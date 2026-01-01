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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1863 Indian Head, Large1863 Indian Head, Large 330 360 432 600 1,220 2,470 3,030 4,940 6,720 8,190 9,660 11,160 14,190 15,560 25,810 36,730 45,830 172,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 Indian Head, Large1863 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,350 6,000 8,500 22,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1863 G$1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1863 G$1 -- Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 2,814.00 Heritage Auctions 4804 Genuine PCGS
1863 G$1 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. 1863 G$1 -- Damaged -- NGC Details. AU-50 2,400.00 Heritage Auctions 29901 Details NGC