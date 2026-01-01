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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1854 Coronet1854 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 640 760 790 910 1,110 1,970 5,780 20,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Coronet1854 Coronet -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200,000 250,000 400,000
1854-D Coronet1854-D Coronet -.- -.- 840 2,220 4,560 5,410 -.- 7,910 8,970 10,160 -.- 22,560 37,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854-S Coronet1854-S Coronet -.- -.- 360 425 600 970 -.- 2,190 3,160 3,560 -.- 4,910 8,280 17,940 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Indian Head, Small1854 Indian Head, Small 330.40 354 436.60 483.80 548.70 620 630 680 890 1,480 1,590 2,340 4,440 7,810 23,190 44,380 118,630 192,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Indian Head, Small1854 Indian Head, Small -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85,000 110,000 195,000 325,000 500,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1854 G$1 Type One -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 G$1 Type One -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25197 Genuine PCGS
1854 G$1 Type One -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1854 G$1 Type One -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 211.50 Heritage Auctions 28217 PCGS Genuine