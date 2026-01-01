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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1876 Indian Head, Large1876 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 432 472 546 558 564 576 700 770 860 1,190 1,440 1,910 4,910 12,500 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Indian Head, Large1876 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,650 4,850 5,500 8,000 16,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1876 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1876 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 312.00 Heritage Auctions 29484 Genuine PCGS
1876 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS 1876 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 8816 PCGS Genuine