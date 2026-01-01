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Seated Liberty Dollar

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Seated Liberty Dollar

Seated Liberty designs serve denomination for 33 years

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Thirty-three years isn't a very long life by most people's reckoning. But if the Seated Liberty silver dollar design ha...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1850 1850 500 420 540 750 1,500 2,550 3,560 4,160 5,060 5,470 6,060 6,560 7,720 15,940 33,130 90,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 1850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 22,500 25,000 35,000 90,000
1850-O 1850-O 275 390 540 700 1,000 1,590 3,410 4,280 4,780 7,220 10,940 12,190 13,750 30,630 36,880 115,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1850 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 4,800.00 Heritage Auctions 7196 Genuine PCGS
1850 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1850 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 1,860.00 Heritage Auctions 8305 ANACS