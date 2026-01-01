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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1860 Indian Head, Large1860 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 740 810 920 970 1,110 2,440 8,650 18,530 40,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Indian Head, Large1860 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,350 7,250 9,500 20,000
1860-D Indian Head, Large1860-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 2,810 3,910 7,840 9,940 -.- 15,810 18,440 23,060 -.- 43,230 57,850 76,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S Indian Head, Large1860-S Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 360 450 790 970 -.- 1,470 2,190 2,780 -.- 3,910 5,910 13,590 41,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1860 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 223.25 Heritage Auctions 23745 NGC Details
1860 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1860 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 336.00 Heritage Auctions 27421 Details NGC