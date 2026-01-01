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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

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Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")

Designer moves date to reverse on gold dollar

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

When the gold dollar made its debut in 1849, its designs featured a major departure from every U.S. coin struck before that ye...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Gold Dollar (All Three "Types")
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1849 Closed Wreath Coronet1849 Closed Wreath Coronet -.- -.- 325 350 375 400 -.- 425 550 675 -.- 900 1,300 1,850 6,000 15,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Open Wreath, L, Small Head Coronet1849 Open Wreath, L, Small Head Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 472 513.30 525.10 536.90 564 640 680 790 980 1,310 1,910 4,360 13,460 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Open Wreath, Large Head Coronet1849 Open Wreath, Large Head Coronet -.- -.- 325 350 375 400 -.- 425 450 550 -.- 875 1,400 2,000 4,750 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Open Wreath, No L, Small Head Coronet1849 Open Wreath, No L, Small Head Coronet 306.80 324.50 413 480 522 534 546 564 640 680 910 1,220 1,780 3,060 6,340 12,580 35,430 69,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Open Wreath, No L, Small Head Coronet1849 Open Wreath, No L, Small Head Coronet -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350,000 425,000 -.-
1849-C Closed Wreath Coronet1849-C Closed Wreath Coronet -.- -.- 450 1,190 2,840 3,410 -.- 5,560 8,310 9,190 -.- 11,840 18,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-C Open Wreath Coronet1849-C Open Wreath Coronet -.- -.- 108,000 198,000 292,260 321,000 -.- 512,500 550,000 625,000 -.- -.- 1,140,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-D Coronet1849-D Coronet -.- -.- 420 1,130 3,030 3,810 -.- 4,970 5,530 6,060 -.- 9,090 15,000 25,030 87,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-O Coronet1849-O Coronet -.- -.- 354 408 475 630 -.- 830 940 1,090 -.- 2,310 3,220 7,030 13,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1849 G$1 Closed Wreath -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. 1849 G$1 Closed Wreath -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine Gold Shield. AU-50 180.00 Heritage Auctions 23903 Genuine PCGS
1849 G$1 Closed Wreath -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/389). PCGS 1849 G$1 Closed Wreath -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (5/389). PCGS MS-60 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25519 NGC Details