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Seated Liberty Dollar

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Seated Liberty Dollar

Seated Liberty designs serve denomination for 33 years

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Thirty-three years isn't a very long life by most people's reckoning. But if the Seated Liberty silver dollar design ha...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1859 1859 400 330 420 480 680 1,140 1,720 2,090 2,190 2,410 2,810 3,690 4,530 6,310 11,160 75,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 1859 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,440 1,530 2,060 2,190 2,500 3,090 3,810 5,030 6,780 14,060 27,500 69,060 -.- -.- 2,750 3,500 4,250 7,000 13,500 27,500
1859-O 1859-O 250 300 330 450 540 750 960 -.- 1,140 1,560 2,030 -.- 3,310 3,750 7,660 38,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S 1859-S 525 540 740 950 1,620 2,940 4,530 4,840 5,910 7,160 8,220 10,060 12,810 21,690 60,940 131,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 900.00 Heritage Auctions 8307 ANACS
1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1859 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 600.00 Heritage Auctions 19852 ANACS