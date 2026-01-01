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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1856-S Indian Head, Small1856-S Indian Head, Small -.- -.- 810 1,060 1,950 2,660 -.- 3,750 5,940 9,280 -.- 16,810 27,630 59,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Slant 5 Indian Head, Large1856 Slant 5 Indian Head, Large 324.50 342.20 424.80 472 536.90 548.70 554.60 566.40 620 680 790 900 1,080 1,210 2,500 4,280 11,510 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Slant 5 Indian Head, Large1856 Slant 5 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12,500 17,500 22,500 38,500 75,000
1856 Upright 5 Indian Head, Large1856 Upright 5 Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 325 350 400 425 -.- 500 550 700 -.- 1,100 1,700 3,000 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-D Indian Head, Large1856-D Indian Head, Large -.- -.- 4,190 5,590 7,810 10,190 -.- 14,190 25,440 30,880 -.- 60,630 120,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1856 G$1 AU58 PCGS. (2)1856 G$1 AU58 PCGS. AU-58 851.88 Heritage Auctions 9990 PCGS
1856 G$1 Slanted 5 -- Bent -- NGC Details. 1856 G$1 Slanted 5 -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU-50 180.00 Heritage Auctions 23836 Details NGC