,980 6,000 6,510 8,340 9,500 13,500 14,560 27,000 28,060 87,000 137,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-CC GSA 1879-CC GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 9,000 -.- 9,500 11,000 -.- 14,500 -.- 31,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-CC Large CC/Small CC, VAM-3 1879-CC Large CC/Small CC, VAM-3 155.25 235.75 390 800 1,860 3,150 3,930 4,170 4,830 5,820 6,330 7,020 9,410 11,000 14,190 50,000 46,250 -.- 74,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-O 1879-O 54.05 54.62 54.91 71.30 78.20 80.50 83.95 85.10 92 150 174 210 480 2,000 840 5,000 3,030 20,000 12,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S 1879-S 54.05 54.62 54.91 55.77 60.95 63.25 65.55 67.85 71.30 84 87.60 90 115.20 450 129.60 725 225 1,500 387.50 1,110 5,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S GSA 1879-S GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 285 -.- 350 390 -.- 525 -.- 650 -.- 1,400 4,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S Reverse of 1878 GSA 1879-S Reverse of 1878 GSA -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879-S Reverse of 1878 varieties 1879-S Reverse of 1878 varieties 54.05 54.62 81.65 109.25 166.75 240 270 300 420 840 980 1,030 1,320 2,000 3,560 3,400 8,440 20,000 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1879-S $1 MS64 PCGS. (10)1879-S $1 MS64 PCGS. MS-64 576.00 Heritage Auctions 29479 PCGS
(10)1879-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (21913/9160). PCGS (10)1879-S $1 MS65 NGC. NGC Census: (21913/9160). PCGS MS-65 1,061.03 Heritage Auctions 8135 NGC