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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1859 Indian Head, Large1859 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 640 660 830 900 1,080 1,210 2,530 5,280 13,980 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Indian Head, Large1859 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,250 4,350 6,000 10,000 20,000
1859-C Indian Head, Large1859-C Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 810 1,840 3,720 4,470 -.- 5,560 6,940 8,060 -.- 13,130 29,060 78,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-D Indian Head, Large1859-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 1,030 1,220 2,440 3,340 -.- 5,780 7,720 8,410 -.- 12,940 19,830 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S Indian Head, Large1859-S Indian Head, Large 330 348 432 480 790 1,560 1,720 2,030 2,810 5,160 6,090 9,590 19,050 31,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1859 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1859 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 25428 NGC Details
1859 G$1 AU50 PCGS Secure. 1859 G$1 AU50 PCGS Secure. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 26174 PCGS