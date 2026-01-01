Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Enlarge
Enlarge
Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1853 Coronet1853 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 640 760 790 910 1,110 2,160 3,190 18,010 46,880 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-C Coronet1853-C Coronet -.- -.- 660 1,190 2,440 2,660 -.- 3,690 4,940 5,280 -.- 9,340 19,960 24,510 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-D Coronet1853-D Coronet -.- -.- 900 1,220 2,470 3,470 -.- 5,220 5,910 8,190 -.- 13,060 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-O Coronet1853-O Coronet -.- -.- 354 401.20 456 474 -.- 504 562.50 690 -.- 1,190 1,720 2,630 6,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1853 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (240/7906). PCGS 1853 G$1 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (240/7906). PCGS MS-60 229.13 Heritage Auctions 25131 Details NGC
1853 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1853 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 228.00 Heritage Auctions 26221 Genuine PCGS