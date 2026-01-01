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Trade Dollar

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Trade Dollar

Trade dollar, once demonetized, now legal tender again

The "Commercial dollar" of 1873 to 1885, as the Trade dollar was initially known, is the only case in U.S. numismatic history where a coin of the realm has been demone...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Trade Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1875 1875 288 330 420 600 1,140 1,290 1,440 1,530 2,100 2,430 2,580 3,190 4,630 7,810 15,560 36,560 68,750 156,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 1875 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,080 1,650 2,130 2,340 2,560 3,440 4,190 9,340 12,340 28,750 -.- 2,000 2,250 3,500 4,250 7,500 11,500
1875-CC 1875-CC 240 420 480 630 940 1,350 1,470 1,530 2,280 2,790 3,210 3,780 5,470 9,690 35,940 65,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S 1875-S 132 150 210 240 420 480 510 600 750 1,140 1,170 1,630 1,940 3,220 7,030 22,060 62,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S/CC 1875-S/CC 240 330 390 660 1,020 1,650 1,920 2,430 3,210 3,900 4,650 7,970 13,690 18,440 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1875 T$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1875 T$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7717 Details NGC
1875 T$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1875 T$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 600.00 Heritage Auctions 23582 Details NGC