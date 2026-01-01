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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1850 Coronet1850 Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 554.60 600 680 790 830 910 1,530 5,000 12,060 41,930 68,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Coronet1850 Coronet -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250,000 -.- -.- -.- 500,000
1850-C Coronet1850-C Coronet -.- -.- 570 1,160 2,310 2,940 -.- 4,090 5,940 7,410 -.- 18,440 31,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-D Coronet1850-D Coronet -.- -.- 510 1,280 2,970 4,470 -.- 5,910 7,660 10,190 -.- 19,690 40,950 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850-O Coronet1850-O Coronet 312 360 600 690 1,160 1,580 1,840 2,130 2,810 3,560 4,030 4,810 7,340 17,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1850 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 G$1 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 174.00 Heritage Auctions 21967 Details NGC
1850 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1850 G$1 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 211.50 Heritage Auctions 29654 Genuine PCGS