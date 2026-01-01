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Gobrecht Dollar

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Gobrecht Dollar

Gobrecht did not design dollar bearing his name

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

This may trouble some people, but the Gobrecht dollar really should be renamed to something a bit more accurate – perhaps th...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Gobrecht Dollar
  EF-40 AU-50 AU-55 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  EF-40 AU-50 AU-55 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1836 C. Gobrecht F. in Field, Pattern 1836 C. Gobrecht F. in Field, Pattern -.- -.- -.- 75,000 125,000 -.-
1836 C. Gobrecht F. on Base, circulation issue 1836 C. Gobrecht F. on Base, circulation issue 17,500 20,000 25,000 40,000 70,000 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified