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Gobrecht Dollar

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Gobrecht Dollar

Gobrecht did not design dollar bearing his name

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

This may trouble some people, but the Gobrecht dollar really should be renamed to something a bit more accurate – perhaps th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Gobrecht Dollar
  EF-40 AU-50 AU-55 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  EF-40 AU-50 AU-55 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1838 Gobrecht, Pattern 1838 Gobrecht, Pattern -.- -.- -.- 100,000 125,000 175,000
1839 Gobrecht, circulation issue 1839 Gobrecht, circulation issue 25,000 32,500 40,000 75,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified