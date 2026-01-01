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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1875 Indian Head, Large1875 Indian Head, Large 900 1,200 1,890 2,810 4,280 4,810 6,410 8,280 11,060 12,810 13,750 15,940 19,690 25,940 37,190 77,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Indian Head, Large1875 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,000 14,000 18,000 23,500 33,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Holed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/20). PCGS 1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Holed -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/20). PCGS AU-50 1,645.00 Heritage Auctions 8399 NGC Details
1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- NGC Details. 1875 G$1 -- Cleaned, Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 5510 Details NGC