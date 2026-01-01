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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1851 Coronet1851 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 640 760 790 910 1,110 1,900 5,400 14,760 66,950 94,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-C Coronet1851-C Coronet -.- -.- 570 1,060 2,090 2,440 -.- 3,250 3,590 3,910 -.- 4,810 6,190 17,310 24,060 36,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-D Coronet1851-D Coronet -.- -.- 780 1,190 2,220 2,720 -.- 3,340 4,840 5,310 -.- 9,840 20,000 35,560 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O Coronet1851-O Coronet -.- -.- 354 401.20 456 474 -.- 570 720 810 -.- 1,110 1,750 4,650 6,720 29,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1851 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1851 G$1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25986 Genuine PCGS
1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25521 Details NGC
1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25522 Details NGC