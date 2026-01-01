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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1852 Coronet1852 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 640 760 790 910 1,110 2,560 5,690 27,110 38,350 169,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-C Coronet1852-C Coronet -.- -.- 700 1,040 1,590 2,810 -.- 3,310 4,220 4,810 -.- 6,030 12,090 22,310 42,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-D Coronet1852-D Coronet -.- -.- 840 1,130 2,280 3,220 -.- 5,530 6,530 8,690 -.- 18,530 40,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852-O Coronet1852-O Coronet -.- -.- 360 408 456 480 -.- 600 690 1,180 -.- 2,060 4,280 10,860 -.- 44,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1852 G$1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (8/3753). PCGS 1852 G$1 -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (8/3753). PCGS AU-50 223.25 Heritage Auctions 26419 NGC Details
1852 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (90/3155). PCGS 1852 G$1 -- Bent -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (90/3155). PCGS MS-60 182.13 Heritage Auctions 27491 Details NGC