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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1858 Indian Head, Large1858 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 600 660 830 900 1,280 1,720 6,140 7,440 15,930 65,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Indian Head, Large1858 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8,500 12,000 14,000 23,500 33,500
1858-D Indian Head, Large1858-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 1,440 1,780 3,690 5,030 -.- 5,840 6,910 8,940 -.- 16,710 23,210 47,450 74,430 99,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S Indian Head, Large1858-S Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 630 780 1,030 1,280 -.- 1,940 2,410 5,310 -.- 9,560 19,500 28,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1858 G$1 -- Bent, Mount Removed, Polished, Damaged -- ANACS. 1858 G$1 -- Bent, Mount Removed, Polished, Damaged -- ANACS. F-12 120.00 Heritage Auctions 24654 ANACS
1858 G$1 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. 1858 G$1 -- Obverse Scratched -- NGC Details. AU-50 204.00 Heritage Auctions 23365 Details NGC