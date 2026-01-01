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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1873 Closed 3 Indian Head, Large1873 Closed 3 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 810 910 1,000 1,070 1,110 1,500 1,940 2,190 3,690 7,280 16,880 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Indian Head, Large1873 Closed 3 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7,000 11,000 16,500 25,000 33,500
1873 Open 3 Indian Head, Large1873 Open 3 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 354 401.20 454.30 477.90 -.- 519.20 542.80 600 -.- 800 990 1,160 1,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1873 G$1 Closed 3 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/102). PCGS 1873 G$1 Closed 3 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (7/102). PCGS AU-55 881.25 Heritage Auctions 11635 NGC
1873 G$1 Closed 3 AU55 PCGS. PCGS 1873 G$1 Closed 3 AU55 PCGS. PCGS AU-55 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8043 PCGS