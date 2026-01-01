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Seated Liberty Dollar

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Seated Liberty Dollar

Seated Liberty designs serve denomination for 33 years

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Thirty-three years isn't a very long life by most people's reckoning. But if the Seated Liberty silver dollar design ha...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1865 1865 650 480 690 1,050 1,950 2,670 3,090 3,340 4,160 4,840 5,060 5,440 5,720 10,160 16,560 73,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 1865 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,590 1,780 2,530 3,340 4,220 6,060 8,220 13,560 26,560 57,810 89,130 -.- 3,250 5,000 7,000 10,000 12,500 27,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1865 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1865 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 3,525.00 Heritage Auctions 4337 NGC Details
1865 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1865 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 4581 ANACS