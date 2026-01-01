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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar

Dollars with heft: Flowing Hair, Draped Bust dollars

By William T. Gibbs
COIN WORLD Staff

Pick up one of the nation's first silver dollars – whether it bears the Flowing Hair or Draped Bust design – and take m...READ MORE

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Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65
1803 Large 3 1803 Large 3 950 1,100 1,500 2,250 2,750 5,250 6,250 7,250 -.- 13,500 20,000 27,500 -.- 40,000 60,000 -.- 700,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 Small 3 1803 Small 3 950 1,140 1,320 2,190 3,060 4,720 5,750 8,220 10,940 12,940 19,060 21,880 24,380 48,130 90,630 153,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1803 $1 -- Rev Rim Details -- Small 3 NGC Details. 1803 $1 -- Rev Rim Details -- Small 3 NGC Details. VF-20 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7654
1803 $1 Large 3 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1803 $1 Large 3 -- Harshly Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 1,260.00 Heritage Auctions 8593 Genuine PCGS