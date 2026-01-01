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Trade Dollar

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Trade Dollar

Trade dollar, once demonetized, now legal tender again

The "Commercial dollar" of 1873 to 1885, as the Trade dollar was initially known, is the only case in U.S. numismatic history where a coin of the realm has been demone...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Trade Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1873 1873 150 168 210 240 450 630 760 920 1,260 1,350 1,560 1,970 3,340 4,780 11,190 27,190 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 1873 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,440 1,500 1,560 1,650 2,250 2,370 2,780 3,940 5,810 11,410 30,310 -.- -.- 2,000 2,250 3,500 5,500 10,000 35,000
1873-CC 1873-CC 270 312 480 990 2,820 3,540 4,020 5,670 7,020 8,940 9,530 14,060 23,130 54,060 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S 1873-S 150 162 210 270 420 540 640 1,160 1,350 1,470 1,710 2,090 3,940 5,690 20,630 34,380 62,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1873 T$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1873 T$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 408.00 Heritage Auctions 27485 ANACS
1873 T$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1873 T$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 188.00 Heritage Auctions 21729 ANACS