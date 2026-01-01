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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1861 Indian Head, Large1861 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 581.25 587.50 600 680 910 970 1,090 1,250 1,840 2,780 7,180 24,510 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Indian Head, Large1861 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 4,000 5,850 7,500 10,500 20,000
1861-D Indian Head, Large1861-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 13,800 28,440 48,130 69,060 -.- 80,310 98,440 110,940 -.- 137,500 172,250 195,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1861 G$1 -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 G$1 -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 228.00 Heritage Auctions 25357 Genuine PCGS
1861 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1861 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 240.00 Heritage Auctions 27879 Details NGC