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Seated Liberty Dollar

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Seated Liberty Dollar

Seated Liberty designs serve denomination for 33 years

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Thirty-three years isn't a very long life by most people's reckoning. But if the Seated Liberty silver dollar design ha...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1867 Motto Above Eagle1867 Motto Above Eagle 500 318 330 480 750 1,050 2,160 2,560 2,690 3,160 3,410 3,840 4,280 5,440 13,440 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Motto Above Eagle1867 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,410 1,530 1,840 2,090 2,530 3,220 4,030 6,660 12,060 24,060 -.- -.- -.- 2,250 3,000 3,750 5,500 11,000 20,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1867 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1867 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,800.00 Heritage Auctions 8631 Genuine PCGS
1867 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1867 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 528.00 Heritage Auctions 7697 ANACS