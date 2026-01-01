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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1870 Indian Head, Large1870 Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 480 546 610 730 900 930 1,030 1,090 1,280 1,780 2,910 4,340 7,530 14,300 30,230 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Indian Head, Large1870 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,500 4,750 6,250 9,000 17,500
1870-S Indian Head, Large1870-S Indian Head, Large 324.50 348 432 510 870 1,410 1,500 1,720 3,560 4,310 4,780 6,090 8,560 15,930 31,880 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1870 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/80). PCGS 1870 G$1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/80). PCGS MS-60 528.75 Heritage Auctions 9377 ANACS
1870 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1870 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 408.00 Heritage Auctions 22061 Details NGC