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Trade Dollar

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Trade Dollar

Trade dollar, once demonetized, now legal tender again

The "Commercial dollar" of 1873 to 1885, as the Trade dollar was initially known, is the only case in U.S. numismatic history where a coin of the realm has been demone...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Trade Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1874 1874 138 150 210 240 390 480 570 750 990 1,230 1,470 1,780 2,970 4,340 12,500 36,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 1874 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,110 1,260 2,100 2,310 2,780 3,440 5,190 9,030 15,000 28,750 -.- 2,000 2,250 3,500 4,250 6,500 11,000
1874-CC 1874-CC 234 330 390 540 930 1,470 1,590 2,010 2,610 2,760 3,030 4,660 6,840 15,310 39,060 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S 1874-S 138 150 210 240 390 480 540 630 800 1,180 1,320 1,720 2,190 4,090 19,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1874 T$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1874 T$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 312.00 Heritage Auctions 29639 Details NGC
1874 T$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1874 T$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 23579 Details NGC