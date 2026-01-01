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Seated Liberty Dollar

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Seated Liberty Dollar

Seated Liberty designs serve denomination for 33 years

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Thirty-three years isn't a very long life by most people's reckoning. But if the Seated Liberty silver dollar design ha...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1863 1863 1,000 480 690 1,050 2,430 3,390 4,030 4,340 4,840 5,060 5,190 5,440 5,780 6,970 11,560 45,310 86,880 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 1863 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,280 1,380 1,440 2,220 2,810 3,030 4,720 5,410 7,310 11,940 25,940 57,810 79,930 126,500 3,250 4,750 5,500 6,750 12,500 27,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 21583 Details NGC
1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1863 $1 -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,860.00 Heritage Auctions 3587 Genuine PCGS