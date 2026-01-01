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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1855 Indian Head, Small1855 Indian Head, Small 330.40 354 436.60 483.80 600 670 680 750 960 1,560 1,720 2,340 4,590 7,940 22,060 43,750 136,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 Indian Head, Small1855 Indian Head, Small -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 95,000 150,000 190,000 225,000 375,000
1855-C Indian Head, Small1855-C Indian Head, Small -.- -.- 2,820 3,660 5,160 5,810 -.- 9,940 17,310 23,130 -.- 47,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-D Indian Head, Small1855-D Indian Head, Small -.- -.- 8,060 12,090 28,130 31,250 -.- 48,310 59,060 70,630 -.- 92,950 120,310 179,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-O Indian Head, Small1855-O Indian Head, Small -.- -.- 810 1,230 1,660 2,380 -.- 3,030 3,780 8,280 -.- 14,630 34,780 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1855 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (211/4738). PCGS 1855 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (211/4738). PCGS AU-50 229.13 Heritage Auctions 22226 Details NGC
1855 G$1 -- Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (210/4676). PCGS 1855 G$1 -- Damage -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (210/4676). PCGS AU-50 258.50 Heritage Auctions 24949 Details NGC