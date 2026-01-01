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Seated Liberty Dollar

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Seated Liberty Dollar

Seated Liberty designs serve denomination for 33 years

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Thirty-three years isn't a very long life by most people's reckoning. But if the Seated Liberty silver dollar design ha...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1864 1864 600 540 720 900 1,290 2,070 2,470 3,280 4,310 4,720 5,160 5,560 7,160 8,720 15,940 61,560 96,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 1864 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,220 1,310 2,060 2,500 3,690 4,190 5,690 6,720 14,560 28,060 55,560 76,480 -.- 3,250 3,500 4,500 6,500 12,500 20,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 2,280.00 Heritage Auctions 25457 ANACS
1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1864 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 5328 ANACS