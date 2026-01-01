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Trade Dollar

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Trade Dollar

Trade dollar, once demonetized, now legal tender again

The "Commercial dollar" of 1873 to 1885, as the Trade dollar was initially known, is the only case in U.S. numismatic history where a coin of the realm has been demone...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Trade Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1878 Proof Only 1878 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,080 1,140 1,200 1,290 1,380 1,950 2,130 2,590 3,090 4,060 7,060 10,160 25,310 43,130 2,000 2,250 3,500 4,250 6,500 10,000
1878-CC 1878-CC 570 660 1,170 2,580 5,490 6,540 7,110 8,400 16,140 18,300 19,860 24,690 31,940 81,880 190,630 243,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S 1878-S 132 162 210 270 450 540 630 740 810 1,080 1,320 1,500 2,160 2,840 7,440 19,440 54,380 237,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1878 T$1 PR63 NGC. 1878 T$1 PR63 NGC. MS-63 4,080.00 Heritage Auctions 3530 NGC
1878 T$1 PR63 NGC. 1878 T$1 PR63 NGC. MS-63 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 3482 NGC