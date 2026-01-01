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Seated Liberty Dollar

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Seated Liberty Dollar

Seated Liberty designs serve denomination for 33 years

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Thirty-three years isn't a very long life by most people's reckoning. But if the Seated Liberty silver dollar design ha...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1853 1853 400 390 450 528 840 1,590 2,410 2,590 2,720 2,840 3,030 3,530 4,810 7,840 12,340 78,130 106,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Restrike 1853 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75,000 -.- -.- 125,000 132,500
1853 Restrike 1853 Restrike -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125,000 225,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 1,080.00 Heritage Auctions 8306 ANACS
1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1853 $1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,092.00 Heritage Auctions 3722 Details NGC