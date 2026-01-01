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Seated Liberty Dollar

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Seated Liberty Dollar

Seated Liberty designs serve denomination for 33 years

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Thirty-three years isn't a very long life by most people's reckoning. But if the Seated Liberty silver dollar design ha...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1858 Proof Only 1858 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- 6,570 7,020 7,780 8,340 8,530 8,690 10,660 11,090 11,940 14,310 16,250 20,440 43,190 59,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Proof Only 1858 Proof Only -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 14,000 16,000 26,000 35,000 55,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 6,600.00 Heritage Auctions 4254 Genuine PCGS
1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 $1 -- Repaired -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 3,720.00 Heritage Auctions 3952 Genuine PCGS