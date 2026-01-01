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Seated Liberty Dollar

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Seated Liberty Dollar

Seated Liberty designs serve denomination for 33 years

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Thirty-three years isn't a very long life by most people's reckoning. But if the Seated Liberty silver dollar design ha...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1860 1860 325 318 330 402 540 1,050 1,530 1,880 2,030 2,220 2,560 3,030 3,780 4,940 8,720 57,190 106,560 143,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 1860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,440 1,560 2,340 3,190 3,590 6,410 6,970 12,310 23,440 68,130 -.- -.- 2,750 4,500 5,000 6,250 12,500 30,000
1860-O 1860-O 250 300 330 360 540 780 1,030 -.- 1,530 1,720 1,910 -.- 3,660 4,190 5,940 30,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1860 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1860 $1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,212.00 Heritage Auctions 4209 Details NGC
1860 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1860 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 1,680.00 Heritage Auctions 27380 ANACS