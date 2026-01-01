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Seated Liberty Dollar

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Seated Liberty Dollar

Seated Liberty designs serve denomination for 33 years

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Thirty-three years isn't a very long life by most people's reckoning. But if the Seated Liberty silver dollar design ha...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1842 1842 250 318 342 360 600 920 1,250 1,810 1,940 2,190 2,440 2,970 3,440 4,440 10,160 85,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 1842 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 50,000 -.- 75,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1842 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1842 $1 -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 336.00 Heritage Auctions 24137 Genuine PCGS
1842 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1842 $1 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 432.00 Heritage Auctions 25898 ANACS