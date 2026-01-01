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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1804 Original, struck circa 1834 1804 Original, struck circa 1834 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000,000 4,500,000 5,000,000 5,500,000
1804 Restrike, Lettered Edge, struck circa 1858 1804 Restrike, Lettered Edge, struck circa 1858 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,750,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000,000 3,500,000 4,000,000 4,500,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified